Changzhou Qianhong Biopharma CO.,LTD at its Extraordinary General Meeting held on 19 January 2024, approved the election of non-independent directors, Wang Yaofang, non-independent director, Zhao Gang, non-independent director, Wang Ke, non-independent director, Zhou Xiang, non-independent director, Hai Tao, non-independent director, Jiang Chizhou, non-independent director. Election of independent directors, Ning Ao, independent director, Ren Shengxiang, independent director, Gao Yuyu, independent director. Election of non-employee supervisors, Liu Jun, non-employee supervisor, Hua Juanwei, non-employee supervisor.
|Jan. 03
|Changzhou Qianhong Biopharma CO.,LTD announces an Equity Buyback for CNY 170 million worth of its shares.
|CI
|Jan. 02
|Changzhou Qianhong Biopharma CO.,LTD authorizes a Buyback Plan.
|CI
