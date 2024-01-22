Changzhou Qianhong Biopharma CO.,LTD at its Extraordinary General Meeting held on 19 January 2024, approved the election of non-independent directors, Wang Yaofang, non-independent director, Zhao Gang, non-independent director, Wang Ke, non-independent director, Zhou Xiang, non-independent director, Hai Tao, non-independent director, Jiang Chizhou, non-independent director. Election of independent directors, Ning Ao, independent director, Ren Shengxiang, independent director, Gao Yuyu, independent director. Election of non-employee supervisors, Liu Jun, non-employee supervisor, Hua Juanwei, non-employee supervisor.