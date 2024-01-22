Changzhou Qianhong Biopharma CO., LTD is a China-based company, principally engaged in the research and development, production and distribution of freeze-drying powder, freeze-drying powder injections, small volume injections, tablets, hard capsules, granules and bulk drugs, among others. The Company mainly provides liquaemin sodium raw materials and preparations, applied to prevent and treat thromboembolism desease; kallidinogen preparations, applied in the treatment of micro-circulation disorder disease, asparaginase bulk drugs and preparations, applied in the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia, as well as compound digestive enzyme capsules II. The Company distributes its products within domestic market and to overseas markets.

Sector Pharmaceuticals