Channel Infrastructure NZ : Annual Report 2022

Annual Report Overview

This 2022 Annual Report outlines the operational and financial performance of Channel Infrastructure NZ Limited, with the results reflecting the continuing operations of the fuels' import terminal for the nine months ended 31 December 2022 and the discontinued operations of the refinery for the three months ended 31 March 2022. The transition to a new business model during the 2022 year limits the comparability of the current financial results with the previous corresponding period. This Annual Report also includes an overview of the Company's Strategy and Corporate Governance Framework and includes the annual Remuneration Report.

In this report, references to "Channel Infrastructure", the "Company", the "Group", "we", "us", "our" refer to Channel Infrastructure NZ Limited (NZX: CHI), unless otherwise stated. All dollar figures are in New Zealand (NZ) dollars unless otherwise stated.

Channel Infrastructure has used non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) measures when discussing financial performance in this report. The directors and management believe that these measures provide useful information as they are used internally to evaluate business performance, to establish operational goals and to allocate resources. Non-GAAP measures are not prepared in accordance with New Zealand International Financial Reporting Standards (NZ IFRS) and are not uniformly defined, therefore the non-GAAP measures reported in this document may not be comparable with those that other companies report and should not be viewed in isolation or considered

as a substitute for measures reported by Channel Infrastructure in accordance with NZ IFRS. The non-GAAP measures Channel Infrastructure has used are EBITDA, EBITDA margin and Normalised Free Cash Flow (FCF). The definitions of these can be found on page 104 of this report.