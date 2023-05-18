Advanced search
    CHI   NZNZRE0001S9

CHANNEL INFRASTRUCTURE NZ LIMITED

(CHI)
  Report
End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-17
1.480 NZD    0.00%
05:40pChannel Infrastructure Nz : Converting our crude tanks to jet fuel storage
PU
04/26Channel Infrastructure Nz : ASM CEO Speech
PU
04/26Channel Infrastructure Nz : ASM Chair Speech
PU
Channel Infrastructure NZ : Converting our crude tanks to jet fuel storage

05/18/2023 | 05:40pm EDT
We have world class people, who over the past two years have proven they can execute highly complex projects with precision and safety at the fore. And we are constantly innovating by adapting the latest in technical and innovation from abroad.

Check out this short time lapse video of a recent conversion of one of our crude tanks to jet fuel storage.

This project involved the replacement of a floating roof with a geodesic roof, manufactured offshore and constructed inside the tank at Marsden Point in a matter of weeks. This is a great example of the significant repurposing potential of our facilities, in this case to support our customers in providing greater NZ fuel security and resilience.

Tank Conversion Video

Attachments

Disclaimer

The New Zealand Refining Company Limited published this content on 19 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2023 21:39:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
