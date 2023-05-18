Channel Infrastructure NZ : Converting our crude tanks to jet fuel storage

We have world class people, who over the past two years have proven they can execute highly complex projects with precision and safety at the fore. And we are constantly innovating by adapting the latest in technical and innovation from abroad.

Check out this short time lapse video of a recent conversion of one of our crude tanks to jet fuel storage.

This project involved the replacement of a floating roof with a geodesic roof, manufactured offshore and constructed inside the tank at Marsden Point in a matter of weeks. This is a great example of the significant repurposing potential of our facilities, in this case to support our customers in providing greater NZ fuel security and resilience.

Tank Conversion Video