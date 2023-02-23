Channel Infrastructure NZ : Dividend Announcement
Distribution Notice
Section 1: Issuer information
Name of issuer
Channel Infrastructure NZ Limited
Financial product name/description
Channel Infrastructure NZ Limited ordinary shares
NZX ticker code
CHI
ISIN (If unknown, check on NZX
NZNZRE0001S9
website)
Type of distribution
Full Year
X
Quarterly
(Please mark with an X in the
Half Year
Special
X
relevant box/es)
DRP applies
Record date
10/03/2023
Ex-Date (one business day before the
09/03/2023
Record Date)
Payment date (and allotment date for
20/03/2023
DRP)
Total monies associated with the
$26,226,046
distribution
1
Source of distribution (for example,
Income available for distribution
retained earnings)
Currency
NZX
Section 2: Distribution amounts per financial product
Gross distribution
$0.09722222
Gross taxable amount
$0.09722222
Total cash distribution
$0.07000000
Excluded amount (applicable to listed
N/A
PIEs)
Supplementary distribution amount
$0.01235294
Section 3: Imputation credits and Resident Withholding Tax
Is the distribution imputed
Fully imputed
If fully or partially imputed, please
28%
state imputation rate as % applied
Imputation tax credits per financial
$ 0.02722222
product
Resident Withholding Tax per
$0.00486111
financial product
Based on the number of shares on issue at the date of the announcement
Section 4: Distribution re-investment plan (if applicable)
DRP % discount (if any)
N/A
Start date and end date for
N/A
N/A
determining market price for DRP
Date strike price to be announced (if
N/A
not available at this time)
Specify source of financial products to
be issued under DRP programme
N/A
(new issue or to be bought on market)
DRP strike price per financial product
N/A
Last date to submit a participation
notice for
this
distribution in
N/A
accordance
with
DRP participation
terms
Section 5: Authority for this announcement
Name of person authorised to make
Chris Bougen, Company Secretary
this announcement
Contact person for this
Laura Malcolm
announcement
Contact phone number
+64 (0)21 0236 3297
Contact email address
communications@refiningnz.com
Date of release through MAP
24/02/2023
Sales 2022
153 M
95,2 M
95,2 M
Net income 2022
26,7 M
16,6 M
16,6 M
Net Debt 2022
257 M
160 M
160 M
P/E ratio 2022
19,8x
Yield 2022
4,37%
Capitalization
536 M
334 M
334 M
EV / Sales 2022
5,19x
EV / Sales 2023
6,71x
Nbr of Employees
300
Free-Float
59,8%
