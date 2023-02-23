Advanced search
    CHI   NZNZRE0001S9

CHANNEL INFRASTRUCTURE NZ LIMITED

(CHI)
End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-22
1.430 NZD    0.00%
Channel Infrastructure NZ : Dividend Announcement

02/23/2023 | 03:02pm EST
Distribution Notice

Section 1: Issuer information

Name of issuer

Channel Infrastructure NZ Limited

Financial product name/description

Channel Infrastructure NZ Limited ordinary shares

NZX ticker code

CHI

ISIN (If unknown, check on NZX

NZNZRE0001S9

website)

Type of distribution

Full Year

X

Quarterly

(Please mark with an X in the

Half Year

Special

X

relevant box/es)

DRP applies

Record date

10/03/2023

Ex-Date (one business day before the

09/03/2023

Record Date)

Payment date (and allotment date for

20/03/2023

DRP)

Total monies associated with the

$26,226,046

distribution1

Source of distribution (for example,

Income available for distribution

retained earnings)

Currency

NZX

Section 2: Distribution amounts per financial product

Gross distribution

$0.09722222

Gross taxable amount

$0.09722222

Total cash distribution

$0.07000000

Excluded amount (applicable to listed

N/A

PIEs)

Supplementary distribution amount

$0.01235294

Section 3: Imputation credits and Resident Withholding Tax

Is the distribution imputed

Fully imputed

If fully or partially imputed, please

28%

state imputation rate as % applied

Imputation tax credits per financial

$ 0.02722222

product

Resident Withholding Tax per

$0.00486111

financial product

1 Based on the number of shares on issue at the date of the announcement

Section 4: Distribution re-investment plan (if applicable)

DRP % discount (if any)

N/A

Start date and end date for

N/A

N/A

determining market price for DRP

Date strike price to be announced (if

N/A

not available at this time)

Specify source of financial products to

be issued under DRP programme

N/A

(new issue or to be bought on market)

DRP strike price per financial product

N/A

Last date to submit a participation

notice for

this

distribution in

N/A

accordance

with

DRP participation

terms

Section 5: Authority for this announcement

Name of person authorised to make

Chris Bougen, Company Secretary

this announcement

Contact person for this

Laura Malcolm

announcement

Contact phone number

+64 (0)21 0236 3297

Contact email address

communications@refiningnz.com

Date of release through MAP

24/02/2023

Disclaimer

The New Zealand Refining Company Limited published this content on 23 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2023 20:01:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 153 M 95,2 M 95,2 M
Net income 2022 26,7 M 16,6 M 16,6 M
Net Debt 2022 257 M 160 M 160 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,8x
Yield 2022 4,37%
Capitalization 536 M 334 M 334 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,19x
EV / Sales 2023 6,71x
Nbr of Employees 300
Free-Float 59,8%
Technical analysis trends CHANNEL INFRASTRUCTURE NZ LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,43 NZD
Average target price 1,44 NZD
Spread / Average Target 0,70%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Naomi James Chief Executive Officer
Jarek Dobrowolski Chief Financial Officer
James Bruce Miller Chairman
Jack Stewart Chief Operating Officer
Vanessa Cynthia May Stoddart Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHANNEL INFRASTRUCTURE NZ LIMITED0.00%334
ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P.6.40%18 186
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓ?KA AKCYJNA-2.86%16 220
HF SINCLAIR CORPORATION1.70%10 578
TÜRKIYE PETROL RAFINERILERI A.S.10.78%8 558
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD.-0.33%6 755