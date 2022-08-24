Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. New Zealand
  4. New Zealand Stock Exchange
  5. Channel Infrastructure NZ Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CHI   NZNZRE0001S9

CHANNEL INFRASTRUCTURE NZ LIMITED

(CHI)
  Report
End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-23
1.260 NZD   +0.80%
04:58pCHANNEL INFRASTRUCTURE NZ : Results Commentary (pdf - 122 KB)
PU
04:58pCHANNEL INFRASTRUCTURE NZ : Investor Presentation (pdf - 2 MB)
PU
08/17CHANNEL INFRASTRUCTURE NZ : seeks partner to lock in secure, affordable electricity
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Channel Infrastructure NZ : Investor Presentation (pdf - 2 MB)

08/24/2022 | 04:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Financial Results

For the six months ended 30 June 2022

25 August 2022

Important Information

  • This presentation contains forward looking statements concerning the financial condition, results and operations of Channel Infrastructure NZ Limited
    (hereafter referred to as "CHI").
  • Forward looking statements are subject to the risks and uncertainties associated with the fuels supply environment, including price and foreign currency fluctuations, regulatory changes, environmental factors, production results, demand for CHI's products or services and other conditions. Forward looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements.
  • Forward looking statements include among other things, statements concerning the potential exposure of CHI to market risk and statements expressing management's expectations, beliefs, estimates, forecasts, projections and assumptions. Forward looking statements are identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "anticipate", "believe", "could", "estimate", "expect", "goals", "intend", "may", "objectives", "outlook", "plan", "probably", "project", "risks", "seek", "should", "target", "will" and similar terms and phrases.
  • Readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking statements. Forward looking statements should be read in conjunction with CHI's financial statements released with this presentation. This presentation is for information purposes only and does not constitute legal, financial, tax, financial product advice or investment advice or a recommendation to acquire CHI's securities and has been prepared without taking into account the objectives, financial situation or needs of individuals. Before making an investment decision, you should consider the appropriateness of the information having regard to your own objectives, financial situation and needs and consult an NZX Firm or solicitor, accountant or other professional adviser if necessary.
  • In light of these risks, results could differ materially from those stated, implied

or inferred from the forward-looking statements contained in this announcement. CHI does not guarantee future performance and past performance information is for illustrative purposes only. To the maximum extent permitted by law, the directors of CHI, CHI and any of its related bodies corporate and affiliates, and their officers, partners, employees, agents, associates and advisers do not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to accuracy, reliability or completeness of the information in this presentation, or likelihood of fulfilment of any forward-looking statement or any event or results expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement, and disclaim all responsibility and liability for these forward-looking statements (including, without limitation, liability for negligence).

  • Except as required by law or regulation (including the NZX Listing Rules), CHI undertakes no obligation to provide any additional or updated information whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.
  • Forward looking figures in this presentation are unaudited and may include non-GAAP financial measures and information. Not all of the financial information (including any non-GAAP information) will have been prepared in accordance with, nor is it intended to comply with: (i) the financial or other reporting requirements of any regulatory body; or (ii) the accounting principles generally accepted in New Zealand or any other jurisdiction with IFRS. Some figures may be rounded, and so actual calculation of the figures may differ from the figures in this presentation. Non-GAAP financial information does not have a standardised meaning prescribed by GAAP and therefore may not be comparable to similar financial information presented by other entities. Non- GAAP financial information in this presentation is not audited or reviewed.
  • Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this announcement, 25 August 2022.

2

Highlights and Operating Update

Naomi James

Chief Executive Officer

Successful delivery on strategy

Completed safe transition from refinery to terminal operations

First quarter of terminal operations successfully completed with 19 import shipments discharged

Conversion project remains on-plan and to budget

Successful retail bond issue completed and bank refinancing underway

Tracking in line with FY22 guidance and FY23 EBITDA now expected at top end of guidance

Strong EBITDA and cash flow supports return to dividends in March 2023

44

Strong safety and environmental record continues

  • Maintained strong safety performance through transition to import terminal
    • No Tier 1 or 2 process safety incidents
    • Two recordable personal safety incidents
    • Revised safety case approved by WorkSafe
  • Significant reduction in emissions and energy intensity
    • 98% reduction in scope 1 and 2 emissions in Q2 compared to 2019, with further reductions expected from Q3
    • Energy requirements (electricity and gas) significantly reduced - equivalent to c.3% reduction in New Zealand electricity demand
    • National Greenhouse Agreement concluded with NZ Government

Health & Safety Performance

Tier 2 [2]

Tier 1 [1]

6

TRIF [3]

5

Benchmark [4]

4

3

2

1

0

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022 YTD

CONCAWE

Benchmark 2020

1,400

CO2 emissions (ktCO2)

Scope 1

Scope 2

1,200

98% reduction

1,000

800

600

400

200

0

2019

2020

2021

Q1 22

Q2 22

  1. Tier 1 Process Safety Event (API 754) - A tier 1 Process Safety Event (PSE) is an unplanned or uncontrolled release of any material, including non-toxic and non-flammable, from a process which results in one or more of the following: A LTI and/or fatality; A fire or explosion resulting in greater than or equal to $25,000 of direct cost to the company; A release of material greater than the threshold quantities given in Table 1 of API 754 in any one-hour period; An officially declared community evacuation or community shelter-in-place
  2. Tier 2 Process Safety Event (API 754) - A tier 2 Process Safety Event (PSE) is an unplanned or uncontrolled release of any material, including non-toxic and non-flammable, from a process which results in one or more of the following: A recordable injury; A fire or explosion resulting in greater than or equal to $2,500 of direct cost to the company; A release of material greater than the threshold quantities given in Table 2 of API 754 in any one-hour period

[3] TRIF - Total Recordable Injury Frequency per 200,000 hours (rolling 12-monthly average)

5

[4] NZ Business Leaders Health & Safety Forum Benchmark (injuries per 200,000 hrs)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

The New Zealand Refining Company Limited published this content on 24 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2022 20:57:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CHANNEL INFRASTRUCTURE NZ LIMITED
04:58pCHANNEL INFRASTRUCTURE NZ : Results Commentary (pdf - 122 KB)
PU
04:58pCHANNEL INFRASTRUCTURE NZ : Investor Presentation (pdf - 2 MB)
PU
08/17CHANNEL INFRASTRUCTURE NZ : seeks partner to lock in secure, affordable electricity
PU
07/03TRANSCRIPT : Channel Infrastructure NZ Limited - Analyst/Investor Day
CI
05/09TRANSCRIPT : The New Zealand Refining Company Limited - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
03/30NEW ZEALAND REFINING : Annual Report 2021
PU
02/23The New Zealand Refining Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year End..
CI
02/23NEW ZEALAND REFINING : FY 2021 results
PU
02/22TRANSCRIPT : The New Zealand Refining Company Limited, 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 23, 2022
CI
01/27Refining NZ Announces CFO Changes to Channel Infrastructure
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 146 M 90,6 M 90,6 M
Net income 2022 20,2 M 12,5 M 12,5 M
Net Debt 2022 284 M 176 M 176 M
P/E ratio 2022 23,3x
Yield 2022 1,79%
Capitalization 468 M 290 M 290 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,15x
EV / Sales 2023 6,31x
Nbr of Employees 300
Free-Float 59,8%
Chart CHANNEL INFRASTRUCTURE NZ LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Channel Infrastructure NZ Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHANNEL INFRASTRUCTURE NZ LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,26 NZD
Average target price 1,31 NZD
Spread / Average Target 3,57%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Naomi James Chief Executive Officer
Jarek Dobrowolski Chief Financial Officer
James Bruce Miller Chairman
Jack Stewart Chief Operating Officer
Vanessa Cynthia May Stoddart Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHANNEL INFRASTRUCTURE NZ LIMITED34.04%290
ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P.3.59%16 580
HF SINCLAIR CORPORATION62.72%11 566
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓ?KA AKCYJNA-7.18%9 058
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD.24.11%7 954
TÜRKIYE PETROL RAFINERILERI A.S.120.79%4 713