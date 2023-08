Channel Infrastructure NZ Limited is a New Zealand-based infrastructure company. The Company utilizes its strategic infrastructure located at Marsden Point to import refined fuels, owned by its customers, and distribute this to New Zealand. The Company’s fuel is stored at the Marsden Point site in existing tanks in the fuel terminal in New Zealand. The fuel from Marsden Point is then distributed primarily to the Auckland and Northland markets through the 170 kilometers Marsden Point to Auckland Pipeline and the truck loading facility located adjacent to the Marsden Point site. The Company operates through two segments: Infrastructure, and Oil Refining. The Infrastructure segment comprises the dedicated fuel import terminal system including jetty infrastructure at Marsden Point, storage tanks, and the Marsden Point to Auckland pipeline. The oil refining segment represents results from refining and pipeline operations and Wiri land.