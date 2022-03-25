Log in
    3078   TW0003078002

CHANNEL WELL TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.

(3078)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Channel Well Technology : The Company's Board of Directors resolved the dividend distributions

03/25/2022 | 07:37am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: CHANNEL WELL TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD
SEQ_NO 6 Date of announcement 2022/03/25 Time of announcement 19:26:06
Subject 
 The Company's Board of Directors resolved the
dividend distributions
Date of events 2022/03/25 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/03/25
2.Year or quarter which dividends belong to :2021
3.Period which dividends belong to:2021/01/01~2021/12/31
4.Appropriations of earnings in cash dividends to shareholders (NT$
per share):NT$3.25
5.Cash dividends distributed from legal reserve and capital reserve
to shareholders (NT$ per share):0
6.Total amount of cash dividends to shareholders (NT$):NT$739,020,958
7.Appropriations of earnings in stock dividends to shareholders (NT$
per share):0
8.Stock dividends distributed from legal reserve and capital reserve
to shareholders (NT$ per share):0
9.Total amount of stock dividends to shareholders (shares):0
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
11.Per value of common stock:NT$10

Disclaimer

CWT - Channel Well Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 25 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2022 11:36:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 7 556 M 263 M 263 M
Net income 2020 1 034 M 36,1 M 36,1 M
Net cash 2020 2 399 M 83,7 M 83,7 M
P/E ratio 2020 9,83x
Yield 2020 7,13%
Capitalization 8 368 M 292 M 292 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,67x
EV / Sales 2020 1,01x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 72,7%
Chart CHANNEL WELL TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.
Duration : Period :
Channel Well Technology Co.,Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHANNEL WELL TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Hsiu Hua Yang General Manager & Director
Tan Chun Yang Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Chun Wei Pan Chairman
Tung Jung Huang Independent Director
Tsung Lung Chu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHANNEL WELL TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-7.30%292
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.19.68%62 177
NETEASE, INC.-9.45%59 947
NEXON CO., LTD.30.17%21 071
KRAFTON, INC.-39.02%10 775
ZYNGA INC.42.03%10 294