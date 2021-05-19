Announcing FashionCommerce 2021: Exclusive Digital Event for Apparel and Accessory Brands and Retailers

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE: ECOM), a leading provider of cloud-based e-commerce solutions that enable brands and retailers to increase global sales, today announced registration is now open for FashionCommerce 2021 , an interactive, virtual learning and networking event for fashion brands, distributors, and retailers on June 15, 2021.

ChannelAdvisor's FashionCommerce event aims to provide fashion brands and retailers with expert guidance to help strengthen online performance throughout the year. In 2021, ChannelAdvisor's exclusive e-commerce event will take place as a one-day digital conference, showcasing industry leaders with relevant and actionable insights to help brands and retailers adapt to shifting consumer expectations during the global pandemic. Registrants can access tangible solutions to help increase their online brand presence, optimize product data, explore sustainable fashion practices, including full price vs. off-price strategies, and much more.

Sessions during the event feature speakers from:

ChannelAdvisor

Facebook

Google

NBCUniversal Checkout

Shop Premium Outlets

Zalando

"Fashion brands and retailers are constantly looking for effective ways to reach new audiences, meet consumer demands, and efficiently grow their businesses," said Stephanie Strong, Partner Manager and Category Manager, Fashion - Americas, ChannelAdvisor. "FashionCommerce presents a transformative opportunity for brands and retailers to learn new strategies and tactics to stay agile and competitive. We've tapped our extensive network of partners in the fashion industry to create a fantastic lineup of speakers and sessions curated to enable fashion brands and retailers to quickly adapt to the ongoing impact of the pandemic."

FashionCommerce will take place in the US, EMEA, and also Australia. The free virtual event will be broadcasted live and will be available for viewing on-demand.

"We look forward to participating in FashionCommerce, both in the US and EMEA," said Nassima Filali, non-EU senior sales manager from Zalando. "It's an exciting time for fashion brands and retailers and we're looking forward to sharing insights into how they can expand their reach to connect with consumers."

To learn more about FashionCommerce, visit https://www.channeladvisor.com/fashioncommerce/ .

For more details about ChannelAdvisor, visit ChannelAdvisor's blog , follow ChannelAdvisor on Twitter @ChannelAdvisor , like ChannelAdvisor on Facebook and connect with ChannelAdvisor on LinkedIn .



About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE: ECOM) is a leading e-commerce cloud platform whose mission is to connect and optimize the world's commerce. For two decades, ChannelAdvisor has helped brands and retailers worldwide improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness. Thousands of customers depend on ChannelAdvisor to securely power their sales and optimize fulfillment on channels such as Amazon, eBay, Google, Facebook, Walmart, and hundreds more. For more information, visit www.channeladvisor.com.

