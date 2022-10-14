Advanced search
    ECOM   US1591791009

CHANNELADVISOR CORPORATION

(ECOM)
CHANNELADVISOR INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of ChannelAdvisor Corporation - ECOM

10/14/2022 | 06:57pm EDT
NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") are investigating the proposed sale of ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE: ECOM) to CommerceHub. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of ChannelAdvisor will receive $23.10 in cash for each share of ChannelAdvisor that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-ecom/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163

