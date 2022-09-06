Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  ChannelAdvisor Corporation
  News
  7. Summary
    ECOM   US1591791009

CHANNELADVISOR CORPORATION

(ECOM)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-06 pm EDT
22.79 USD   +55.03%
05:32pCHANNELADVISOR INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of ChannelAdvisor Corporation - ECOM
BU
03:57pSECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Stocks Ending Well Above Intra-Day Lows
MT
01:55pTop Midday Gainers
MT
Summary 
Summary

CHANNELADVISOR INVESTOR ALERT By the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of ChannelAdvisor Corporation - ECOM

09/06/2022 | 05:32pm EDT
Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE: ECOM) to CommerceHub. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of ChannelAdvisor will receive $23.10 in cash for each share of ChannelAdvisor that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-ecom/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on CHANNELADVISOR CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 178 M - -
Net income 2022 12,4 M - -
Net cash 2022 91,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 56,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 422 M 422 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,86x
EV / Sales 2023 1,56x
Nbr of Employees 846
Free-Float 97,3%
Chart CHANNELADVISOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
ChannelAdvisor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends CHANNELADVISOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 22,79 $
Average target price 24,78 $
Spread / Average Target 8,71%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David J. Spitz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard F. Cornetta Chief Financial Officer
Tim J. Buckley Director
Josh Christie Vice President-Engineering
Juan Manuel Bahamonde Director-Information Security
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHANNELADVISOR CORPORATION-40.44%422
ORACLE CORPORATION-14.37%199 017
SAP SE-32.34%97 879
SERVICENOW INC.-33.06%87 603
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-16.22%31 713
PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC.-17.04%19 932