  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. ChannelAdvisor Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ECOM   US1591791009

CHANNELADVISOR CORPORATION

(ECOM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:41 2022-10-04 am EDT
22.88 USD   +0.73%
11:18aChanneladvisor Investor Alert By The Former Attorney General Of Louisiana : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of ChannelAdvisor Corporation - ECOM
BU
10/03Auto parts 4less group, inc announces partnership with channeladvisor
AQ
10/03Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc Announces Partnership with Channeladvisor
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CHANNELADVISOR INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of ChannelAdvisor Corporation - ECOM

10/04/2022 | 11:18am EDT
Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE: ECOM) to CommerceHub. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of ChannelAdvisor will receive $23.10 in cash for each share of ChannelAdvisor that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-ecom/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on CHANNELADVISOR CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 178 M - -
Net income 2022 12,4 M - -
Net cash 2022 91,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 55,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 657 M 657 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,18x
EV / Sales 2023 2,76x
Nbr of Employees 846
Free-Float 97,3%
Managers and Directors
David J. Spitz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard F. Cornetta Chief Financial Officer
Tim J. Buckley Director
Josh Christie Vice President-Engineering
Juan Manuel Bahamonde Director-Information Security
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHANNELADVISOR CORPORATION-7.98%657
ORACLE CORPORATION-27.67%170 074
SAP SE-32.10%97 184
SERVICENOW INC.-39.65%78 974
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-15.99%30 637
PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC.-18.92%19 480