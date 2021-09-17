Log in
    ECOM   US1591791009

CHANNELADVISOR CORPORATION

(ECOM)
ChannelAdvisor : 2021 Analyst Day

09/17/2021 | 11:22am EDT
1

WELCOME

Raiford Garrabrant / Director, Investor Relations

2

ANALYST DAY AGENDA

David Spitz / CEO

  • Tailwinds: The evolving e-commerce landscape provides a large opportunity
  • Strategy: Enable the digital transformation of Brands with our industry-leading enterprise SaaS e-commerce platform

Beth Segovia / COO

  • Investing for growth: Product Innovation + Customer Success

Rich Cornetta / CFO

  • The path to value creation: Sustainable Revenue Growth + Strong Margins

3

SAFE HARBOR

This presentation contains "forward-looking" statements that are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Forward- looking statements include estimates and predictions about the e-commerce industry environment as well as information about ChannelAdvisor's business strategies, operating model and competitive position. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause ChannelAdvisor's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements represent our management's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this presentation. You should read ChannelAdvisor's SEC flings, including the Risk Factors set forth therein, completely and with the understanding that our actual future results may be materially different from what we expect. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

4

TAILWINDS & STRATEGY

David Spitz / CEO

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Channeladvisor Corp. published this content on 17 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2021 15:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 165 M - -
Net income 2021 16,3 M - -
Net cash 2021 100,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 51,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 805 M 805 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,26x
EV / Sales 2022 3,72x
Nbr of Employees 725
Free-Float 97,6%
Managers and Directors
David J. Spitz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard F. Cornetta Chief Financial Officer
Tim J. Buckley Chairman
Josh Christie Vice President-Engineering
Elizabeth Segovia Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHANNELADVISOR CORPORATION68.77%805
ORACLE CORPORATION35.62%238 906
SAP SE14.25%169 998
INTUIT INC.50.61%156 449
SERVICENOW, INC.19.24%130 046
DOCUSIGN, INC.24.65%54 511