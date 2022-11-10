Advanced search
CHANNELADVISOR CORPORATION

(ECOM)
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Reminds OYST, VLDR, ECOM, and LOTZ Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

11/10/2022 | 05:53pm EST
NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
Weiss Law
305 Broadway, 7th Floor
New York, NY 10007
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: OYST)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: OYST), in connection with the proposed acquisition of OYST by Viatris Inc. via tender offer. Under the terms of the merger agreement, OYST shareholders will receive $11.00 in cash for each share of OYST common stock owned, plus a contingent value right ("CVR") representing the right to receive a potential cash payment of up to $2.00 per share. If you own OYST shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/oyst

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLDR)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLDR), in connection with the proposed merger of VLDR with Ouster, Inc. ("Ouster"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, VLDR shareholders will receive 0.8204 shares of Ouster common stock for each VLDR share owned, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $0.79 based upon Ouster's November 9, 2022 closing price of $0.96. If you own VLDR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/vldr    

ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE: ECOM)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE: ECOM) in connection with the proposed acquisition of ECOM by CommerceHub. Under the terms of the merger agreement ECOM shareholders will receive $23.10 in cash for each share of ECOM common stock owned. If you own ECOM shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/ecom  

CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOTZ)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOTZ), in connection with the proposed merger of LOTZ with Shift Technologies, Inc. ("Shift"). Pursuant to the merger agreement, LOTZ shareholders will receive 0.692158 shares of Shift common stock for each share of LOTZ common stock. If you own LOTZ shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/lotz  

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weiss-law-reminds-oyst-vldr-ecom-and-lotz-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301674944.html

SOURCE Weiss Law


© PRNewswire 2022
