Dear Shareholder

I have pleasure in sending notice of this year's Annual General Meeting for shareholders of Chapel Down Group Plc (the "Company"), which will be held online via the Investor Meet Company platform at 9.00am on 4 June 2024.

The business to be considered at the Annual General Meeting is detailed in this document along with explanatory notes for each of the resolutions in this notice.

Following investor feedback, we will be hosting our AGM online this year, rather than in person at the Winery. We hope that this format will enable more shareholders to view and participate in our Annual General Meeting. The AGM will take place online at 9.00am on Tuesday 4 June 2024.

Shareholders wishing to attend the meeting which will be held on the Investor Meet Company platform, should register by emailing shareholder@chapeldown.comby 9.00am on Friday 31 May 2024. Registered shareholders will each be sent a unique link to join the meeting, since only shareholders are eligible to vote.

Shareholders are invited to submit questions for the Board to consider. Questions can be pre submitted ahead of the AGM via the Investor Meet Company platform up until 9.00am on Monday 3 June, or submitted during the AGM.

I urge you, regardless of the number of shares you own, to review the document and vote using the process outlined in the accompanying documents.

Thank you for your continued support.

Yours sincerely

Martin Glenn

Chairman

4 May 2024