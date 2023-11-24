The private placement of the capital increase resolved on November 23, 2023 excluding subscription rights by issuing new shares was successfully completed in the amount of 1.649.926 new shares. The subscription price was EUR 17.61 per new share, resulting in gross proceeds of approx. EUR 29 million.

Subject to the registration in the Commercial Register, the share capital increases from EUR 16,499,266.00 to EUR 18,149,192.00.