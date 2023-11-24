Raising of Additional Equity to Drive Acceleration of Growth

EQS-News: CHAPTERS Group AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
As announced in the ad-hoc release of 24 Nov 2023, CHAPTERS Group AG successfully completed a capital increase.

The company raised approx. EUR 29 million in equity by issuing 1,649,926 new shares at EUR 17.61 per share.

Jan-Hendrik Mohr, CEO of CHAPTERS Group AG commented:

„Growth keeps on accelerating. In this placing, we enjoyed the support of our existing shareholders while adding several strong European investors to our cap table. We are ready for the next chapter!“


