    YES   CA15957L1040

CHAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

(YES)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:59 2022-06-28 pm EDT
0.2650 CAD   -1.85%
CHAR provides biocarbon and green hydrogen to RNG Update: New funding for City of Saint-Félicien, Québec sets stage for exciting green partnership

06/28/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
TORONTO, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHAR Technologies Ltd. (“CHAR” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture Exchange: YES) is pleased to announce that the City of Saint-Félicien, Québec, has received $CDN 2.8 million in government funding to support their waste heat recovery system from the forest biomass cogeneration plant in Saint-Félicien.

The waste-heat recovery system is an important first step in a larger staged approach towards CHAR’s previously announced and proposed build, own, operate (“BOO”) proprietary high temperature pyrolysis (“HTP”) system. The project would produce both biocarbon & green hydrogen to renewable natural gas (“RNG”) in Saint-Félicien, Québec.

“We are excited to see this major milestone, which is a key step in support towards the planned infrastructure needed to bring our facility to fruition,” said CHAR Technologies Chief Executive Officer, Andrew White. “Once implemented, our BOO HTP facility will produce green hydrogen to RNG and biocarbon, both of which aide in the decarbonization of heavy industry. We want to congratulate Luc Gibbons, the Mayor of Saint-Félicien, Yanick Baillargeon, the Préfet of MRC Domaine-du-Roy, Nancy Guillemette, the Deputy of Roberval (CAQ), the Société de Cogénération de Saint-Félicien and everyone from their respective groups, for their hard work and commitment to advancing this project.”

The funding will be used to capture and distribute waste heat from the cogeneration plant in Saint-Félicien. The waste heat network will be used by the Centre de Valorisation de Biomass (“CVB”) to dry and process biomass, which will be the feedstock supply for CHAR’s proposed HTP project.  With the kick-off of the waste heat recovery system, the MRC Domaine-du-Roy can progress towards the CVB, with the CVB’s sequential approval being the next step to allow for the implementation of the CHAR facility.

The Government of Canada is contributing $1.5 million under the Green Infrastructure Component of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The province of Québec is contribution $1.3 million through the Electrification and Climate Change Fund while the municipality of Saint-Félicien is responsible for an additional $1 million in funding for their project.

About CHAR Technologies

CHAR Technologies Ltd. is a cleantech development and services company, specializing in organic waste pyrolysis and biocarbon development, custom equipment for industrial air and water treatment, and providing services in environmental management, site investigation and remediation, engineering, environmental compliance and resource efficiency.

For further information:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/supporting-green-infrastructure-the-governments-of-canada-and-quebec-to-invest-more-than-2-8m-to-recover-and-reuse-waste-heat-from-the-forest-biomass-cogeneration-plant-in-saint-felicien-889994514.html

Andrew White, Chief Executive Officer
E: andrew.white@chartechnologies.com
Mark Korol, Chief Financial Officer
E: m.korol@chartechnologies.com
T: 866 521 3654

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of this news release.


