Charah : ALERG and City of Avon Lake to Present Project Overview and Initial Redevelopment Options for Avon Lake Generating Station Property

Sustainable Redevelopment and Revitalization of the Former Power Plant Site have the Potential to Create

Largest Open Space and Public Lakefront Project the Region Has Seen in Decades While Driving Economic Impact, Increasing Tax Base and Creating Jobs

Public Meeting to be Held at Avon Lake High School Performing Arts Center on Tuesday, July 19 at 6 pm ET

AVON LAKE, OH (July 18, 2022) - Avon Lake Environmental Redevelopment Group, LLC (ALERG) today announced that its leadership, along with representatives from the City of Avon Lake, global commercial real estate services firm Avison Young, and global architecture, design and planning firm Gensler, will present a project overview and initial redevelopment options for the Avon Lake Generating Station property at a public meeting on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.

According to Scott Reschly, ALERG Vice President of Operations, "The City of Avon Lake, ALERG, Avison Young and Gensler have been planning for the future use of the site for many months and identifying options for the best use of the property with the intent to benefit all members of the community, drive economic impact, increase the tax base and create jobs while sustainably redeveloping the site for the betterment of the environment. This project is a generational opportunity to reframe the former power plant site into a regional attraction while restoring the lakefront ecosystem, and we are excited to share the strategy and initial redevelopment options with the public. We look forward to feedback that this meeting will provide as we continue working with the city to maximize the benefits for the citizens of the City of Avon Lake and the entire community."

The five principles guiding the redevelopment strategy are defined as follows:

• Create a New Vision for the City of Avon Lake;

• Create an Accessible Public Realm along the Lakefront;

• Extend the City of Avon Lake to the Waterfront;

• Utilize an Eco-Friendly Adaptive Design Strategy; and

• Explore the Option of an Adaptive Reuse of the Historic Turbine Hall and Transformer Building.

City of Avon Lake Mayor Greg Zilka remarked, "This is a pivotal moment for the future of the city, and we are delighted to have this opportunity to craft a new vision for the power plant site and our community. We aim to revitalize the lakefront, connect the city to Lake Erie, and create the largest open space and public lakefront project that our region has seen in decades while serving as a catalyst for economic growth."

Richard Shields, the Development Executive with Avison Young who oversees the marketing and redevelopment strategy states, "The opportunity to re-imagine the 131 acres of the former powerplant site will attract local and national attention and investment to Avon Lake and leverage the unique aspects of the community and the significant environmental and social benefits that redevelopment will bring." Christopher Livingston, Principal and Managing Director of Avison Young's Cleveland office adds, "These next steps in the development planning process are critical for Avon Lake and the entire region. The legacy impact relative to this effort cannot be overstated."

Gensler Principal and Board Director Andre Brumfield states, "With the decommissioning of the coal-fired power plant on site, there is an opportunity for Avon Lake to reinvent itself for the 21st Century. The size of this site offers a significant redevelopment opportunity to further bolster the economic and social heart of the city and its surrounding communities. Most critically, the vision for the site will connect the City of Avon Lake back to the shorelines of Lake Erie. The primary driver of this effort is to create a new public realm along the lakefront that will serve as a catalyst for new development and create a regional destination for Greater Cleveland and a new identity for Avon Lake."

In April 2022, ALERG completed the full acquisition of the Avon Lake Generating Station and adjacent property from GenOn and began environmental remediation and sustainable redevelopment of the property. As part of this agreement, ALERG acquired the property located on Lake Erie and is responsible for the shutdown and decommissioning of the coal power plant and performing all environmental remediation and demolition work at the site.

The community open house will be held at the Avon Lake High School Performing Arts Center (PAC), 175 Avon Belden Road, at 6 pm ET. Following the presentation, the public is invited to proceed to the high school commons area, where the presenters, as well as representatives from the Avon Lake Community Improvement Corporation, will host breakout sessions to provide an opportunity for feedback and community insights about the plan. The opening presentation in the PAC will be broadcast on the City of Avon Lake's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/AvonLake.

About ALERG and Charah Solutions, Inc.

Avon Lake Environmental Redevelopment Group, LLC (ALERG) is an indirect subsidiary of Charah Solutions, Inc. With more than 30 years of experience, Charah Solutions is a leading provider of environmental services and byproduct recycling to the power generation industry. Based in Louisville, Kentucky, Charah Solutions is the partner of choice for solving customers' most complex environmental challenges, and as an industry leader in quality, safety, and compliance, the Company is committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions for a cleaner energy future. Charah Solutions assists utilities and independent power producers with all aspects of sustainably managing and recycling ash byproducts generated from the combustion of coal in the production of electricity. The Company also designs and implements solutions for ash pond management and closure, landfill construction, structural fill projects, power plant remediation and site redevelopment. For more information, please visit www.charah.com or download our 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report at charah.com/sustainability.

About the City of Avon Lake

Nestled along the shores of Lake Erie, Avon Lake is located in Northern Ohio, west of Cleveland. Our close proximity to the city gives residents convenient access to museums, professional sporting events, world-class theater and orchestra productions, and so much more. With a population of approximately 24,000, the City of Avon Lake's amenities include a vibrant MetroPark, 220 additional acres of parklands, a public beach, 20 miles of bike trails, and a boat launch. Residents can also enjoy a municipal swimming pool, golf courses, tennis courts, youth sports, and adult sports.

About Avison Young

Avison Young is a global, principal-owned real estate services firm that supports Charah Solutions by creating real economic, social and environmental value in their projects as its global real estate advisor. Led by the Chicago Development group, in conjunction with the Cleveland-based team, Avison Young is investing our people in Charah Solutions' success. Defined by our integrated talent, we realize the full potential of real estate by using global intelligence platforms that provide clients with tangible insights and quantifiable advantages. Together, we create healthy, productive workplaces for employees, cities that are centers for prosperity for their citizens, and built spaces and places that create a net benefit to the economy, the environment and the community.

Avison Young was recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Midsized Employers in 2022, one of Fast Company's Top 50 Most Innovative Companies in 2022 and has retained Canada's Best Managed Companies Platinum Club designation for 10 consecutive years. www.avisonyoung.com

Conceptual rendering of Avon Lake Power Plant redevelopment with public lake access Conceptual rendering of Avon Lake Power Plant lakefront shoreline restoration and Powdermaker Creek. Conceptual rendering of Avon Lake Power Plant redevelopment lakefront park and gathering area.

Conceptual rendering of Avon Lake Power Plant Powdermaker Creek daylighting from Lake Road. Conceptual rendering of Avon Lake Power Plant Site redevelopment with public lakefront parks. Conceptual rendering of Avon Lake Power Plant shoreline restoration and public beach park.