    CHRA   US15957P1057

CHARAH SOLUTIONS, INC.

(CHRA)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-06-28 pm EDT
3.750 USD   -4.09%
06/09CHARAH SOLUTIONS, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
Charah : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

06/28/2022 | 05:37pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Shannon Roger D
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
Charah Solutions, Inc. [CHRA] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
_____ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
CFO & Treasurer /
(Last) (First) (Middle)
12601 PLANTSIDE DRIVE
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
LOUISVILLE KY 40299
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Shannon Roger D
12601 PLANTSIDE DRIVE

LOUISVILLE, KY40299

CFO & Treasurer
Signatures
/s/ Steven A. Brehm, attorney-in-fact 2022-06-28
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) Represents a grant of restricted stock units that vest in equal annual installments on April 1 of each of 2023, 2024 and 2025.
(2) Represents shares withheld by the Company to satisfy tax withholding obligations in connection with the vesting of restricted stock units granted to the reporting person.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Charah Solutions Inc. published this content on 28 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2022 21:36:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 343 M - -
Net income 2022 -18,7 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -6,41x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 132 M 132 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,38x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,34x
Nbr of Employees 693
Free-Float 49,3%
Chart CHARAH SOLUTIONS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Charah Solutions, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHARAH SOLUTIONS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 3,91 $
Average target price 6,50 $
Spread / Average Target 66,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Scott A. Sewell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roger D. Shannon Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Jack A. Blossman Chairman
Josh Jones Chief Information Officer
Eric Effinger Project Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHARAH SOLUTIONS, INC.-15.43%135
WASTE MANAGEMENT-9.94%62 410
REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC.-6.85%41 034
TETRA TECH, INC.-19.33%7 353
GEM CO., LTD.-8.70%6 729
CLEAN HARBORS, INC.-12.88%4 731