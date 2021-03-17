Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Charah Solutions, Inc.    CHRA

CHARAH SOLUTIONS, INC.

(CHRA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Charah : Schedules Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Call

03/17/2021 | 09:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LOUISVILLE, KY / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2021 / Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) (together with its subsidiaries, 'Charah Solutions' or the 'Company'), a leading provider of environmental services and byproduct sales to the power generation industry, announced today that it will conduct a conference call on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its fourth quarter 2020 financial results.

To register to participate live on this conference call, please use this link using conference ID 3563068. After registering, a confirmation email will be sent, including dial-in details and a unique code for entry. We recommend registering a day in advance, or, at a minimum, 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time of the call. Participants may also listen to the conference call via webcast by visiting the Investor Relations section of the Charah Solutions website at ir.charah.com.

A webcast replay will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Charah Solutions website at ir.charah.com after 11:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, March 25, 2021. In addition, an audio replay will be available for one week following the call and will be accessible by dialing (800) 585-8367 within the United States or (416) 621-4642 outside the United States. The replay ID is 3563068.

About Charah Solutions

With 30 years of experience, Charah Solutions, Inc. is a leading provider of environmental services and byproduct sales to the power generation industry. Based in Louisville, Kentucky, Charah Solutions assists utilities and independent power producers with all aspects to sustainably manage and recycle ash byproducts generated from the combustion of coal in the production of electricity. The Company also designs and implements solutions for ash pond management and closure, landfill construction, fly ash sales, and structural fill projects. Charah Solutions is the partner of choice for solving customers' most complex environmental challenges, and as an industry leader in quality, safety, and compliance, the Company is committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions for a cleaner energy future. For more information, please visit www.charah.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as 'may,' 'expect,' 'estimate,' 'project,' 'plan,' 'believe,' 'intend,' 'achievable,' 'anticipate,' 'will,' 'continue,' 'potential,' 'should,' 'could,' and similar terms and phrases. These statements are based on certain assumptions made by the Company based on management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, anticipated future developments, and other factors believed to be appropriate. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those implied or expressed by the forward-looking statements. See the Company's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and other periodic reports as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for further information regarding risk factors.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Investor Contact

Roger Shannon, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer
Charah Solutions, Inc.
ir@charah.com
(502) 245-1353

Media Contact

Keaton Price
PriceWeber Marketing
media@charah.com
(502) 593-4692

SOURCE: Charah Solutions, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/635836/Charah-Solutions-Inc-Schedules-Fourth-Quarter-2020-Earnings-Call

Disclaimer

Charah Solutions Inc. published this content on 17 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2021 10:47:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CHARAH SOLUTIONS, INC.
09:28aCHARAH  : Schedules Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Call
PU
03/15CHARAH  : Issues First Annual Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report
PU
02/23CHARAH  : Awarded 5-Year Ash Marketing Contract by NV Energy for Beneficial Use ..
PU
02/18CHARAH  : Receives Award for Best Sustainable Environmental Management Solutions..
PU
02/16CHARAH  : Awarded Two Long-Term Ash Pond Closure Contracts Totaling Approximatel..
PU
02/11CHARAH  : Completes Acquisition of TMPA's Gibbons Creek Steam Electric Station a..
PU
01/15CHARAH  : Jumps 38% After Securing Major Dominion Energy Deal For Coal Ash Trans..
MT
01/15MIDDAY REPORT : Wall Street Falters Amid New Stimulus Plans, Weak Retail Sales
MT
01/15CHARAH  : Thinking about buying stock in Sundial Growers, Charah Solutions, Sorr..
PR
01/15Wall Street Sees Downbeat Open as Traders Digest Biden's Stimulus Plan
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 537 M - -
Net income 2020 -19,1 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -5,54x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 116 M 116 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,22x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,27x
Nbr of Employees 1 461
Free-Float 39,1%
Chart CHARAH SOLUTIONS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Charah Solutions, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHARAH SOLUTIONS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 4,25 $
Last Close Price 3,88 $
Spread / Highest target 80,4%
Spread / Average Target 9,54%
Spread / Lowest Target -61,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Scott A. Sewell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roger D. Shannon Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Stephen R. Tritch Chairman
Josh Jones Vice President-Process & Technology
Eric Effinger Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHARAH SOLUTIONS, INC.35.19%116
WASTE MANAGEMENT, INC.3.98%51 887
REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC.0.31%30 796
TETRA TECH, INC.14.70%7 323
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA-13.18%6 270
FOMENTO DE CONSTRUCCIONES Y CONTRATAS, S.A.14.32%4 941
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ