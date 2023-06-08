Advanced search
    CHRA   US15957P3038

CHARAH SOLUTIONS, INC.

(CHRA)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  12:42:21 2023-06-08 pm EDT
5.850 USD   +1.04%
12:40pShareholder Investigation : Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates PTRS, LSI, CHRA
PR
06/02The M&A Class Action Firm Continues Investigating the Merger - VECT, PTRS, CHRA, NATI
PR
06/01Shareholder Investigation : Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates CHRA, ARNC, HMPT
PR
SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates PTRS, LSI, CHRA

06/08/2023 | 12:40pm EDT
NEW YORK, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ: PTRS)'s sale to LINKBANCORP, Inc. for 1.15 shares of LINKBANCORP stock for each Partners share. If you are a Partners shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE: LSI)'s sale to Extra Space Storage Inc. for 0.8950 Extra Space shares for each Life Storage share. At closing, Life Storage shareholders are expected to own approximately 35% of the combined company. If you are a Life Storage shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Charah Solutions, Inc. (OTC: CHRA)'s sale to SER Capital Partners for $6.00 per share. If you are a Charah shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLC
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com 
https://www.halpersadeh.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-investigation-halper-sadeh-llc-investigates-ptrs-lsi-chra-301846229.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP


© PRNewswire 2023
