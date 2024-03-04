Charge Enterprises, Inc.(OTCPK:CRGE) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index

Charge Enterprises, Inc. is an electrical, broadband and electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure company. The Company provides clients with end-to-end project management services, from advising, designing, engineering, acquiring and installing equipment, to monitoring, servicing, and maintenance. Its segments include infrastructure and telecommunications. The Company's infrastructure segment comprises various offerings, such as broadband and wireless, electrical contracting services, electric vehicle charging and fleet services. Its telecommunications segment provides routing of voice, data, and short message services (SMS) to carriers and mobile network operators (MNO) globally and operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, PTGi International Carrier Services, Inc. The Company operates a global telecommunications network consisting of domestic switching and related peripheral equipment, carrier-grade routers, and switches for Internet and circuit-based services.

Related indices Russell 2000