Charge Enterprises : Material Definitive Agreement - Form 8-K/A

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K/A

(Amendment Number 1)

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): December 17, 2021

CHARGE ENTERPRISES, INC.

125 Park Avenue, 25th Floor New York, NY 10017

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

This Amendment No. 1 amends the Current Report on Form 8-K filed December 23, 2021 (the "Original Form 8-K") of Charge Enterprises, Inc. (sometimes referred to herein as "we," "us," "our" or similar terms). In the Original Form 8-K, we reported that on December 17, 2021, investors purchased aggregate principal amount of $14,814,814 original issue discount, senior secured, non-convertible promissory notes (the "December 2021 Notes"). Through an inadvertent typographical error, the aggregate purchase price of the December 2021 Notes was incorrectly stated in the Original Form 8-K as $133,333,184. The correct aggregate purchase price of the December 2021 Notes was $13,333,184. With the exception of this correction, no other changes have been made to the Original Form 8-K.

CHARGE ENTERPRISES, INC.

By: /s/ LEAH SCHWELLER

Leah Schweller

Chief Financial Officer

Dated: February 4, 2022