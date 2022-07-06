Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Charge Enterprises, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CRGE   US1596101048

CHARGE ENTERPRISES, INC.

(CRGE)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-06 pm EDT
4.960 USD   +9.01%
04:14pCHARGE ENTERPRISES : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
06/27Charge Enterprises to Be Added to Russell Indexes
MT
06/22CHARGE ENTERPRISES, INC.(NASDAQGM : CRGE) added to NASDAQ Telecom Index
CI
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Charge Enterprises : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

07/06/2022 | 04:14pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Harper-Denson Craig
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
Charge Enterprises, Inc. [CRGE] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
_____ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
COO, CCO, Secretary /
(Last) (First) (Middle)
125 PARK AVENUE 25TH FLOOR
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
NEW YORK NY 10017
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Harper-Denson Craig
125 PARK AVENUE 25TH FLOOR

NEW YORK, NY10017

COO, CCO, Secretary
Signatures
/s/ JAMIE YUNG, Attorney-in-Fact 2022-07-06
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) The sale price reported in Column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $4.35 to $4.62, inclusive. The Reporting Person undertakes to provide to the Issuer, any security holder of the Issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the foregoing range.
(2) On November 1, 2020, the Reporting Person's spouse was issued a ten-year option to purchase 10,500,000 shares of common stock. The vesting schedule for the remaining shares issuable upon exercise is: (i) 4,487,500 shares, which vested November 1, 2021; (ii) 2,625,000 shares will vest on November 1, 2022; and (iii) 2,625,000 shares will vest on November 1, 2023.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Charge Enterprises Inc. published this content on 06 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2022 20:13:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 561 M - -
Net income 2022 -57,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -15,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 879 M 879 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,57x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,45x
Nbr of Employees 250
Free-Float -
Chart CHARGE ENTERPRISES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Charge Enterprises, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHARGE ENTERPRISES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 4,55 $
Average target price 8,00 $
Spread / Average Target 75,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew Fox Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark R. LaNeve President
Leah A. Schweller Chief Financial Officer
Alex Tchmoutine Chief Technology Officer
Craig Denson Chief Operating Officer, Secretary & Director