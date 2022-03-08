Log in
CHARGEPOINT HOLDINGS, INC.

ChargePoint Chief Marketing Officer Colleen Jansen Honored as Woman in Energy Trailblazer on International Women's Day

03/08/2022 | 08:15am EST
Jansen to be featured in upcoming children’s book, “Everyday Superheroes: Women in Energy Careers”

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CHPT), a leading electric vehicle (EV) charging network, today announced that Chief Marketing Officer Colleen Jansen will be featured in an upcoming children’s book, “Everyday Superheroes: Women in Energy Careers.”

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220307006107/en/

ChargePoint's Chief Marketing Officer Colleen Jansen in Everyday Superheroes: Women in Energy Careers (Graphic: Business Wire)

ChargePoint's Chief Marketing Officer Colleen Jansen in Everyday Superheroes: Women in Energy Careers (Graphic: Business Wire)

The book, which will be available in July 2022, showcases the careers and stories of a diverse group of women, energy superheroes and trailblazers, leading the global energy transition. To celebrate the book’s upcoming release, Jansen will participate in a panel as part of the ALLY Energy International Women’s Day Summit at Greentown Labs in Houston, Texas. ALLY Energy’s mission is to accelerate connections, jobs and skills to power the energy workforce of the future and an equitable transition.

“The ‘Everyday Superheroes’ award-winning children’s book series is an amazing way to honor the women leaders of America, and I’m humbled to be featured alongside many visionaries in the energy industry,” said Colleen Jansen, chief marketing officer, ChargePoint. “At ChargePoint, I find myself at the intersection of energy and technology, where we affect real change every day through enabling drivers and businesses to transition to electric mobility.”

As part of the International Women’s Day Summit, Jansen will participate in a panel, Powering the Energy Workforce of the Future, to discuss the economic benefits of a diverse workforce, as well as ways to make the energy transition just and equitable. In addition, the panel will explore how the energy industry can make careers more visible and accessible in elementary education and how to support educators through an energy curriculum.

Event details

What:
“Powering the Energy Workforce of the Future.” There’s a place for everyone in energy. The projected growth of jobs in the energy industry has abundant potential to create wealth and jobs, yet few women are entering into the sector. This C-suite session will explore the bias in energy and will provide a wide-ranging look at the career opportunities presented by the energy transition and ways to build the energy workforce of the future.

When:
Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. CT

Where:
Greentown Labs, Houston, Texas

Who:
Colleen Jansen is a marketing strategist with 20 years of experience in both business-to-consumer and business-to-business marketing spanning early stage, privately held VC-funded companies as well as large cap publicly traded firms. At ChargePoint, she leads Marketing and Policy for the company’s operations across North America and Europe. Prior to ChargePoint, she led marketing disciplines for a number of category-creating startups as well as established brands including Microsoft, Yahoo, Intuit and LinkedIn. An early EV adopter, Colleen is passionate about helping everyone realize the personal, societal and economic benefits of driving electric.

Additional speakers:

  • Emily Reichert, CEO, Greentown Labs
  • Paula Glover, president, Alliance to Save Energy
  • Janice Tran, CEO and co-founder, Kanin Energy
  • Candice Michalowicz, chief operating officer, EDPR NA Distributed Generation

To register for the event, please visit https://www.allyenergy.com/events/ally-energy-international-womens-day-summit

Book details

Everyday Superheroes: Women in Energy Careers is the second book in the children's book series featuring the illustrated stories and careers of diverse women currently working in science, technology, engineering or math (STEM) fields. This book series written by lead author Erin Twamley and coauthor Joshua Sneideman aims to reach elementary students. For the newest release, Women in Energy Careers, the authors have teamed up with Katie Mehnert, CEO of ALLY Energy, to write, and distribute the stories of the women powering our planet. Learn more about the books and the mission at www.stemsuperheroes.com

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint is creating a new fueling network to move people and goods on electricity. Since 2007, ChargePoint has been committed to making it easy for businesses and drivers to go electric with one of the largest EV charging networks and a comprehensive portfolio of charging solutions. The ChargePoint cloud subscription platform and software-defined charging hardware are designed to include options for every charging scenario from home and multifamily to workplace, parking, hospitality, retail and transport fleets of all types. Today, one ChargePoint account provides access to hundreds of thousands of places to charge in North America and Europe. To date, more than 105 million charging sessions have been delivered, with drivers plugging into the ChargePoint network every two seconds or less. For more information, visit the ChargePoint pressroom, the ChargePoint Investor Relations site, or contact the ChargePoint North American press offices or Investor Relations.

CHPT-IR


© Business Wire 2022
