ChargePoint : Earnings Document

As we have commented previously, we have invested ahead of the market for many years, and our revenue growth has been and continues to be correlated with the availability of electric vehicles. With the continuing announcements by manufacturers of new EVs for consumers and fleets, we believe the global vehicle industry has passed the point of no return. Spending ahead of revenue has enabled us to engage across our key verticals in North America and increasingly in Europe. Our spending has enabled us to build out a broad product portfolio and core functions within the Company to support those product lines in our geographies, and though we have the typical challenges ahead to scale rapidly, we expect to grow operating expenses opportunistically and, thus, to continue to show improved operating leverage, as we've done this year.

Focusing for a moment on R&D, ChargePoint believes a broad product portfolio is essential because you have to be everywhere drivers go to be relevant. We have achieved major recent releases of our highly modular Express Plus DC product line, which powers our global fleet and passenger car fast charge solutions, and introduced the CP6000, our newest commercial and AC fleet product line, expanding our capabilities in the geographies we serve. With these products in production, we expect to shift a higher percentage of R&D spend to evolutions of our platforms and to continue investments in our cloud software, which comprehensively drives our entire ecosystem for drivers, commercial station owners, fleets, and the large array of ecosystem partners.

Given our pace of growth, we will, of course, continue our investments in sales and in our channel relationships, which, combined, give us industry-leading reach. A useful growth indicator in this area is the number of bookings in a quarter that exceed $1 million. Last year, we averaged one booking over $1 million per quarter. This year, we have seen steady increases in the number of bookings exceeding $1 million within a quarter, which is a reinforcing trend supporting our land-and-expand strategy. In the third quarter alone, we had 11 bookings to end customers of over $1 million. We continue to add customers at a rapid clip. Our consistent expansion within existing customers was over 65% of our billings for the quarter, consistent with historical trends, and we now count 80% of the 2021 Fortune 50 as customers and 54% of the 2021 Fortune 500.

Lastly, on investments, in support of the remarkably increasing scale of the business, we will be adjusting spend proportions in favor of business systems, sales automation, customer life cycle management, support operations tools, and installer and channel partner platforms. We believe that the breadth of our product lines, backed by the right systems infrastructure, are significant competitive advantages.

In Rex's commentary, he will address billings by vertical, but I wanted to comment briefly on some of the progress in Europe and Fleet, two key enablers we believe critical to ChargePoint's revenue growth, outpacing North American consumer EV arrival rates.

In Europe, we have been acutely supply constrained. Until the introduction of the CP6000, we did not have our own AC product for most countries. Despite the limitation, we have been winning logos at an impressive rate and are encouraged by the reception of the new solution.

In Fleet, the demand has been strong, but the market has been vehicle limited. We are seeing impressive growth in Fleet where vehicles are being delivered and in scenarios where customers are anticipating deliveries. For example, short haul and last mile billings are up over 475% year-over-year and transit is up 180% year-on-year.

Our installed base of networked ports under management grew to over 210,000, a year-over-year increase of 30% and sequential increase of 6%. Of those, over 65,000 are in Europe and over 16,700 are DC fast, an increase of more than 1,000 DC fast ports quarter-over-quarter. I'll remind you that ports under management is one way to track progress in our Commercial and Fleet verticals, as this represents the installed base generating an annual software subscription. As a reminder, we do not include home chargers for single-family residences in our networked port count, but we continue to see strong demand

