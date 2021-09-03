ChargePoint : Q2 2022 Earnings Call Corrected Transcript

Corrected Transcript 01-Sep-2021 ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Total Pages: 24 1-877-FACTSET www.callstreet.com Copyright © 2001-2021 FactSet CallStreet, LLC

Operator: Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon. My name is my Mai and I'll be your conference operator for today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the ChargePoint's Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. All participants' lines have been placed in listen-only mode to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there'll be a question-and-answer session. I would now like to turn the call over to Patrick Hamer, ChargePoint's Vice President of Capital Markets and Investor Relations. Patrick, please go ahead. ..................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... Patrick Hamer Vice President, Capital Markets & Investor Relations, ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. Good afternoon and thank you for joining us on today's conference call to discuss ChargePoint's second quarter of fiscal 2022. This call is being broadcast over the web and can be accessed on the Investors section of our website at investors.chargepoint.com. With me on today's call are Pasquale Romano, our President and Chief Executive Officer, and Rex Jackson, our Chief Financial Officer. This afternoon, we issued our press release announcing results from the second quarter of fiscal 2022 ended July 31, 2021, which can be found on our website. We'd like to remind you that during the conference call, management will be making forward-looking statements, including our fiscal third quarter and full-year 2022 outlook and our expected investment and growth initiatives. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control and could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations. These forward-looking statements apply as of today and we undertake no obligation to update these statements after the call. For a more detailed description of factors that could cause actual results to differ, please refer to our Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on June 11, 2021, and our earnings release posted today on our website and filed with the SEC on Form 8-K. Also, please note that certain financial measures we use on this call are non-GAAP. We reconcile these non- GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures for the current quarter in our earnings release and for our historical periods in our investor presentation posted on the Investors section of our website. And finally, we'll be posting the transcript of our call today to our Investor Relations website under the Quarterly Results section. And with that, I'll turn the call over to Pasquale. ..................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... Pasquale Romano President, Chief Executive Officer & Director, ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. Thanks, Pat, and thanks to all for your interest in ChargePoint and joining us for our second quarter earnings call. I'll provide a business update to give you some perspective before turning the call over to Rex for financials and an update of our guidance reflecting our revenue momentum. We are pleased to share more about the execution against our plan and our strong quarter for ChargePoint. The results from this quarter can be described with one word, scale, scale across our three verticals and scale in both North America and Europe. We are a larger company than we were pre-COVID and growing more quickly. This quarter, from both the quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year perspective, exceeds revenue growth rates from the quarter that ended on July of 2019. We had strong commercial execution as businesses of all types continue to invest in EV charging

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) Corrected Transcript Q2 2022 Earnings Call 01-Sep-2021 for their customers, employees, and visitors. Interest in EV charging solutions from fleet operators continues to be high. In June, we announced the industry's most comprehensive fleet charging portfolio. Earlier this month, we announced the acquisition of ViriCiti, a leading fleet vehicle management provider. And we expect the addition of team, customers, and technology from this acquisition to further strengthen our reach in e-bus and commercial fleet. In residential, demand for home charging continued to be strong and our ability to serve all types of residential settings is a differentiator. From a geographical perspective, our North American execution remains strong as businesses continue to recover from the effects of COVID. Europe is growing quickly. Our activated port count is up 44% in Europe for the first half of the year versus BloombergNEF European public connector growth of 13% over the same period. We expect our position in Europe will expand meaningfully following the close of the acquisition of has·to·be post-regulatory approval, with the addition of their networked ports under management position added to our existing position. has to be has a talented team, robust technology, and an impressive base of customers, including Aral, Audi, GP JOULE, IONITY, and Porsche, just to name a few. Before I jump into the business, I'll share a few comments on the market tailwinds supporting electrification more broadly. As we have said, ChargePoint's success is directly tied to the arrival of electric vehicles. BloombergNEF published its electric vehicle outlook in June which was the first major increase to their outlook in five years. Sales of EVs accelerated in North America and Europe in the first half of 2021. According to BNEF, North America EV sales were up 97% year-over-year for the first half, and European EV sales were up 153%. We are witnessing more vehicles coming to market in exciting form factors for a broad array of use cases. We continue to test new vehicle models that run the gamut of passenger fleet and transit in our state-of-the-art test facility in Campbell, California. Turning to policy, much continues to evolve. On vehicle and emissions policies, President Biden issued an executive order calling for half of all new vehicles sold to be zero emission by 2030. The Trudeau administration set a goal of 100% zero-emission vehicle sales by 2035, and the EU Fit for 55 package announced in July provides the sectoral policy tools to meet the 55% emission reduction ambition by 2030. It's an effective mechanism to hasten the transition to the BEVs. This collection of efforts has the support of many major automakers. It helps create category awareness and we expect the pace of electrification to continue to accelerate. We are also seeing unprecedented progress in infrastructure funding. In the US, we were pleased to see the Senate include $7.5 billion to expand charging in the recently passed bipartisan infrastructure bill. The Speaker of the House has committed to voting on this bill by September 27. The Senate has also passed a $3.5 trillion budget framework which is backed by the President and includes instructions for lawmakers around changes in the tax code to make the President's EV goal more attainable. The budget framework was adopted by the House last week. We are closely tracking the drafting of this legislation and other actions in Congress with potential incentives for EV charging for communities and fleet. States play an important part in infrastructure funding independently and in crafting mechanisms for the disbursement of federal funds. California is a leader and an influential market. The passing of a state budget that included up to $3.9 billion for zero emission vehicles and charging incentives over the next three years will support continued infrastructure build out. We believe we are well-positioned to enable our customers to leverage public funding in addition to ongoing private investment. Our teams have more than a decade of grants management experience having 4 1-877-FACTSET www.callstreet.com Copyright © 2001-2021 FactSet CallStreet, LLC

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) Corrected Transcript Q2 2022 Earnings Call 01-Sep-2021 worked with federal agencies or regional governments and local partners to successfully build charging to support communities and connect corridors. Turning to our verticals, first let's look at what's happening in commercial. It enjoyed its best quarter yet with sequential billings growth of over 46% and year-over-year billings growth of over 90% from the same period last year. As a technology company with software at our core, we are pleased to report subscription revenue for the quarter grew 12% from the first quarter and 23% year-over-year. We finished the quarter with approximately 118,000 active ports on our network, an increase of about 6,000 ports sequentially. This includes over 5,400 in Europe, up from over 4,700 ports last quarter, not including the approximately 40,000 ports to be integrated on the close of the has·to·be acquisition. Exciting deployments with auto dealerships both North American and European as well as fueling and convenience locations like Kum & Go led to a record quarter for shipments of DC fast ports. The total fast charge ports in our network grew to over 3,700 as of quarter-end. We continue to work with the industry to enable drivers to roam across networks in North America and Europe. This quarter, we crossed over 200,000 roaming ports accessible to drivers using ChargePoint. In fleets, we had a record quarter with growth of 187% year-over-year from a billings perspective. We believe fleet represents an enormous opportunity for ChargePoint and we are seeing activity across the vertical, including delivery and logistics, transit and work vehicle fleets. RFP activity is widespread. In June, we successfully unveiled what we believe is the industry's most comprehensive charging portfolio that was designed with our fleet management software at its core to ensure cost-effective operational readiness for fleets of all types and sizes. The recently closed ViriCiti acquisition extends existing ChargePoint functionality with direct vehicle data enabling additional functionality including battery health monitoring, OEM-agnostic telematics vehicle maintenance support and vehicle operations data. Fleet managers are focused on integrated vehicle and charging visibility, access and control. And we believe that the combined offering of ChargePoint and ViriCiti will be a force in this space. In the residential vertical, our strategy to serve all needs is paying off. These include single-family residences, apartments and condominiums and employers who offer electric vehicles bundled with home charging made available through leasing companies. Crossing over from the fleet vertical, employers requiring employees to take work vehicles home overnight use our home charging services that enable fuel cost reimbursement for overnight charging. Q2 residential billings were very strong, up over 79% year-over-year and 43% sequentially. We continue to offer seamless access to EV charging with integrations into leading consumer platforms. This quarter with our strategic partner, Mercedes Benz, we announced a new benchmark for EV charging in North America, with ChargePoint powering a Mercedes me Charge vehicle ecosystem to be launched with the all new EQS luxury sedan and included with all EQ future mobility products from Mercedes Benz. With our software, drivers can seamlessly find, navigate, connect and securely pay for charging in the vehicle and from the Mercedes me app across the ChargePoint network and roaming partners, including charging in access controlled environments like workplaces, shopping malls and hotels. Our customer growth continued in the second quarter, building off a strong start to the year where we eclipsed 5,000 customers. We continue to see a steady rebuy rate of well over 60%. We are adding customers quickly while growing with existing customers rapidly. ChargePoint continues to invest heavily in our team. We finished the quarter with over 1,000 employees. As a technology company, we are especially proud of our engineering and technical staff that tops more than 500, not including the capable team of ViriCiti and the additional expected team following the close of the has·to·be 5 1-877-FACTSET www.callstreet.com Copyright © 2001-2021 FactSet CallStreet, LLC