AMSTERDAM, June 6, 2024 - ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT), a leading provider of networked charging solutions for electric vehicles (EVs), alongside Scheidt & Bachmann, a leading provider of energy retail solutions, today launched the charging industry's first payment terminal to meet the new OCPI industry standards and comply with recently instated EU regulations for EV charging.

The OCPI v2.2.1 Direct Payment Module, as defined by the EVRoaming Foundation, sets the standard for industry leading protection. Offering convenience and confidence, ChargePoint's new terminal meets this standard while featuring Payment Card Industry (PCI) compliance, ensuring the highest standards of security for transactions. It is suitable for a wide variety of public charging use cases, with a single terminal managing payments for up to 99 chargers at a single charging site. The solution can be integrated with existing or new AC and DC charging stations.

"ChargePoint's new payment terminal is the first to provide seamless integration via the industry's newest open standards, while meeting the latest EU regulations," said André ten Bloemendal, SVP of Europe at ChargePoint. "The terminal enables a compliant, plug-and-play solution for Charge Point Operators while making charging quicker and easier for drivers."

Compatible with chargers from over 50 certified hardware partners, the payment terminal is designed for seamless integration with ChargePoint's be.ENERGISED platform, which manages over 85,000 charging ports across Europe for many of the continent's best-known charging networks. The solution will allow customers to simply and cost efficiently align with the EU's new Alternative Fuels Infrastructure Regulation (AFIR) regulations, whilst offering a quick and easy payment option for drivers who prefer to pay by credit or debit card for charging.

The aim of AFIR, whose initial regulations went into effect in April 2024, consists of a range of new regulations for the electromobility and charging infrastructure sector. The regulation mandates a payment card reader or a device with a contactless functionality on all public EV charging stations beyond the 50 kW charging speed in the EU, with an aim to make e-mobility more accessible to all without a subscription or contract. For the charging industry, this means that vendors must roll out stations with credit card readers that will allow EV drivers to seamlessly pay ad-hoc wherever they go across Europe. ChargePoint is proud to partner with Scheidt and Bachmann on the first solution to offer both AFIR compliance and the latest OCPI requirements.

