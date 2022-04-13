Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CHPT   US15961R1059

CHARGEPOINT HOLDINGS, INC.

(CHPT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/13 08:24:49 am EDT
16.24 USD   +0.93%
04/12Chargepoint Holdings Says $300 Million Antara Capital Financing Closes
MT
04/12CHARGEPOINT : Closes $300 Million Financing - Form 8-K
PU
04/12CHARGEPOINT HOLDINGS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ChargePoint and Colorado Energy Office announce the completion of fast charging corridor along Highway 40

04/13/2022 | 08:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

As part of a $10 million investment, the first of six corridors is now complete, and runs along Highway 40 from Boulder to Dinosaur, near the Utah border

ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT), a leading electric vehicle (EV) charging network, today announced the completion of the first of six electric vehicle fast-charging corridors in partnership with the Colorado Energy Office. Corridor A runs along Highway 40 from Boulder to Dinosaur near the Utah border.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220412006178/en/

ChargePoint announced the completion of the first of six electric vehicle fast-charging corridors in partnership with the Colorado Energy Office. (Photo: Business Wire)

ChargePoint announced the completion of the first of six electric vehicle fast-charging corridors in partnership with the Colorado Energy Office. (Photo: Business Wire)

The fast-charging highway corridors project is a public-private partnership involving a $10 million investment by the Colorado Energy Office, which includes funding from the Volkswagen Settlement and Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality (CMAQ) Improvement Program, as well as investments by ChargePoint, local jurisdictions, electric utilities, and Colorado businesses. ChargePoint was awarded six corridors throughout Colorado and each charging site offers either two or four ChargePoint® Express 250 fast chargers, allowing electric vehicles to charge at up to 125 kilowatts. Later this year, the stations will be upgraded to ChargePoint’s higher-powered Express Plus.

“It’s incredible to see the dedication and progress made by the Colorado Energy Office in its goal of building out Colorado’s EV fast-charging infrastructure through public-private partnerships,” said Anne Smart, vice president, public policy, ChargePoint. “Once all six corridors are complete, these stations will allow Coloradans to drive long distances across the state in an electric vehicle.”

In total, 20 fast-charging sites have been activated under this initiative, with several more under construction. Other sites are strategically located along I-70, Highway 50, Highway 550 and other key travel corridors. Drivers can find the location of charging sites on the ChargePoint mobile app or website.

This project will enable long-distance electric car travel, addressing a major barrier for drivers considering whether to buy and use electric cars. In turn, this will help Colorado meet its long-term goal of 100% electric car travel.

"Completing the first of six corridors is an exciting milestone for the program," said Christian Williss, Senior Director, Transportation Fuels and Technology, Colorado Energy Office. "The remaining sites will be operational by the end of year, helping to ensure that Coloradans can travel anywhere in the state in an electric vehicle. As EV adoption accelerates, more charging infrastructure will be needed along corridors and in communities all over the state, and CEO looks forward to new and continued partnerships like the one that made this program possible."

Driving electric reduces greenhouse gas emissions which cause climate change, as well as other air pollutants that cause respiratory, cardiovascular and other health problems. The charging stations are also expected to stimulate local economies by attracting electric vehicle drivers to the sites where they are installed.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint is creating a new fueling network to move people and goods on electricity. Since 2007, ChargePoint has been committed to making it easy for businesses and drivers to go electric with one of the largest EV charging networks and a comprehensive portfolio of charging solutions. The ChargePoint cloud subscription platform and software-defined charging hardware are designed to include options for every charging scenario from home and multifamily to workplace, parking, hospitality, retail and transport fleets of all types. Today, one ChargePoint account provides access to hundreds of thousands of places to charge in North America and Europe. To date, more than 110 million charging sessions have been delivered, with drivers plugging into the ChargePoint network every two seconds or less. For more information, visit the ChargePoint pressroom, the ChargePoint Investor Relations site, or contact the ChargePoint North American European press offices or Investor Relations.

CHPT-IR


© Business Wire 2022
All news about CHARGEPOINT HOLDINGS, INC.
04/12Chargepoint Holdings Says $300 Million Antara Capital Financing Closes
MT
04/12CHARGEPOINT : Closes $300 Million Financing - Form 8-K
PU
04/12CHARGEPOINT HOLDINGS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Dir..
AQ
04/12ChargePoint Closes $300 Million Financing
BU
04/07CHARGEPOINT : appoints Ekta Singh-Bushell to its Board of Directors - Form 8-K
PU
04/07CHARGEPOINT HOLDINGS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statemen..
AQ
04/07ChargePoint appoints Ekta Singh-Bushell to its Board of Directors
BU
04/07ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. Appoints Ekta Singh-Bushell to its Board of Directors
CI
04/05INSIDER SELL : ChargePoint Holdings
MT
04/05TRANSCRIPT : ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. Presents at Pip Sandler Virtutual EV Charging Day,..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CHARGEPOINT HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 462 M - -
Net income 2023 -259 M - -
Net cash 2023 69,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -20,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 5 405 M 5 405 M -
EV / Sales 2023 11,5x
EV / Sales 2024 7,36x
Nbr of Employees 1 436
Free-Float 97,3%
Chart CHARGEPOINT HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHARGEPOINT HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 16,09 $
Average target price 26,59 $
Spread / Average Target 65,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pasquale Romano President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rex S. Jackson Chief Financial Officer
Bruce R. Chizen Chairman
Lawrence Lee Senior Vice President-Operations & Support
G. Richard Wagoner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHARGEPOINT HOLDINGS, INC.-15.54%5 405
NEXTERA ENERGY-10.14%164 797
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION10.03%88 862
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO., LTD.1.50%82 325
SOUTHERN COMPANY8.60%80 090
IBERDROLA, S.A.0.67%72 348