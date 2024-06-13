The new relationship will dramatically increase the number of available charging stations in the Porsche Charging Service

ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT), a leading provider of charging solutions for electric vehicles (EVs), and Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA), today announced an agreement which will enable PCNA access to the ChargePoint network within the Porsche Charging Service. The collaboration will increase the number of chargers available to Porsche customers to more than 100,000 across North America.

ChargePoint and Porsche Cars North America partner to enable PCNA access to the ChargePoint network within the Porsche Charging Service. Photo credit: Porsche Cars North America

“ChargePoint is honored to help Porsche provide their drivers with a charging experience that aligns with the rest of their renowned brand experience,” said Rick Wilmer, CEO of ChargePoint. “We are pleased to offer more charging options for Porsche drivers, and ChargePoint software will enhance their experience by enabling integrated and frictionless charging.”

“We passionately believe in choice, and as a result we are constantly looking for opportunities to enhance our customer experience and expand charging options,” said Timo Resch, President and CEO of PCNA. “This is a significant step in that direction, and well-timed as we look forward to the arrival of the new Taycan at Porsche Centers this summer, and that of the all-new Macan Electric later this year.”

The My Porsche app enables drivers to easily find, use and pay at supported charging stations. This partnership bolsters existing integrations, allowing both Porsche EV and PHEV customers to charge at ChargePoint and roaming partner charging stations via the My Porsche app. With this addition all Porsche Charging Service Customers will be able to charge at more than 75% of charging ports available to Porsche drivers across North America today1. The ChargePoint integration is expected to go live in Q4 2024.

In late 2023 Porsche announced planned implementation of the North American Charging Standard (NACS) charging port for future products in the North American region. ChargePoint currently supports all types of charge ports across its product line of AC, DC and home charging solutions, in pursuit of its mission to ensure a seamless charging experience for anyone who drives an electric vehicle.

About ChargePoint Holdings, Inc.

ChargePoint is creating a new fueling network to move people and goods on electricity. Since 2007, ChargePoint has been committed to making it easy for businesses and drivers to go electric with one of the largest EV charging networks and a comprehensive portfolio of charging solutions. The ChargePoint cloud subscription platform and software-defined charging hardware are designed to include options for every charging scenario from home and multifamily to workplace, parking, hospitality, retail and transport fleets of all types. Today, one ChargePoint account provides access to hundreds-of-thousands of places to charge in North America and Europe. For more information, visit the ChargePoint pressroom, the ChargePoint Investor Relations site, or contact the ChargePoint North American or European press offices or Investor Relations.

About Porsche Cars North America, Inc. | One Porsche Drive, Atlanta, GA 30354 USA

Established in 1984, Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA) is the exclusive U.S. importer of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster, 718 Cayman, Macan, Cayenne, Panamera and Taycan. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, since 1998, PCNA is home to the first Porsche Experience Center in North America, which features two module-based 1.6 mile driver development tracks, a business center and Restaurant 356. The campus is also home to the U.S. headquarters of Porsche Classic. The company operates a second Porsche Experience Center near Los Angeles. That complex features a driver development track with eight educational modules totaling 4.1 miles, a business center, Restaurant 917 and the headquarters of Porsche Motorsport North America. PCNA supports 200 independently owned and operated Porsche dealerships in the U.S., three Porsche studios and five satellite stores in the U.S., including supplying parts, service, marketing, and training. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience that is in keeping with the Porsche brand's 75-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. PCNA is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Porsche AG, which is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

At the core of this success is Porsche's proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.

Photos and video footage are available to accredited journalists on the Porsche Press Database and on the Porsche Cars North America Newsroom.

Follow us: x.com/porsche | facebook.com/PorscheUSAOfficial | instagram.com/porscheusa

facebook.com/PECAtlanta | instagram.com/pecatl| facebook.com/pecla | instagram.com/pecla

1 Data related to available charging ports in North America is from the U.S. Department of Energy Alternate Fuels Data Center database as of April 30, 2024.

