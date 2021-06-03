Log in
    CHPT   US15961R1059

CHARGEPOINT HOLDINGS, INC.

(CHPT)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 06/03 04:35:43 pm
27.11 USD   -0.70%
04:27pCHARGEPOINT  : Narrows Fiscal Q1 Loss
MT
04:21pCHARGEPOINT  : Q1 2022 Earnings Presentation
PU
04:13pCHARGEPOINT  : Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results (Form 8-K)
PU
ChargePoint : Q1 2022 Earnings Presentation

06/03/2021 | 04:21pm EDT
Q1 Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

June 3, 2021

© 2021 ChargePoint Holdings, Inc.

Safe Harbor

This presentation may contain "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act that are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to

management, including statements regarding estimates and forecasts of financial and performance metrics, projections of market opportunity and market share. These forward-

looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and must not be relied on by any investor as a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and may

differ from assumptions, and such differences may be material. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of ChargePoint.

These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including developments and changes in general market, the continuing impact of COVID- 19, including on our business and those of our customers and suppliers; political, economic

and business conditions; our limited operating history as a public company; our dependence on widespread acceptance and adoption of electric vehicles and increased

installation of charging stations; our current dependence on sales of charging stations for most of our revenues; overall demand for electric vehicle charging and the potential for

reduced demand for electric vehicles if governmental rebates, tax credits and other

financial incentives are reduced, modified or eliminated or governmental mandates to increase the use of electric vehicles or decrease the use of vehicles powered by fossil

fuels, either directly or indirectly through mandated limits on carbon emissions, are reduced, modified or eliminated; supply chain interruptions; our ability to expand in Europe;

the need to attract additional fleet operators as customers; potential adverse effects on our

revenue and gross margins if customers increasingly claim clean energy credits and, as a result, they are no longer available to be claimed by us; the effects of competition; risks

related to our dependence on our intellectual property and the risk that our technology could have undetected defects or errors; and the effects of competition on ChargePoint's future business. Further information on these and other factors that could affect the

forward-looking statements we make in this presentation can be found in the documents that we file with or furnish to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including ChargePoint's most recent Form 8-K/A filed with the SEC on April 1, 2021, which is

available on our website at investors.chargepoint.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Additional information will also be set forth in other filings that we make with

the SEC from time to time. All forward-looking statements in this presentation are based our current beliefs and on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events

that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made or to update the reasons why actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-

looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

All information in this presentation is as of June 3, 2021. This presentation contains non- GAAP financial measures and key metrics relating to the company's past performance.

Reconciliations of historical non-GAAP measures can be found in the Appendix. You can also find information regarding our use of non-GAAP financial measures in our earnings

release dated June 3, 2021.

Revenue Diversity

By Type

By Geography

$M

$M

Networked Charging Systems

North America

Subscriptions

Europe

Other

Note: Unaudited. Fiscal year ending on January 31.

Non-GAAP Gross Margin

Note: Unaudited. Fiscal year ending on January 31. Reconciliations of historical non-GAAP measures can be found in the Appendix

Non-GAAP Operating Expenses

$M

Non-GAAP Operating Expenses

-Non-GAAP Operating Expenses as % of Revenue

Note: Unaudited. Fiscal year ending on January 31. Reconciliations of historical non-GAAP measures can be found in the Appendix

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. published this content on 03 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2021 20:20:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
