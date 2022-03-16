ChargePoint : rolls out cloud-based fleet charging solution with European delivery fleet leader Picnic

Amsterdam - 16 March 2022 - ChargePoint Holdings, Inc., a leading electric vehicle (EV) charging network, today announced further expansion in the European fleet market with Picnic, the online-only supermarket active in 200 cities across the Netherlands, Germany and France, rolling out the ChargePoint cloud-based fleet charging solution for Picnic's electric delivery fleet.

Picnic is a leading online supermarket with the largest electric grocery delivery fleet in Europe, comprising more than 2,300 proprietary electric vehicles. Picnic will use the ChargePoint software platform to manage and charge its EV fleet.

The deal will allow Picnic to make full use of ChargePoint advanced software solutions, including charge management, range forecasting, and streamlined delivery route and schedule planning, simplifying the management of Picnic's operations. In addition, ChargePoint software gives Picnic managers full operational visibility, helping them understand their fleet utilization and stay ahead of critical issues. As a result, Picnic can better utilize their vehicles, prevent breakdowns and reduce operating costs.

Picnic vehicles charge via common electricity sockets. ChargePoint technology extends the same charge management capabilities it normally deploys on a range of externally EV chargers directly to the vehicle's onboard charger.

"We continuously look for improvements of our vehicles, and smart charging is an important part of our efforts to further enhance the sustainability of our fleet," said Joris Wolters, Picnic's vehicle expert.

"Rolling out our cloud-based fleet charging solution with delivery leader Picnic helps further demonstrate our commitment to fleet in Europe," said Rich Mohr, vice president of Fleet at ChargePoint. "We are excited to work with another leading technology innovator in the Netherlands and together bring the electrification of fleets forward."

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint is creating a new fueling network to move people and goods on electricity. Since 2007, ChargePoint has been committed to making it easy for businesses and drivers to go electric with one of the largest EV charging networks and a comprehensive portfolio of charging solutions. The ChargePoint cloud subscription platform and software-defined charging hardware are designed to include options for every charging scenario from home and multifamily to workplace, parking, hospitality, retail and transport fleets of all types. Today, one ChargePoint account provides access to hundreds of thousands of places to charge in North America and Europe. To date, more than 105 million charging sessions have been delivered, with drivers plugging into the ChargePoint network every two seconds or less.

About Picnic

Before the launch at the end of 2015, Picnic worked with a team of 30 specialists for three years on home delivery of groceries without unnecessary intermediaries. The customer chooses which ride is most convenient and via the Picnic grocery radar knows up to the minute when the delivery will take place. The costs of this new way of distribution are so low that delivery is free and the groceries have the lowest price. In 2018 Picnic also started in Germany and in 2021 in France. Picnic is an initiative of entrepreneurs Joris Beckers, Frederik Nieuwenhuys, Michiel Muller and CTO Daniel Gebler. Contacts: For questions about this press release, please email Picnic at press@picnic.nl

