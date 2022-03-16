Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CHPT   US15961R1059

CHARGEPOINT HOLDINGS, INC.

(CHPT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ChargePoint : rolls out cloud-based fleet charging solution with European delivery fleet leader Picnic

03/16/2022 | 07:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Amsterdam - 16 March 2022 - ChargePoint Holdings, Inc., a leading electric vehicle (EV) charging network, today announced further expansion in the European fleet market with Picnic, the online-only supermarket active in 200 cities across the Netherlands, Germany and France, rolling out the ChargePoint cloud-based fleet charging solution for Picnic's electric delivery fleet.

Picnic is a leading online supermarket with the largest electric grocery delivery fleet in Europe, comprising more than 2,300 proprietary electric vehicles. Picnic will use the ChargePoint software platform to manage and charge its EV fleet.

The deal will allow Picnic to make full use of ChargePoint advanced software solutions, including charge management, range forecasting, and streamlined delivery route and schedule planning, simplifying the management of Picnic's operations. In addition, ChargePoint software gives Picnic managers full operational visibility, helping them understand their fleet utilization and stay ahead of critical issues. As a result, Picnic can better utilize their vehicles, prevent breakdowns and reduce operating costs.

Picnic vehicles charge via common electricity sockets. ChargePoint technology extends the same charge management capabilities it normally deploys on a range of externally EV chargers directly to the vehicle's onboard charger.

"We continuously look for improvements of our vehicles, and smart charging is an important part of our efforts to further enhance the sustainability of our fleet," said Joris Wolters, Picnic's vehicle expert.

"Rolling out our cloud-based fleet charging solution with delivery leader Picnic helps further demonstrate our commitment to fleet in Europe," said Rich Mohr, vice president of Fleet at ChargePoint. "We are excited to work with another leading technology innovator in the Netherlands and together bring the electrification of fleets forward."

Downloadable images found here

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint is creating a new fueling network to move people and goods on electricity. Since 2007, ChargePoint has been committed to making it easy for businesses and drivers to go electric with one of the largest EV charging networks and a comprehensive portfolio of charging solutions. The ChargePoint cloud subscription platform and software-defined charging hardware are designed to include options for every charging scenario from home and multifamily to workplace, parking, hospitality, retail and transport fleets of all types. Today, one ChargePoint account provides access to hundreds of thousands of places to charge in North America and Europe. To date, more than 105 million charging sessions have been delivered, with drivers plugging into the ChargePoint network every two seconds or less.

About Picnic

Before the launch at the end of 2015, Picnic worked with a team of 30 specialists for three years on home delivery of groceries without unnecessary intermediaries. The customer chooses which ride is most convenient and via the Picnic grocery radar knows up to the minute when the delivery will take place. The costs of this new way of distribution are so low that delivery is free and the groceries have the lowest price. In 2018 Picnic also started in Germany and in 2021 in France. Picnic is an initiative of entrepreneurs Joris Beckers, Frederik Nieuwenhuys, Michiel Muller and CTO Daniel Gebler. Contacts: For questions about this press release, please email Picnic at press@picnic.nl

For interest in collaboration with Picnic, please contact us via partners@picnic.nl

Contact ChargePoint

Matthew Enevoldson Communications Manager, Europe

Matthew.Enevoldson@chargepoint.com

media@chargepoint.com

Contact Picnic

For questions about this press release, please email Picnic at press@picnic.nl

Disclaimer

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. published this content on 16 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2022 11:47:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CHARGEPOINT HOLDINGS, INC.
07:48aCHARGEPOINT : rolls out cloud-based fleet charging solution with European delivery fleet l..
PU
01:42aGeely-Owned Volvo to Launch EV Charging Network at Starbucks Stores in US
MT
03/15Starbucks customers to charge electric vehicles at shops in pilot program
AQ
03/15Volvo Car Plans EV Charging Network in US At Starbucks Stores
MT
03/15Volvo Cars teams up with Starbucks for pilot EV charging network
RE
03/15Volvo Cars to Install Charge Points at 15 US Starbucks Stores
DJ
03/11PARTNER VOICES : RAW Charging turns properties into yielding assets with charging
PU
03/08CHARGEPOINT : Gary Rome Hyundai electrifies dealership
PU
03/08ChargePoint named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies for 2022
BU
03/08ChargePoint Chief Marketing Officer Colleen Jansen Honored as Woman in Energy Trailblaz..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CHARGEPOINT HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 238 M - -
Net income 2022 -263 M - -
Net cash 2022 302 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -13,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5 190 M 5 190 M -
EV / Sales 2022 20,6x
EV / Sales 2023 11,1x
Nbr of Employees 1 319
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart CHARGEPOINT HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHARGEPOINT HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 15,50 $
Average target price 26,61 $
Spread / Average Target 71,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pasquale Romano President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rex S. Jackson Chief Financial Officer
Lawrence Lee Senior Vice President-Operations & Support
G. Richard Wagoner Independent Director
Michael Linse Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHARGEPOINT HOLDINGS, INC.-18.64%5 190
NEXTERA ENERGY-12.19%160 906
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION1.71%82 083
SOUTHERN COMPANY0.12%72 795
IBERDROLA, S.A.-5.38%68 528
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.3.13%65 664