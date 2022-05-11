Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CHPT   US15961R1059

CHARGEPOINT HOLDINGS, INC.

(CHPT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/11 04:00:01 pm EDT
8.950 USD   -12.85%
04:18pChargePoint to Announce First Quarter Financial Results on May 31, 2022
BU
04/26INSIDER SELL : ChargePoint Holdings
MT
04/22INVEST IN OUR PLANET : EV charging is good for business
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ChargePoint to Announce First Quarter Financial Results on May 31, 2022

05/11/2022 | 04:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT), a leading electric vehicle charging network, today announced it will release financial results for the first quarter ended April 30, 2022, after market close on May 31, 2022. ChargePoint management will host a conference call to review its financial results at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time (4:30 p.m. Eastern time) on the same day.

A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the “Events and Presentations” section of ChargePoint’s investor relations website (investors.chargepoint.com) on May 31, 2022. A replay will be available after the conclusion of the webcast and archived for one year. A copy of the press release with the financial results will also be available on ChargePoint’s investor relations website prior to the commencement of the webcast.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint is creating a new fueling network to move people and goods on electricity. Since 2007, ChargePoint has been committed to making it easy for businesses and drivers to go electric with one of the largest EV charging networks and a comprehensive portfolio of charging solutions available today. ChargePoint’s cloud subscription platform and software-defined charging hardware are designed to include options for every charging scenario from home and multifamily to workplace, parking, hospitality, retail and transport fleets of all types. Today, one ChargePoint account provides access to hundreds of thousands of places to charge in North America and Europe. To date, more than 113 million charging sessions have been delivered, with drivers plugging into the ChargePoint network approximately every second or less. For more information, visit the ChargePoint pressroom, the ChargePoint Investor Relations site, or contact ChargePoint’s North American or European press offices or Investor Relations.

CHPT-IR


© Business Wire 2022
All news about CHARGEPOINT HOLDINGS, INC.
04:18pChargePoint to Announce First Quarter Financial Results on May 31, 2022
BU
04/26INSIDER SELL : ChargePoint Holdings
MT
04/22INVEST IN OUR PLANET : EV charging is good for business
PU
04/21Tudor Pickering Initiates Chargepoint Holdings at Buy, Sets Price Target at $22
MT
04/18INSIDER SELL : ChargePoint Holdings
MT
04/13ChargePoint and Colorado Energy Office announce the completion of fast charging corrido..
BU
04/13ChargePoint Announces the Completion of the First of Six Electric Vehicle Fast-Charging..
CI
04/12Chargepoint Holdings Says $300 Million Antara Capital Financing Closes
MT
04/12CHARGEPOINT : Closes $300 Million Financing - Form 8-K
PU
04/12CHARGEPOINT HOLDINGS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Dir..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CHARGEPOINT HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 464 M - -
Net income 2023 -258 M - -
Net cash 2023 75,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -13,4x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 3 450 M 3 450 M -
EV / Sales 2023 7,27x
EV / Sales 2024 4,81x
Nbr of Employees 1 436
Free-Float 97,3%
Chart CHARGEPOINT HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHARGEPOINT HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 10,27 $
Average target price 26,45 $
Spread / Average Target 158%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pasquale Romano President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rex S. Jackson Chief Financial Officer
Bruce R. Chizen Chairman
Lawrence Lee Senior Vice President-Operations & Support
G. Richard Wagoner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHARGEPOINT HOLDINGS, INC.-46.09%3 450
WALLBOX N.V.-29.25%1 866
EVGO, INC.-22.74%528
FASTNED B.V.-48.72%449
VOLTA INC.-74.11%318
NUVVE HOLDING CORP.-47.00%133