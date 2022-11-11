Advanced search
CHARGEPOINT HOLDINGS, INC.

(CHPT)
ChargePoint to Announce Third Quarter Financial Results on December 1, 2022

11/11/2022 | 04:17pm EST
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT), a leading electric vehicle charging network, today announced it will release financial results for the third quarter ended October 31, 2022, after market close on December 1, 2022. ChargePoint management will host a conference call to review its financial results at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time (4:30 p.m. Eastern time) on the same day.

A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the “Events and Presentations” section of ChargePoint’s investor relations website (investors.chargepoint.com) on December 1, 2022. A replay will be available after the conclusion of the webcast and archived for one year. A copy of the press release with the financial results will also be available on ChargePoint’s investor relations website prior to the commencement of the webcast.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint is creating a new fueling network to move people and goods on electricity. Since 2007, ChargePoint has been committed to making it easy for businesses and drivers to go electric with one of the largest EV charging networks and a comprehensive portfolio of charging solutions. The ChargePoint cloud subscription platform and software-defined charging hardware are designed to include options for every charging scenario from home and multifamily to workplace, parking, hospitality, retail and transport fleets of all types. Today, one ChargePoint account provides access to hundreds of thousands of places to charge in North America and Europe. To date, more than 133 million charging sessions have been delivered, with drivers plugging into the ChargePoint network on average every second. For more information, visit the ChargePoint pressroom, the ChargePoint Investor Relations site, or contact the ChargePoint press offices or Investor Relations.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 481 M - -
Net income 2023 -316 M - -
Net Debt 2023 33,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -12,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 4 248 M 4 248 M -
EV / Sales 2023 8,91x
EV / Sales 2024 5,83x
Nbr of Employees 1 679
Free-Float 96,8%
Managers and Directors
Pasquale Romano President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rex S. Jackson Chief Financial Officer
Bruce R. Chizen Chairman
Eric Sidle Chief Technology Officer & Senior VP-Engineering
Richard Wilmer Chief Operations & Customer Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHARGEPOINT HOLDINGS, INC.-34.38%4 248
WALLBOX N.V.-66.65%887
FASTNED B.V.-31.16%583
EVGO, INC.-27.46%500
VOLTA INC.-88.84%138
NUVVE HOLDING CORP.-93.88%18