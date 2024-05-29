NEW YORK, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Law, PLLC, a securities and shareholder law firm located on Wall Street, is investigating potential claims against:

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. ("ChargePoint") (NYSE: CHPT)

ChargePoint provides networked solutions for charging electric vehicles, including the ChargePoint cloud subscription platform and charging hardware.

In September and November 2023, ChargePoint announced impairment charges and disappointing revenue. These negative announcements, among other reasons, crashed the stock from $7.44 on September 1, 2023 to $2.02 on November 17, 2023. ChargePoint's CEO and CFO were both replaced. CharePoint stock is down 82% over the last 12 months.

The investigation concerns misrepresentations and/or failure to disclose that: (1) ChargePoint was experiencing higher component costs and supply overruns for first generation DC charging products; (2) as a result, the company was likely to incur impairment charges; (3) as a result of the foregoing, the company's profitability would be adversely impacted; and (4) as a result, Defendants' statements about the company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

A few months before the November 2023 announcement, several ChargePoint insiders, including the former CFO, collectively sold around $30,000,000 in ChargePoint stock.

If you own ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) , please contact Fletcher Moore by email at fletcher@fmoorelaw.com or (212) 709-8245.

