Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Chargepoint Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CHPT

CHARGEPOINT HOLDINGS INC.

(CHPT)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

This Earth Day: A Global Perspective on Charging Achievements

04/22/2021 | 03:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

We've had quite a year since we celebrated the 50th Earth Day in April 2020. The world has changed dramatically, from the way we work, live, eat, shop, travel (or rather stay put), to our driving - and charging - behavior. Yet this dramatic shift has pushed us to realize the impact we have on the earth. The impressive before and after photos of high-pollution areas, caused by the massive drop in fossil fuel utilization during lockdowns, literally take your breath away. Pictured above is the India Gate war memorial in New Delhi on October 17, 2019 (at left) and April 8, 2020 (right), after 21 days of lockdown.

Electric mobility has been a hot topic as part of the solution to the global pollution problem. It seems like every week another auto manufacturer pledges to go all-electric as governments pass stricter climate change legislation and emission targets. The Biden administration has released an ambitious plan to electrify the federal fleet, incentivize EV market growth and expand the nation's EV charging network.

Many European countries plan to ban the sale of new vehicles with combustion engines: Norway's ban starts in 2025, followed by Sweden, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and the UK in 2030. The UK's Office for Low Emission Vehicles (OLEV) changed its name to the Office for Zero Emission Vehicles (OZEV), signaling an even deeper commitment to climate action. Last but not least, incentive and grant programs for the e-mobility sector are soaring around the world to enable the speedy shift to an electric future.

It's also been a momentous year for ChargePoint. Like many other companies, we transitioned to working largely from home. Because charging is essential for so many businesses and drivers, we had to make it work - so we did. The pandemic pressure tested our business model, but our strategy of focusing on all aspects of charging in North America and Europe paid off. Not only was ChargePoint able to weather the pandemic, but we also continued to innovate and meet our business goals, while still providing seamless continuity for our customers and drivers. We even became a public company, marking a historic milestone for e-mobility and an emotional one for our global team members who made it possible.

Here are a few of the all-time accomplishments we've achieved together.

Cumulative data from the ChargePoint network through March 2021

Together, we have nearly traveled the distance across our entire solar system on electricity. Our collective emission savings from electric mobility equal planting more than 10 million trees and carbon taken in by forests bigger than Yosemite National Park (or twice the size of London)!

We appreciate the commitment to electric mobility that our customers and drivers make every day. Together, we can continue to spread this positive change across the globe - and maybe even the galaxy. Happy Earth Day!

Want to join the electric revolution? We are just getting started.

Disclaimer

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. published this content on 22 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2021 07:23:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CHARGEPOINT HOLDINGS INC.
03:24aTHIS EARTH DAY : A Global Perspective on Charging Achievements
PU
04/16CHARGEPOINT  : RF Lafferty Starts Chargepoint Holdings at Buy With $29 Price Tar..
MT
04/13CHARGEPOINT  : Partners with LeasePlan USA to Enable Fleets to Electrify
PU
04/05CHARGEPOINT  : Statement from Pasquale Romano, President and CEO, ChargePoint on..
PU
04/05Correction to EV Charging Stations Article
DJ
04/01CHARGEPOINT  : Thinking about buying stock in Jaguar Health, Funko, ChargePoint ..
PR
04/01CHARGEPOINT  : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Change in Dir..
AQ
03/31CHARGEPOINT  : Statement from Pasquale Romano, President and CEO, ChargePoint on..
PU
03/31CHARGEPOINT  : Thinking about buying stock in CASI Pharmaceuticals, Windtree The..
PR
03/30CHARGEPOINT  : Statement from Pasquale Romano, President and CEO, ChargePoint on..
PU
More news
Chart CHARGEPOINT HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Chargepoint Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHARGEPOINT HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHARGEPOINT HOLDINGS INC.-46.63%5 611
NEXTERA ENERGY1.06%157 955
ENEL S.P.A.2.55%103 799
IBERDROLA, S.A.-2.31%87 095
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION10.41%78 006
SOUTHERN COMPANY7.59%69 967
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ