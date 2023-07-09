4,800,000 Options of Charger Metals NL are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 9-JUL-2023.

4,800,000 Options of Charger Metals NL are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 9-JUL-2023. These Options will be under lockup for 732 days starting from 7-JUL-2021 to 9-JUL-2023.



Details:

13,150,000 fully paid ordinary shares classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until 9 July 2023, being 24 months from the date of commencement of Official Quotation.



2,700,000 fully paid ordinary shares classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until 7 January 2022, being 12 months from the date of issue.



2,550,000 fully paid ordinary shares classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until 5 July 2022, being 12 months from the date of issue.



4,800,000 options exercisable at $0.30 on or before 9 July 2024, classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until 9 July 2023, being 24 months from the date of commencement of Official Quotation.



200,000 options exercisable at $0.30 on or before 9 July 2024, classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until 8 February 2022 being 12 months from the date of issue.



1,000,000 options exercisable at $0.30 on or before 9 July 2024, classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until 5 July 2022, being 12 months from the date of issue.



Up to 2,000,000 Performance Securities to be held in escrow for 24 Months from the date of official quotation (escrowed until 9 July 2023).



Up to 2,000,000 Performance Securities to be held in escrow for 12 Months from the date of official quotation (escrowed until 9 July 2022).