Charger Metals NL : Notification regarding unquoted securities - CHR

CHARGER METALS NL

Date of this announcement Wednesday April 20, 2022

The +securities the subject of this notification are:Other

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferredASX +securityTotal number of +securities to be

code Security description issued/transferred Issue date New class - code Unquoted Options exercisable at $0.90 on or 200,000 20/04/2022 to be confirmed before 28 February 2024

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity CHARGER METALS NL

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2 Registered number type ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code CHR

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement 20/4/2022

Registration number 61646203465

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

Other

Please specify

Unquoted options issued to a contractor/service provider for services

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")

Part 3C - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

New +securitiesASX +security code

New class - code to be confirmed

+Security type Options

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued 20/4/2022

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?

Yes

Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the +securities are appropriate and equitable under listing rule 6.1?

No

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being issued.

Exercise Price $0.90 Expiry 28 February 2024 Unquoted OptionsOptions Details

+Security description

ISIN code

+Security currency Exercise price Expiry date AUD - Australian Dollar AUD 0.90000000 28/2/2024

Details of the existing class of +security that will be issued upon exercise or conversion of this new class of company option

Other

Description

Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are notifying the issue of these +securities to ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

N/A

Issue details

Number of +securities

200,000

Were the +securities issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

The securities are being issued in lieu of cash for services rendered

Purpose of the issue

To pay for services rendered

Additional Details