Charger Metals NL : Notification regarding unquoted securities - CHR

Refer to next page for full details of the announcementPart 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity CHARGER METALS NL
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
1.2 Registered number type ABN
1.3 ASX issuer code CHR
1.4 The announcement isNew announcement
1.5 Date of this announcement 20/4/2022
Registration number 61646203465
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:
Other
Please specify
Unquoted options issued to a contractor/service provider for services
2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")
Part 3C - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
New +securities
New +securitiesASX +security code
New class - code to be confirmed
+Security type Options
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued 20/4/2022
Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?
Yes
Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the +securities are appropriate and equitable under listing rule 6.1?
No
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being issued.
Exercise Price $0.90 Expiry 28 February 2024 Unquoted OptionsOptions Details
+Security description
|
+Security currency
|
Exercise price
|
Expiry date
|
AUD - Australian Dollar
|
AUD 0.90000000
|
28/2/2024
Details of the existing class of +security that will be issued upon exercise or conversion of this new class of company option
Other
Description
Ordinary Fully Paid Shares
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notificationPlease provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are notifying the issue of these +securities to ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced toissue of these +securities to ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
N/A
Issue details
Number of +securities
200,000
Were the +securities issued for a cash consideration?
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
The securities are being issued in lieu of cash for services rendered
Purpose of the issue
To pay for services rendered
Additional Details
