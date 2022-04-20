Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Charger Metals NL
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CHR   AU0000156143

CHARGER METALS NL

(CHR)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  04/20 02:10:13 am EDT
0.7350 AUD   -3.29%
02:35aCHARGER METALS NL : Application for quotation of securities - CHR
PU
04/06CHARGER METALS NL : -Battery Minerals Conference Presentation April 2022
PU
04/06CHARGER METALS NL : confirms massive sulphide targets at Coates Project
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Charger Metals NL : Notification regarding unquoted securities - CHR

04/20/2022 | 02:55am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Announcement SummaryEntity name CHARGER METALS NL

Date of this announcement Wednesday April 20, 2022

The +securities the subject of this notification are:Other

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferredASX +securityTotal number of +securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

New class - code

Unquoted Options exercisable at $0.90 on or

200,000

20/04/2022

to be confirmed

before 28 February 2024

Refer to next page for full details of the announcementPart 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity CHARGER METALS NL

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2 Registered number type ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code CHR

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement 20/4/2022

Registration number 61646203465

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

Other

Please specify

Unquoted options issued to a contractor/service provider for services

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")

Part 3C - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

onlyFor personal use

New +securitiesASX +security code

New class - code to be confirmed

+Security type Options

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued 20/4/2022

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?

Yes

Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the +securities are appropriate and equitable under listing rule 6.1?

No

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being issued.

Exercise Price $0.90 Expiry 28 February 2024 Unquoted OptionsOptions Details

+Security description

ISIN code

+Security currency

Exercise price

Expiry date

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.90000000

28/2/2024

Details of the existing class of +security that will be issued upon exercise or conversion of this new class of company option

Other

Description

Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notificationPlease provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are notifying the issue of these +securities to ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced toissue of these +securities to ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

N/A

Issue details

Number of +securities

200,000

Were the +securities issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

The securities are being issued in lieu of cash for services rendered

Purpose of the issue

To pay for services rendered

Additional Details

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Charger Metals NL published this content on 20 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2022 06:54:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CHARGER METALS NL
02:35aCHARGER METALS NL : Application for quotation of securities - CHR
PU
04/06CHARGER METALS NL : -Battery Minerals Conference Presentation April 2022
PU
04/06CHARGER METALS NL : confirms massive sulphide targets at Coates Project
PU
04/06Charger Metals NL Provides an Update to the Drilling Schedule for its 70-85% Held 2 Coa..
CI
03/10CHARGER METALS NL : Access Agreement signed to Drill Coates target near Julimar
PU
03/10Charger Metals NL Signs Access Agreement to Drill Coates Project Nickel-Copper-PGE Targ..
CI
02/08200,000 Options of Charger Metals NL are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 8-FEB..
CI
01/16Charger Metals NL Provides an Update for Bynoe Lithium Project in Australia's Northern ..
CI
01/072,700,000 Ordinary Shares of Charger Metals NL are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Endin..
CI
2021Charger Metals NL Appoints Mr. Adrian Griffin as Non-Executive Director
CI
More news
Chart CHARGER METALS NL
Duration : Period :
Charger Metals NL Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHARGER METALS NL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Managers and Directors
David John Crook Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Jonathan David Whyte Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Terry James Gardiner Non-Executive Chairman
Adrian Christopher Griffin Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHARGER METALS NL78.82%28
BHP GROUP LIMITED26.51%195 591
RIO TINTO PLC25.55%133 883
GLENCORE PLC40.50%89 636
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC37.77%65 910
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)73.50%45 602