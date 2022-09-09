CHARGEURS : Availability of the 2022 Interim financial report

PRESS RELEASE

Paris, September 9, 2022

Availability of First Half 2022 Financial Report

On September 9, 2022, Chargeurs filed its 2022 interim financial report with the French "AMF" (Stock Exchange Authority) and is available on the website www.chargeurs.com, under the "Investors" section.

This report includes :

The interim activity report

The condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

The Statement by the Person responsible for the Interim Financial Report

2022 Financial Calendar

Wednesday, November 9, 2022 (before market) Third-quarter 2022 financial information

ABOUT CHARGEURS

CHARGEURS is a family-owned entrepreneurial Group and world leader in high value added niche markets. Located in nearly 100 countries with more than 2,600 employees, the Group is organized around three strategic business segments: industrial technologies, luxury and diversification.

Benefiting from the long-term strategy of the Fribourg Family Group, its reference shareholder, Chargeurs serves sectors with strong structural growth and expresses its know-how of excellence in the commercial, industrial, marketing and logistics fields. The Group, whose global signature is High Emotion Technology, achieved revenues of €737m in 2021 and celebrates, in 2022, its 150 years of entrepreneurial boldness.

The Chargeurs share is listed on Euronext Paris and is PEA-PME eligible.

ISIN Code: FR0000130692, Bloomberg Code: CRI:FP, Reuters Code: CRIP.PA

