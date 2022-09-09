Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Chargeurs
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CRI   FR0000130692

CHARGEURS

(CRI)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  05:43 2022-09-09 am EDT
14.09 EUR   +3.99%
05:20aCHARGEURS : Availability of the 2022 Interim financial report
PU
04:10aCHARGEURS : 2022 Interim financial report
PU
09/08CHARGEURS : Payment of the 2022 interim dividend in cash or shares
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CHARGEURS : Availability of the 2022 Interim financial report

09/09/2022 | 05:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

Paris, September 9, 2022

Availability of First Half 2022 Financial Report

On September 9, 2022, Chargeurs filed its 2022 interim financial report with the French "AMF" (Stock Exchange Authority) and is available on the website www.chargeurs.com, under the "Investors" section.

This report includes :

  • The interim activity report
  • The condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
  • The Statement by the Person responsible for the Interim Financial Report

2022 Financial Calendar

Wednesday, November 9, 2022 (before market)

Third-quarter 2022 financial

information

ABOUT CHARGEURS

CHARGEURS is a family-owned entrepreneurial Group and world leader in high value added niche markets. Located in nearly 100 countries with more than 2,600 employees, the Group is organized around three strategic business segments: industrial technologies, luxury and diversification.

Benefiting from the long-term strategy of the Fribourg Family Group, its reference shareholder, Chargeurs serves sectors with strong structural growth and expresses its know-how of excellence in the commercial, industrial, marketing and logistics fields. The Group, whose global signature is High Emotion Technology, achieved revenues of €737m in 2021 and celebrates, in 2022, its 150 years of entrepreneurial boldness.

The Chargeurs share is listed on Euronext Paris and is PEA-PME eligible.

ISIN Code: FR0000130692, Bloomberg Code: CRI:FP, Reuters Code: CRIP.PA

Communication Financière Groupe // +33 1 47 04 13 40 // comfin@chargeurs.com

1

www.chargeurs.com

Disclaimer

Chargeurs SA published this content on 09 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2022 09:19:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CHARGEURS
05:20aCHARGEURS : Availability of the 2022 Interim financial report
PU
04:10aCHARGEURS : 2022 Interim financial report
PU
09/08CHARGEURS : Payment of the 2022 interim dividend in cash or shares
PU
09/08CHARGEURS : 2022 First-Half Results
PU
09/08CHARGEURS : 1st-half-year results
CO
08/23Chargeurs Completes Acquisition Of UK's Cambridge Satchel
MT
08/23Chargeurs SA acquired The Cambridge Satchel Company Ltd.
CI
08/23CHARGEURS : Acquisition
CO
07/26France's Chargeurs Launches Three Business Lines to Boost Value Creation
MT
07/21Chargeurs Unit Buys 80% Stake in Italian Publishing Company Skira Editore
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CHARGEURS
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 805 M 803 M 803 M
Net income 2022 28,0 M 27,9 M 27,9 M
Net Debt 2022 131 M 131 M 131 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,4x
Yield 2022 5,59%
Capitalization 325 M 324 M 324 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,57x
EV / Sales 2023 0,52x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 69,4%
Chart CHARGEURS
Duration : Period :
Chargeurs Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHARGEURS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 13,55 €
Average target price 28,74 €
Spread / Average Target 112%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michaël Fribourg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Olivier Buquen Group Chief Financial Officer
Gustave Gauquelin Chief Operating Officer
Isabelle Guichot Independent Director
Cécilia Ragueneau Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHARGEURS-48.00%324
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.-5.28%624 739
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-9.92%126 533
SIEMENS AG-32.46%81 226
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-22.11%80 893
3M COMPANY-32.85%66 056