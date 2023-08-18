French Société Anonyme with a capital of 3,977,970.24 euros
Registered office: 7 rue Kléber - 75 116 Paris
390 474 898 RCS Paris
Disclosure of transactions in own shares
****
Week from 7 August 2023 to 11 August 2023
Aggregated presentation by day and market:
Identity code of
Total daily
Daily weighted
Day of the
volume (in
average
Name of the issuer
Identity code of the issuer
the financial
Market
transaction
number of
purchase price of
instrument
shares)
the shares
CHARGEURS SA
969500ZPQQLG72TQND21
07/08/2023
FR0000130692
9,500
10.81 €
XPAR
CHARGEURS SA
969500ZPQQLG72TQND21
08/08/2023
FR0000130692
9,500
10.67 €
XPAR
CHARGEURS SA
969500ZPQQLG72TQND21
09/08/2023
FR0000130692
9,650
10.81 €
XPAR
CHARGEURS SA
969500ZPQQLG72TQND21
10/08/2023
FR0000130692
9,500
10.87 €
XPAR
CHARGEURS SA
969500ZPQQLG72TQND21
11/08/2023
FR0000130692
8,934
10.56 €
XPAR
Transaction by transaction details:
Name of the issuer
CHARGEURS
LEI code of the issuer
969500ZPQQLG72TQND21
Name of the Broker
Rothschild
Identity code of the Broker
969500IKNV38EK1P8O50
Identity code of the financial instrument
FR0000130692
Day/Hour of the
Price per
Quantity
Identity code
Reference
Currency
of
number of the
Purpose of the buyback
transaction (CET)
unit
bought
the Market
transaction
09:44:24 07/08/23
10.88
EUR
131
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691393450-277872644.3
allocation of free shares
09:44:24 07/08/23
10.88
EUR
344
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691393450-277872644.4
allocation of free shares
09:44:24 07/08/23
10.88
EUR
14
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691393450-277872644.5
allocation of free shares
09:44:24 07/08/23
10.88
EUR
99
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691393450-277872644.6
allocation of free shares
09:44:24 07/08/23
10.86
EUR
322
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691393450-277872644.7
allocation of free shares
10:11:33 07/08/23
10.84
EUR
174
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691393450-277872644.8
allocation of free shares
10:11:33 07/08/23
10.84
EUR
16
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691393450-277872644.9
allocation of free shares
10:31:25 07/08/23
10.82
EUR
150
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691393450-277872644.10
allocation of free shares
10:32:38 07/08/23
10.82
EUR
150
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691393450-277872644.11
allocation of free shares
10:32:38 07/08/23
10.82
EUR
144
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691393450-277872644.12
allocation of free shares
10:32:38 07/08/23
10.82
EUR
174
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691393450-277872644.13
allocation of free shares
10:33:00 07/08/23
10.82
EUR
150
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691393450-277872644.14
allocation of free shares
10:33:00 07/08/23
10.82
EUR
102
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691393450-277872644.15
allocation of free shares
11:10:40 07/08/23
10.78
EUR
149
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691393450-277872644.16
allocation of free shares
11:14:36 07/08/23
10.76
EUR
113
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691393450-277872644.17
allocation of free shares
12:13:32 07/08/23
10.76
EUR
103
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691393450-277872644.18
allocation of free shares
12:13:32 07/08/23
10.76
EUR
262
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691393450-277872644.19
allocation of free shares
12:13:32 07/08/23
10.76
EUR
8
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691393450-277872644.20
allocation of free shares
12:13:32 07/08/23
10.76
EUR
142
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691393450-277872644.21
allocation of free shares
13:33:55 07/08/23
10.78
EUR
30
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691393450-277872644.22
allocation of free shares
13:40:49 07/08/23
10.78
EUR
150
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691393450-277872644.23
allocation of free shares
13:40:49 07/08/23
10.78
EUR
189
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691393450-277872644.24
allocation of free shares
13:40:49 07/08/23
10.78
EUR
67
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691393450-277872644.25
allocation of free shares
13:40:49 07/08/23
10.78
EUR
90
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691393450-277872644.26
allocation of free shares
13:40:49 07/08/23
10.78
EUR
37
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691393450-277872644.27
allocation of free shares
13:40:50 07/08/23
10.78
EUR
53
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691393450-277872644.28
allocation of free shares
13:46:52 07/08/23
10.76
EUR
37
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691393450-277872644.29
allocation of free shares
13:46:55 07/08/23
10.76
EUR
56
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691393450-277872644.30
allocation of free shares
15:12:06 07/08/23
10.8
EUR
100
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691409795-277872642.15
allocation of free shares
15:12:06 07/08/23
10.8
EUR
89
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691409795-277872642.16
allocation of free shares
15:12:06 07/08/23
10.8
EUR
130
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691409795-277872642.17
allocation of free shares
15:12:06 07/08/23
10.8
EUR
131
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691409795-277872642.18
allocation of free shares
15:12:06 07/08/23
10.8
EUR
82
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691409795-277872642.19
allocation of free shares
15:12:06 07/08/23
10.8
EUR
1
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691409795-277872642.20
allocation of free shares
15:12:06 07/08/23
10.8
EUR
223
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691409795-277872642.21
allocation of free shares
15:12:06 07/08/23
10.8
EUR
277
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691409795-277872642.22
allocation of free shares
15:12:06 07/08/23
10.8
EUR
223
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691409795-277872642.23
allocation of free shares
15:12:06 07/08/23
10.8
EUR
450
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691409795-277872642.24
allocation of free shares
15:12:06 07/08/23
10.8
EUR
50
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691409795-277872642.25
allocation of free shares
15:12:06 07/08/23
10.8
EUR
126
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691409795-277872642.26
allocation of free shares
15:12:06 07/08/23
10.8
EUR
20
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691409795-277872642.27
allocation of free shares
15:12:27 07/08/23
10.82
EUR
1
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691409795-277872642.31
allocation of free shares
15:12:27 07/08/23
10.82
EUR
58
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691409795-277872642.32
allocation of free shares
15:12:42 07/08/23
10.82
EUR
440
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691393450-277872644.34
allocation of free shares
15:12:42 07/08/23
10.82
EUR
39
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691409795-277872642.33
allocation of free shares
15:14:06 07/08/23
10.82
EUR
150
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691393450-277872644.35
allocation of free shares
15:14:06 07/08/23
10.82
EUR
181
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691393450-277872644.36
allocation of free shares
15:14:06 07/08/23
10.82
EUR
150
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691393450-277872644.37
allocation of free shares
15:14:06 07/08/23
10.82
EUR
2
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691393450-277872644.38
allocation of free shares
15:14:06 07/08/23
10.82
EUR
153
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691393450-277872644.39
allocation of free shares
15:14:40 07/08/23
10.82
EUR
500
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691414080-277872648.3
allocation of free shares
15:14:40 07/08/23
10.82
EUR
500
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691414080-277872648.4
allocation of free shares
15:17:36 07/08/23
10.8
EUR
36
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691393450-277872644.43
allocation of free shares
15:17:37 07/08/23
10.8
EUR
205
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691393450-277872644.44
allocation of free shares
15:19:15 07/08/23
10.78
EUR
184
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691393450-277872644.45
allocation of free shares
16:09:10 07/08/23
10.76
EUR
32
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691393450-277872644.46
allocation of free shares
17:08:07 07/08/23
10.78
EUR
47
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691420006-277872694.3
allocation of free shares
17:17:37 07/08/23
10.78
EUR
11
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691420006-277872694.4
allocation of free shares
17:17:58 07/08/23
10.78
EUR
115
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691420006-277872694.5
allocation of free shares
17:17:59 07/08/23
10.78
EUR
196
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691420006-277872694.6
allocation of free shares
Day/Hour of the
Price per
Quantity
Identity code
Reference
Currency
of
number of the
Purpose of the buyback
transaction (CET)
unit
bought
the Market
transaction
17:17:59 07/08/23
10.78
EUR
126
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691420006-277872694.7
allocation of free shares
17:18:01 07/08/23
10.78
EUR
5
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691420006-277872694.8
allocation of free shares
17:18:01 07/08/23
10.78
EUR
39
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691420006-277872694.9
allocation of free shares
17:18:01 07/08/23
10.78
EUR
17
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691420006-277872694.10
allocation of free shares
17:18:01 07/08/23
10.78
EUR
7
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691420006-277872694.11
allocation of free shares
17:18:06 07/08/23
10.78
EUR
205
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691420006-277872694.12
allocation of free shares
17:18:06 07/08/23
10.78
EUR
60
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691420006-277872694.13
allocation of free shares
17:20:04 07/08/23
10.78
EUR
109
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691420006-277872694.14
allocation of free shares
17:20:06 07/08/23
10.78
EUR
75
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691420006-277872694.15
allocation of free shares
17:20:37 07/08/23
10.78
EUR
27
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691420006-277872694.16
allocation of free shares
17:21:49 07/08/23
10.8
EUR
278
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691420006-277872694.20
allocation of free shares
17:22:53 07/08/23
10.8
EUR
46
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691420006-277872694.21
allocation of free shares
17:23:02 07/08/23
10.8
EUR
53
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691420006-277872694.22
allocation of free shares
17:24:08 07/08/23
10.8
EUR
44
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691420006-277872694.23
allocation of free shares
17:24:42 07/08/23
10.8
EUR
51
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691420006-277872694.24
allocation of free shares
10:08:33 08/08/23
10.76
EUR
55
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691476218-277872692.10
allocation of free shares
10:08:33 08/08/23
10.76
EUR
105
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691476218-277872692.11
allocation of free shares
10:08:33 08/08/23
10.76
EUR
125
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691476218-277872692.12
allocation of free shares
10:25:06 08/08/23
10.72
EUR
302
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691476218-277872692.13
allocation of free shares
10:37:21 08/08/23
10.72
EUR
138
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691476218-277872692.14
allocation of free shares
11:16:27 08/08/23
10.72
EUR
134
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691476218-277872692.15
allocation of free shares
11:16:27 08/08/23
10.72
EUR
70
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691476218-277872692.16
allocation of free shares
11:16:27 08/08/23
10.72
EUR
55
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691476218-277872692.17
allocation of free shares
11:16:27 08/08/23
10.72
EUR
249
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691476218-277872692.18
allocation of free shares
11:25:59 08/08/23
10.68
EUR
88
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691476218-277872692.19
allocation of free shares
11:26:04 08/08/23
10.68
EUR
145
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691476218-277872692.20
allocation of free shares
11:26:51 08/08/23
10.68
EUR
167
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691476218-277872692.21
allocation of free shares
11:29:03 08/08/23
10.68
EUR
146
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691476218-277872692.22
allocation of free shares
11:29:03 08/08/23
10.68
EUR
202
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691476218-277872692.23
allocation of free shares
11:29:03 08/08/23
10.68
EUR
172
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691476218-277872692.24
allocation of free shares
11:36:43 08/08/23
10.68
EUR
136
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691476218-277872692.25
allocation of free shares
11:54:54 08/08/23
10.68
EUR
154
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691476218-277872692.26
allocation of free shares
11:54:54 08/08/23
10.68
EUR
54
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691476218-277872692.27
allocation of free shares
11:54:54 08/08/23
10.68
EUR
177
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691476218-277872692.28
allocation of free shares
11:54:54 08/08/23
10.68
EUR
49
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691476218-277872692.29
allocation of free shares
12:04:53 08/08/23
10.66
EUR
91
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691476218-277872692.30
allocation of free shares
12:04:53 08/08/23
10.66
EUR
63
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691476218-277872692.31
allocation of free shares
12:05:00 08/08/23
10.66
EUR
193
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691476218-277872692.32
allocation of free shares
12:11:19 08/08/23
10.64
EUR
91
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691476218-277872692.33
allocation of free shares
12:28:20 08/08/23
10.64
EUR
173
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691476218-277872692.34
allocation of free shares
12:28:20 08/08/23
10.64
EUR
100
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691476218-277872692.35
allocation of free shares
12:58:18 08/08/23
10.64
EUR
273
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691476218-277872692.36
allocation of free shares
12:58:18 08/08/23
10.64
EUR
125
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691476218-277872692.37
allocation of free shares
12:58:18 08/08/23
10.64
EUR
33
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691476218-277872692.38
allocation of free shares
13:11:17 08/08/23
10.62
EUR
124
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691476218-277872692.39
allocation of free shares
13:27:55 08/08/23
10.62
EUR
84
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691476218-277872692.40
allocation of free shares
13:38:21 08/08/23
10.62
EUR
46
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691476218-277872692.41
allocation of free shares
13:53:32 08/08/23
10.62
EUR
201
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691476218-277872692.42
allocation of free shares
13:53:32 08/08/23
10.62
EUR
12
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691476218-277872692.43
allocation of free shares
14:06:26 08/08/23
10.62
EUR
74
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691476218-277872692.44
allocation of free shares
14:06:26 08/08/23
10.62
EUR
125
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691476218-277872692.45
allocation of free shares
14:06:26 08/08/23
10.62
EUR
125
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691476218-277872692.46
allocation of free shares
14:06:26 08/08/23
10.62
EUR
51
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691476218-277872692.47
allocation of free shares
14:06:26 08/08/23
10.62
EUR
57
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691476218-277872692.48
allocation of free shares
14:45:55 08/08/23
10.62
EUR
74
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691476218-277872692.49
allocation of free shares
14:49:22 08/08/23
10.62
EUR
52
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691476218-277872692.50
allocation of free shares
14:55:24 08/08/23
10.62
EUR
185
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691476218-277872692.51
allocation of free shares
14:55:32 08/08/23
10.62
EUR
74
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691476218-277872692.52
allocation of free shares
15:31:15 08/08/23
10.64
EUR
26
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691476218-277872692.56
allocation of free shares
15:31:35 08/08/23
10.64
EUR
195
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691476218-277872692.57
allocation of free shares
15:31:35 08/08/23
10.64
EUR
166
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691476218-277872692.58
allocation of free shares
15:31:35 08/08/23
10.64
EUR
195
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691476218-277872692.59
allocation of free shares
10:02:51 08/08/23
10.76
EUR
3
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691476218-277872692.6
allocation of free shares
15:42:05 08/08/23
10.62
EUR
19
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691476218-277872692.60
allocation of free shares
15:49:54 08/08/23
10.62
EUR
110
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691476218-277872692.61
allocation of free shares
15:49:54 08/08/23
10.62
EUR
145
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691476218-277872692.62
allocation of free shares
15:49:54 08/08/23
10.62
EUR
216
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691476218-277872692.63
allocation of free shares
15:49:54 08/08/23
10.62
EUR
15
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691476218-277872692.64
allocation of free shares
15:49:54 08/08/23
10.62
EUR
34
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691476218-277872692.65
allocation of free shares
15:49:54 08/08/23
10.62
EUR
23
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691476218-277872692.66
allocation of free shares
Day/Hour of the
Price per
Quantity
Identity code
Reference
Currency
of
number of the
Purpose of the buyback
transaction (CET)
unit
bought
the Market
transaction
15:52:37 08/08/23
10.62
EUR
262
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691476218-277872692.67
allocation of free shares
15:52:37 08/08/23
10.62
EUR
18
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691476218-277872692.68
allocation of free shares
15:59:23 08/08/23
10.62
EUR
206
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691476218-277872692.69
allocation of free shares
10:02:51 08/08/23
10.76
EUR
134
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691476218-277872692.7
allocation of free shares
10:08:33 08/08/23
10.76
EUR
74
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691476218-277872692.8
allocation of free shares
10:08:33 08/08/23
10.76
EUR
211
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691476218-277872692.9
allocation of free shares
09:52:08 08/08/23
10.78
EUR
89
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691481127-277872667.3
allocation of free shares
09:52:08 08/08/23
10.78
EUR
161
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691481127-277872667.4
allocation of free shares
11:01:11 08/08/23
10.74
EUR
158
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691485271-277872729.3
allocation of free shares
11:01:11 08/08/23
10.74
EUR
92
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691485271-277872729.4
allocation of free shares
15:13:25 08/08/23
10.62
EUR
66
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691500404-277872659.3
allocation of free shares
15:31:35 08/08/23
10.64
EUR
434
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691500404-277872659.7
allocation of free shares
16:55:26 08/08/23
10.62
EUR
80
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691506526-277872666.3
allocation of free shares
16:55:26 08/08/23
10.62
EUR
37
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691506526-277872666.4
allocation of free shares
16:55:26 08/08/23
10.62
EUR
116
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691506526-277872666.5
allocation of free shares
16:55:26 08/08/23
10.62
EUR
413
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691506526-277872666.6
allocation of free shares
16:55:26 08/08/23
10.62
EUR
104
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691506526-277872666.7
allocation of free shares
16:58:09 08/08/23
10.62
EUR
549
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691506583-277872685.6
allocation of free shares
09:33:54 09/08/23
10.74
EUR
125
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691561779-277872671.3
allocation of free shares
09:33:54 09/08/23
10.74
EUR
125
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691561779-277872671.4
allocation of free shares
09:33:54 09/08/23
10.74
EUR
125
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691561779-277872671.5
allocation of free shares
09:33:54 09/08/23
10.74
EUR
88
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691561779-277872671.6
allocation of free shares
10:36:21 09/08/23
10.80
EUR
145
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691561779-277872671.7
allocation of free shares
10:50:47 09/08/23
10.80
EUR
47
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691561779-277872671.8
allocation of free shares
11:02:05 09/08/23
10.82
EUR
125
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691561779-277872671.10
allocation of free shares
11:02:05 09/08/23
10.82
EUR
73
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691561779-277872671.11
allocation of free shares
11:02:05 09/08/23
10.82
EUR
89
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691561779-277872671.12
allocation of free shares
11:02:05 09/08/23
10.82
EUR
71
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691561779-277872671.9
allocation of free shares
11:23:21 09/08/23
10.82
EUR
130
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691561779-277872671.13
allocation of free shares
11:23:21 09/08/23
10.82
EUR
18
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691561779-277872671.14
allocation of free shares
11:55:53 09/08/23
10.82
EUR
5
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691561779-277872671.15
allocation of free shares
11:55:53 09/08/23
10.82
EUR
4
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691561779-277872671.16
allocation of free shares
11:55:53 09/08/23
10.82
EUR
223
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691561779-277872671.17
allocation of free shares
11:55:53 09/08/23
10.82
EUR
55
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691561779-277872671.18
allocation of free shares
11:55:53 09/08/23
10.82
EUR
62
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691561779-277872671.19
allocation of free shares
11:55:53 09/08/23
10.82
EUR
70
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691561779-277872671.20
allocation of free shares
12:20:15 09/08/23
10.82
EUR
80
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691561779-277872671.21
allocation of free shares
12:20:15 09/08/23
10.82
EUR
23
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691561779-277872671.22
allocation of free shares
13:06:07 09/08/23
10.82
EUR
5
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691561779-277872671.23
allocation of free shares
13:15:16 09/08/23
10.82
EUR
98
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691561779-277872671.24
allocation of free shares
13:15:16 09/08/23
10.82
EUR
125
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691561779-277872671.25
allocation of free shares
13:15:16 09/08/23
10.82
EUR
124
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691561779-277872671.26
allocation of free shares
13:15:16 09/08/23
10.82
EUR
150
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691561779-277872671.27
allocation of free shares
13:15:16 09/08/23
10.82
EUR
56
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691561779-277872671.28
allocation of free shares
13:22:47 09/08/23
10.80
EUR
238
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691561779-277872671.29
allocation of free shares
13:22:47 09/08/23
10.80
EUR
19
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691561779-277872671.30
allocation of free shares
13:22:47 09/08/23
10.80
EUR
22
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691561779-277872671.31
allocation of free shares
13:22:47 09/08/23
10.80
EUR
26
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691561779-277872671.32
allocation of free shares
13:22:47 09/08/23
10.80
EUR
50
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691561779-277872671.33
allocation of free shares
13:37:52 09/08/23
10.78
EUR
53
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691561779-277872671.34
allocation of free shares
13:55:14 09/08/23
10.78
EUR
73
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691561779-277872671.35
allocation of free shares
14:17:05 09/08/23
10.78
EUR
20
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691582149-277872643.3
allocation of free shares
14:19:59 09/08/23
10.78
EUR
112
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691582149-277872643.4
allocation of free shares
14:24:12 09/08/23
10.78
EUR
130
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691582149-277872643.5
allocation of free shares
14:24:12 09/08/23
10.78
EUR
238
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691582149-277872643.6
allocation of free shares
14:24:12 09/08/23
10.78
EUR
12
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691582149-277872643.7
allocation of free shares
14:24:12 09/08/23
10.78
EUR
250
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691582149-277872643.8
allocation of free shares
14:54:02 09/08/23
10.80
EUR
192
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691561779-277872671.39
allocation of free shares
14:54:02 09/08/23
10.80
EUR
239
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691561779-277872671.40
allocation of free shares
14:54:02 09/08/23
10.80
EUR
120
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691582149-277872643.12
allocation of free shares
14:54:02 09/08/23
10.80
EUR
72
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691582149-277872643.13
allocation of free shares
14:54:02 09/08/23
10.80
EUR
46
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691582149-277872643.14
allocation of free shares
14:54:02 09/08/23
10.80
EUR
150
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691561779-277872671.41
allocation of free shares
14:54:02 09/08/23
10.80
EUR
42
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691561779-277872671.42
allocation of free shares
14:54:05 09/08/23
10.78
EUR
19
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691561779-277872671.43
allocation of free shares
14:54:09 09/08/23
10.78
EUR
141
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691561779-277872671.44
allocation of free shares
14:54:09 09/08/23
10.78
EUR
71
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691561779-277872671.45
allocation of free shares
14:55:22 09/08/23
10.78
EUR
31
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691561779-277872671.46
allocation of free shares
14:55:53 09/08/23
10.78
EUR
56
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691561779-277872671.47
allocation of free shares
14:56:19 09/08/23
10.78
EUR
138
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691585674-277872652.3
allocation of free shares
Day/Hour of the
Price per
Quantity
Identity code
Reference
Currency
of
number of the
Purpose of the buyback
transaction (CET)
unit
bought
the Market
transaction
15:03:49 09/08/23
10.78
EUR
109
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691585674-277872652.4
allocation of free shares
15:09:44 09/08/23
10.78
EUR
144
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691561779-277872671.48
allocation of free shares
15:09:44 09/08/23
10.78
EUR
253
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691585674-277872652.5
allocation of free shares
15:11:54 09/08/23
10.78
EUR
55
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691561779-277872671.49
allocation of free shares
15:17:11 09/08/23
10.78
EUR
119
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691561779-277872671.50
allocation of free shares
15:17:11 09/08/23
10.78
EUR
4
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691585674-277872652.6
allocation of free shares
15:25:55 09/08/23
10.80
EUR
12
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691561779-277872671.51
allocation of free shares
15:27:33 09/08/23
10.80
EUR
56
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691561779-277872671.52
allocation of free shares
15:30:03 09/08/23
10.80
EUR
141
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691561779-277872671.53
allocation of free shares
15:35:55 09/08/23
10.80
EUR
222
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691561779-277872671.54
allocation of free shares
15:56:00 09/08/23
10.82
EUR
47
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691561779-277872671.55
allocation of free shares
15:57:39 09/08/23
10.82
EUR
93
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691561779-277872671.56
allocation of free shares
16:17:54 09/08/23
10.82
EUR
114
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691561779-277872671.57
allocation of free shares
16:24:02 09/08/23
10.82
EUR
38
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691561779-277872671.58
allocation of free shares
16:26:45 09/08/23
10.84
EUR
360
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691561779-277872671.59
allocation of free shares
16:26:45 09/08/23
10.84
EUR
87
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691561779-277872671.60
allocation of free shares
16:26:46 09/08/23
10.82
EUR
68
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691585674-277872652.10
allocation of free shares
16:26:47 09/08/23
10.82
EUR
80
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691585674-277872652.11
allocation of free shares
16:27:02 09/08/23
10.82
EUR
48
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691585674-277872652.12
allocation of free shares
16:33:14 09/08/23
10.82
EUR
46
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691585674-277872652.13
allocation of free shares
16:50:13 09/08/23
10.82
EUR
72
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691585674-277872652.14
allocation of free shares
16:54:15 09/08/23
10.82
EUR
30
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691585674-277872652.15
allocation of free shares
16:54:17 09/08/23
10.82
EUR
152
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691585674-277872652.16
allocation of free shares
16:55:39 09/08/23
10.82
EUR
51
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691591496-277872661.6
allocation of free shares
16:55:39 09/08/23
10.82
EUR
150
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691591496-277872661.7
allocation of free shares
16:55:39 09/08/23
10.82
EUR
90
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691591496-277872661.8
allocation of free shares
16:55:39 09/08/23
10.82
EUR
501
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691591496-277872661.9
allocation of free shares
16:55:39 09/08/23
10.82
EUR
208
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691591496-277872661.10
allocation of free shares
16:55:39 09/08/23
10.82
EUR
150
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691561779-277872671.64
allocation of free shares
16:55:39 09/08/23
10.82
EUR
313
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691561779-277872671.65
allocation of free shares
17:00:23 09/08/23
10.82
EUR
375
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691593223-277872669.3
allocation of free shares
17:00:23 09/08/23
10.82
EUR
125
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691593223-277872669.4
allocation of free shares
17:00:23 09/08/23
10.82
EUR
89
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691593223-277872669.5
allocation of free shares
17:00:23 09/08/23
10.82
EUR
52
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691593223-277872669.6
allocation of free shares
17:00:23 09/08/23
10.82
EUR
125
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691593223-277872669.7
allocation of free shares
17:00:25 09/08/23
10.82
EUR
155
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691593223-277872669.8
allocation of free shares
17:00:25 09/08/23
10.82
EUR
36
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691593223-277872669.10
allocation of free shares
17:00:25 09/08/23
10.82
EUR
79
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691593223-277872669.9
allocation of free shares
09:41:45 10/08/23
10.90
EUR
47
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691647336-277872679.10
allocation of free shares
10:24:29 10/08/23
10.88
EUR
82
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691647336-277872679.11
allocation of free shares
10:29:57 10/08/23
10.88
EUR
144
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691647336-277872679.12
allocation of free shares
10:29:57 10/08/23
10.88
EUR
217
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691647336-277872679.13
allocation of free shares
10:29:57 10/08/23
10.88
EUR
92
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691647336-277872679.14
allocation of free shares
10:29:57 10/08/23
10.88
EUR
82
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691647336-277872679.15
allocation of free shares
10:30:07 10/08/23
10.860
EUR
44
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691647336-277872679.16
allocation of free shares
10:30:07 10/08/23
10.860
EUR
88
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691647336-277872679.17
allocation of free shares
10:54:23 10/08/23
10.860
EUR
73
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691647336-277872679.18
allocation of free shares
10:54:23 10/08/23
10.860
EUR
44
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691647336-277872679.19
allocation of free shares
11:01:19 10/08/23
10.860
EUR
220
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691647336-277872679.20
allocation of free shares
12:07:09 10/08/23
10.840
EUR
166
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691647336-277872679.21
allocation of free shares
12:07:09 10/08/23
10.840
EUR
54
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691647336-277872679.22
allocation of free shares
12:07:09 10/08/23
10.840
EUR
235
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691647336-277872679.23
allocation of free shares
14:40:05 10/08/23
10.820
EUR
130
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691647336-277872679.24
allocation of free shares
14:40:06 10/08/23
10.820
EUR
122
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691647336-277872679.25
allocation of free shares
14:40:06 10/08/23
10.820
EUR
122
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691647336-277872679.26
allocation of free shares
15:51:28 10/08/23
10.880
EUR
125
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691647336-277872679.33
allocation of free shares
15:51:28 10/08/23
10.880
EUR
50
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691647336-277872679.34
allocation of free shares
15:51:28 10/08/23
10.880
EUR
5
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691647336-277872679.35
allocation of free shares
16:14:33 10/08/23
10.900
EUR
430
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691647336-277872679.36
allocation of free shares
16:20:51 10/08/23
10.860
EUR
119
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691647336-277872679.37
allocation of free shares
16:20:51 10/08/23
10.860
EUR
35
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691647336-277872679.38
allocation of free shares
16:20:51 10/08/23
10.860
EUR
125
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691647336-277872679.39
allocation of free shares
16:20:51 10/08/23
10.860
EUR
125
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691647336-277872679.40
allocation of free shares
16:20:51 10/08/23
10.860
EUR
3
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691647336-277872679.41
allocation of free shares
16:38:19 10/08/23
10.860
EUR
38
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691647336-277872679.42
allocation of free shares
16:38:19 10/08/23
10.860
EUR
125
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691647336-277872679.43
allocation of free shares
16:38:19 10/08/23
10.860
EUR
125
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691647336-277872679.44
allocation of free shares
16:38:19 10/08/23
10.860
EUR
82
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691647336-277872679.45
allocation of free shares
16:38:20 10/08/23
10.860
EUR
114
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691647336-277872679.46
allocation of free shares
09:39:55 10/08/23
10.900
EUR
125
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1691647336-277872679.6
allocation of free shares
