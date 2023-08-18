French Société Anonyme with a capital of 3,977,970.24 euros

Registered office: 7 rue Kléber - 75 116 Paris

390 474 898 RCS Paris

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

****

Week from 7 August 2023 to 11 August 2023

Aggregated presentation by day and market:

Identity code of

Total daily

Daily weighted

Day of the

volume (in

average

Name of the issuer

Identity code of the issuer

the financial

Market

transaction

number of

purchase price of

instrument

shares)

the shares

CHARGEURS SA

969500ZPQQLG72TQND21

07/08/2023

FR0000130692

9,500

10.81 €

XPAR

CHARGEURS SA

969500ZPQQLG72TQND21

08/08/2023

FR0000130692

9,500

10.67 €

XPAR

CHARGEURS SA

969500ZPQQLG72TQND21

09/08/2023

FR0000130692

9,650

10.81 €

XPAR

CHARGEURS SA

969500ZPQQLG72TQND21

10/08/2023

FR0000130692

9,500

10.87 €

XPAR

CHARGEURS SA

969500ZPQQLG72TQND21

11/08/2023

FR0000130692

8,934

10.56 €

XPAR

Transaction by transaction details:

Name of the issuer

CHARGEURS

LEI code of the issuer

969500ZPQQLG72TQND21

Name of the Broker

Rothschild

Identity code of the Broker

969500IKNV38EK1P8O50

Identity code of the financial instrument

FR0000130692

Day/Hour of the

Price per

Quantity

Identity code

Reference

Currency

of

number of the

Purpose of the buyback

transaction (CET)

unit

bought

the Market

transaction

09:44:24 07/08/23

10.88

EUR

131

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691393450-277872644.3

allocation of free shares

09:44:24 07/08/23

10.88

EUR

344

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691393450-277872644.4

allocation of free shares

09:44:24 07/08/23

10.88

EUR

14

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691393450-277872644.5

allocation of free shares

09:44:24 07/08/23

10.88

EUR

99

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691393450-277872644.6

allocation of free shares

09:44:24 07/08/23

10.86

EUR

322

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691393450-277872644.7

allocation of free shares

10:11:33 07/08/23

10.84

EUR

174

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691393450-277872644.8

allocation of free shares

10:11:33 07/08/23

10.84

EUR

16

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691393450-277872644.9

allocation of free shares

10:31:25 07/08/23

10.82

EUR

150

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691393450-277872644.10

allocation of free shares

10:32:38 07/08/23

10.82

EUR

150

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691393450-277872644.11

allocation of free shares

10:32:38 07/08/23

10.82

EUR

144

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691393450-277872644.12

allocation of free shares

10:32:38 07/08/23

10.82

EUR

174

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691393450-277872644.13

allocation of free shares

10:33:00 07/08/23

10.82

EUR

150

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691393450-277872644.14

allocation of free shares

10:33:00 07/08/23

10.82

EUR

102

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691393450-277872644.15

allocation of free shares

11:10:40 07/08/23

10.78

EUR

149

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691393450-277872644.16

allocation of free shares

11:14:36 07/08/23

10.76

EUR

113

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691393450-277872644.17

allocation of free shares

12:13:32 07/08/23

10.76

EUR

103

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691393450-277872644.18

allocation of free shares

12:13:32 07/08/23

10.76

EUR

262

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691393450-277872644.19

allocation of free shares

12:13:32 07/08/23

10.76

EUR

8

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691393450-277872644.20

allocation of free shares

12:13:32 07/08/23

10.76

EUR

142

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691393450-277872644.21

allocation of free shares

13:33:55 07/08/23

10.78

EUR

30

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691393450-277872644.22

allocation of free shares

13:40:49 07/08/23

10.78

EUR

150

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691393450-277872644.23

allocation of free shares

13:40:49 07/08/23

10.78

EUR

189

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691393450-277872644.24

allocation of free shares

13:40:49 07/08/23

10.78

EUR

67

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691393450-277872644.25

allocation of free shares

13:40:49 07/08/23

10.78

EUR

90

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691393450-277872644.26

allocation of free shares

13:40:49 07/08/23

10.78

EUR

37

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691393450-277872644.27

allocation of free shares

13:40:50 07/08/23

10.78

EUR

53

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691393450-277872644.28

allocation of free shares

13:46:52 07/08/23

10.76

EUR

37

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691393450-277872644.29

allocation of free shares

13:46:55 07/08/23

10.76

EUR

56

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691393450-277872644.30

allocation of free shares

15:12:06 07/08/23

10.8

EUR

100

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691409795-277872642.15

allocation of free shares

15:12:06 07/08/23

10.8

EUR

89

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691409795-277872642.16

allocation of free shares

15:12:06 07/08/23

10.8

EUR

130

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691409795-277872642.17

allocation of free shares

15:12:06 07/08/23

10.8

EUR

131

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691409795-277872642.18

allocation of free shares

15:12:06 07/08/23

10.8

EUR

82

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691409795-277872642.19

allocation of free shares

15:12:06 07/08/23

10.8

EUR

1

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691409795-277872642.20

allocation of free shares

15:12:06 07/08/23

10.8

EUR

223

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691409795-277872642.21

allocation of free shares

15:12:06 07/08/23

10.8

EUR

277

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691409795-277872642.22

allocation of free shares

15:12:06 07/08/23

10.8

EUR

223

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691409795-277872642.23

allocation of free shares

15:12:06 07/08/23

10.8

EUR

450

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691409795-277872642.24

allocation of free shares

15:12:06 07/08/23

10.8

EUR

50

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691409795-277872642.25

allocation of free shares

15:12:06 07/08/23

10.8

EUR

126

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691409795-277872642.26

allocation of free shares

15:12:06 07/08/23

10.8

EUR

20

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691409795-277872642.27

allocation of free shares

15:12:27 07/08/23

10.82

EUR

1

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691409795-277872642.31

allocation of free shares

15:12:27 07/08/23

10.82

EUR

58

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691409795-277872642.32

allocation of free shares

15:12:42 07/08/23

10.82

EUR

440

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691393450-277872644.34

allocation of free shares

15:12:42 07/08/23

10.82

EUR

39

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691409795-277872642.33

allocation of free shares

15:14:06 07/08/23

10.82

EUR

150

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691393450-277872644.35

allocation of free shares

15:14:06 07/08/23

10.82

EUR

181

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691393450-277872644.36

allocation of free shares

15:14:06 07/08/23

10.82

EUR

150

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691393450-277872644.37

allocation of free shares

15:14:06 07/08/23

10.82

EUR

2

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691393450-277872644.38

allocation of free shares

15:14:06 07/08/23

10.82

EUR

153

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691393450-277872644.39

allocation of free shares

15:14:40 07/08/23

10.82

EUR

500

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691414080-277872648.3

allocation of free shares

15:14:40 07/08/23

10.82

EUR

500

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691414080-277872648.4

allocation of free shares

15:17:36 07/08/23

10.8

EUR

36

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691393450-277872644.43

allocation of free shares

15:17:37 07/08/23

10.8

EUR

205

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691393450-277872644.44

allocation of free shares

15:19:15 07/08/23

10.78

EUR

184

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691393450-277872644.45

allocation of free shares

16:09:10 07/08/23

10.76

EUR

32

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691393450-277872644.46

allocation of free shares

17:08:07 07/08/23

10.78

EUR

47

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691420006-277872694.3

allocation of free shares

17:17:37 07/08/23

10.78

EUR

11

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691420006-277872694.4

allocation of free shares

17:17:58 07/08/23

10.78

EUR

115

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691420006-277872694.5

allocation of free shares

17:17:59 07/08/23

10.78

EUR

196

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691420006-277872694.6

allocation of free shares

17:17:59 07/08/23

10.78

EUR

126

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691420006-277872694.7

allocation of free shares

17:18:01 07/08/23

10.78

EUR

5

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691420006-277872694.8

allocation of free shares

17:18:01 07/08/23

10.78

EUR

39

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691420006-277872694.9

allocation of free shares

17:18:01 07/08/23

10.78

EUR

17

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691420006-277872694.10

allocation of free shares

17:18:01 07/08/23

10.78

EUR

7

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691420006-277872694.11

allocation of free shares

17:18:06 07/08/23

10.78

EUR

205

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691420006-277872694.12

allocation of free shares

17:18:06 07/08/23

10.78

EUR

60

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691420006-277872694.13

allocation of free shares

17:20:04 07/08/23

10.78

EUR

109

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691420006-277872694.14

allocation of free shares

17:20:06 07/08/23

10.78

EUR

75

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691420006-277872694.15

allocation of free shares

17:20:37 07/08/23

10.78

EUR

27

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691420006-277872694.16

allocation of free shares

17:21:49 07/08/23

10.8

EUR

278

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691420006-277872694.20

allocation of free shares

17:22:53 07/08/23

10.8

EUR

46

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691420006-277872694.21

allocation of free shares

17:23:02 07/08/23

10.8

EUR

53

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691420006-277872694.22

allocation of free shares

17:24:08 07/08/23

10.8

EUR

44

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691420006-277872694.23

allocation of free shares

17:24:42 07/08/23

10.8

EUR

51

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691420006-277872694.24

allocation of free shares

10:08:33 08/08/23

10.76

EUR

55

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691476218-277872692.10

allocation of free shares

10:08:33 08/08/23

10.76

EUR

105

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691476218-277872692.11

allocation of free shares

10:08:33 08/08/23

10.76

EUR

125

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691476218-277872692.12

allocation of free shares

10:25:06 08/08/23

10.72

EUR

302

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691476218-277872692.13

allocation of free shares

10:37:21 08/08/23

10.72

EUR

138

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691476218-277872692.14

allocation of free shares

11:16:27 08/08/23

10.72

EUR

134

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691476218-277872692.15

allocation of free shares

11:16:27 08/08/23

10.72

EUR

70

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691476218-277872692.16

allocation of free shares

11:16:27 08/08/23

10.72

EUR

55

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691476218-277872692.17

allocation of free shares

11:16:27 08/08/23

10.72

EUR

249

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691476218-277872692.18

allocation of free shares

11:25:59 08/08/23

10.68

EUR

88

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691476218-277872692.19

allocation of free shares

11:26:04 08/08/23

10.68

EUR

145

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691476218-277872692.20

allocation of free shares

11:26:51 08/08/23

10.68

EUR

167

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691476218-277872692.21

allocation of free shares

11:29:03 08/08/23

10.68

EUR

146

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691476218-277872692.22

allocation of free shares

11:29:03 08/08/23

10.68

EUR

202

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691476218-277872692.23

allocation of free shares

11:29:03 08/08/23

10.68

EUR

172

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691476218-277872692.24

allocation of free shares

11:36:43 08/08/23

10.68

EUR

136

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691476218-277872692.25

allocation of free shares

11:54:54 08/08/23

10.68

EUR

154

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691476218-277872692.26

allocation of free shares

11:54:54 08/08/23

10.68

EUR

54

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691476218-277872692.27

allocation of free shares

11:54:54 08/08/23

10.68

EUR

177

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691476218-277872692.28

allocation of free shares

11:54:54 08/08/23

10.68

EUR

49

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691476218-277872692.29

allocation of free shares

12:04:53 08/08/23

10.66

EUR

91

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691476218-277872692.30

allocation of free shares

12:04:53 08/08/23

10.66

EUR

63

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691476218-277872692.31

allocation of free shares

12:05:00 08/08/23

10.66

EUR

193

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691476218-277872692.32

allocation of free shares

12:11:19 08/08/23

10.64

EUR

91

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691476218-277872692.33

allocation of free shares

12:28:20 08/08/23

10.64

EUR

173

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691476218-277872692.34

allocation of free shares

12:28:20 08/08/23

10.64

EUR

100

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691476218-277872692.35

allocation of free shares

12:58:18 08/08/23

10.64

EUR

273

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691476218-277872692.36

allocation of free shares

12:58:18 08/08/23

10.64

EUR

125

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691476218-277872692.37

allocation of free shares

12:58:18 08/08/23

10.64

EUR

33

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691476218-277872692.38

allocation of free shares

13:11:17 08/08/23

10.62

EUR

124

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691476218-277872692.39

allocation of free shares

13:27:55 08/08/23

10.62

EUR

84

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691476218-277872692.40

allocation of free shares

13:38:21 08/08/23

10.62

EUR

46

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691476218-277872692.41

allocation of free shares

13:53:32 08/08/23

10.62

EUR

201

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691476218-277872692.42

allocation of free shares

13:53:32 08/08/23

10.62

EUR

12

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691476218-277872692.43

allocation of free shares

14:06:26 08/08/23

10.62

EUR

74

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691476218-277872692.44

allocation of free shares

14:06:26 08/08/23

10.62

EUR

125

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691476218-277872692.45

allocation of free shares

14:06:26 08/08/23

10.62

EUR

125

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691476218-277872692.46

allocation of free shares

14:06:26 08/08/23

10.62

EUR

51

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691476218-277872692.47

allocation of free shares

14:06:26 08/08/23

10.62

EUR

57

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691476218-277872692.48

allocation of free shares

14:45:55 08/08/23

10.62

EUR

74

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691476218-277872692.49

allocation of free shares

14:49:22 08/08/23

10.62

EUR

52

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691476218-277872692.50

allocation of free shares

14:55:24 08/08/23

10.62

EUR

185

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691476218-277872692.51

allocation of free shares

14:55:32 08/08/23

10.62

EUR

74

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691476218-277872692.52

allocation of free shares

15:31:15 08/08/23

10.64

EUR

26

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691476218-277872692.56

allocation of free shares

15:31:35 08/08/23

10.64

EUR

195

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691476218-277872692.57

allocation of free shares

15:31:35 08/08/23

10.64

EUR

166

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691476218-277872692.58

allocation of free shares

15:31:35 08/08/23

10.64

EUR

195

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691476218-277872692.59

allocation of free shares

10:02:51 08/08/23

10.76

EUR

3

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691476218-277872692.6

allocation of free shares

15:42:05 08/08/23

10.62

EUR

19

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691476218-277872692.60

allocation of free shares

15:49:54 08/08/23

10.62

EUR

110

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691476218-277872692.61

allocation of free shares

15:49:54 08/08/23

10.62

EUR

145

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691476218-277872692.62

allocation of free shares

15:49:54 08/08/23

10.62

EUR

216

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691476218-277872692.63

allocation of free shares

15:49:54 08/08/23

10.62

EUR

15

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691476218-277872692.64

allocation of free shares

15:49:54 08/08/23

10.62

EUR

34

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691476218-277872692.65

allocation of free shares

15:49:54 08/08/23

10.62

EUR

23

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691476218-277872692.66

allocation of free shares

15:52:37 08/08/23

10.62

EUR

262

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691476218-277872692.67

allocation of free shares

15:52:37 08/08/23

10.62

EUR

18

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691476218-277872692.68

allocation of free shares

15:59:23 08/08/23

10.62

EUR

206

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691476218-277872692.69

allocation of free shares

10:02:51 08/08/23

10.76

EUR

134

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691476218-277872692.7

allocation of free shares

10:08:33 08/08/23

10.76

EUR

74

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691476218-277872692.8

allocation of free shares

10:08:33 08/08/23

10.76

EUR

211

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691476218-277872692.9

allocation of free shares

09:52:08 08/08/23

10.78

EUR

89

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691481127-277872667.3

allocation of free shares

09:52:08 08/08/23

10.78

EUR

161

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691481127-277872667.4

allocation of free shares

11:01:11 08/08/23

10.74

EUR

158

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691485271-277872729.3

allocation of free shares

11:01:11 08/08/23

10.74

EUR

92

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691485271-277872729.4

allocation of free shares

15:13:25 08/08/23

10.62

EUR

66

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691500404-277872659.3

allocation of free shares

15:31:35 08/08/23

10.64

EUR

434

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691500404-277872659.7

allocation of free shares

16:55:26 08/08/23

10.62

EUR

80

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691506526-277872666.3

allocation of free shares

16:55:26 08/08/23

10.62

EUR

37

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691506526-277872666.4

allocation of free shares

16:55:26 08/08/23

10.62

EUR

116

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691506526-277872666.5

allocation of free shares

16:55:26 08/08/23

10.62

EUR

413

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691506526-277872666.6

allocation of free shares

16:55:26 08/08/23

10.62

EUR

104

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691506526-277872666.7

allocation of free shares

16:58:09 08/08/23

10.62

EUR

549

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691506583-277872685.6

allocation of free shares

09:33:54 09/08/23

10.74

EUR

125

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691561779-277872671.3

allocation of free shares

09:33:54 09/08/23

10.74

EUR

125

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691561779-277872671.4

allocation of free shares

09:33:54 09/08/23

10.74

EUR

125

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691561779-277872671.5

allocation of free shares

09:33:54 09/08/23

10.74

EUR

88

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691561779-277872671.6

allocation of free shares

10:36:21 09/08/23

10.80

EUR

145

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691561779-277872671.7

allocation of free shares

10:50:47 09/08/23

10.80

EUR

47

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691561779-277872671.8

allocation of free shares

11:02:05 09/08/23

10.82

EUR

125

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691561779-277872671.10

allocation of free shares

11:02:05 09/08/23

10.82

EUR

73

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691561779-277872671.11

allocation of free shares

11:02:05 09/08/23

10.82

EUR

89

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691561779-277872671.12

allocation of free shares

11:02:05 09/08/23

10.82

EUR

71

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691561779-277872671.9

allocation of free shares

11:23:21 09/08/23

10.82

EUR

130

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691561779-277872671.13

allocation of free shares

11:23:21 09/08/23

10.82

EUR

18

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691561779-277872671.14

allocation of free shares

11:55:53 09/08/23

10.82

EUR

5

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691561779-277872671.15

allocation of free shares

11:55:53 09/08/23

10.82

EUR

4

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691561779-277872671.16

allocation of free shares

11:55:53 09/08/23

10.82

EUR

223

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691561779-277872671.17

allocation of free shares

11:55:53 09/08/23

10.82

EUR

55

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691561779-277872671.18

allocation of free shares

11:55:53 09/08/23

10.82

EUR

62

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691561779-277872671.19

allocation of free shares

11:55:53 09/08/23

10.82

EUR

70

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691561779-277872671.20

allocation of free shares

12:20:15 09/08/23

10.82

EUR

80

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691561779-277872671.21

allocation of free shares

12:20:15 09/08/23

10.82

EUR

23

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691561779-277872671.22

allocation of free shares

13:06:07 09/08/23

10.82

EUR

5

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691561779-277872671.23

allocation of free shares

13:15:16 09/08/23

10.82

EUR

98

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691561779-277872671.24

allocation of free shares

13:15:16 09/08/23

10.82

EUR

125

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691561779-277872671.25

allocation of free shares

13:15:16 09/08/23

10.82

EUR

124

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691561779-277872671.26

allocation of free shares

13:15:16 09/08/23

10.82

EUR

150

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691561779-277872671.27

allocation of free shares

13:15:16 09/08/23

10.82

EUR

56

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691561779-277872671.28

allocation of free shares

13:22:47 09/08/23

10.80

EUR

238

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691561779-277872671.29

allocation of free shares

13:22:47 09/08/23

10.80

EUR

19

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691561779-277872671.30

allocation of free shares

13:22:47 09/08/23

10.80

EUR

22

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691561779-277872671.31

allocation of free shares

13:22:47 09/08/23

10.80

EUR

26

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691561779-277872671.32

allocation of free shares

13:22:47 09/08/23

10.80

EUR

50

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691561779-277872671.33

allocation of free shares

13:37:52 09/08/23

10.78

EUR

53

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691561779-277872671.34

allocation of free shares

13:55:14 09/08/23

10.78

EUR

73

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691561779-277872671.35

allocation of free shares

14:17:05 09/08/23

10.78

EUR

20

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691582149-277872643.3

allocation of free shares

14:19:59 09/08/23

10.78

EUR

112

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691582149-277872643.4

allocation of free shares

14:24:12 09/08/23

10.78

EUR

130

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691582149-277872643.5

allocation of free shares

14:24:12 09/08/23

10.78

EUR

238

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691582149-277872643.6

allocation of free shares

14:24:12 09/08/23

10.78

EUR

12

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691582149-277872643.7

allocation of free shares

14:24:12 09/08/23

10.78

EUR

250

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691582149-277872643.8

allocation of free shares

14:54:02 09/08/23

10.80

EUR

192

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691561779-277872671.39

allocation of free shares

14:54:02 09/08/23

10.80

EUR

239

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691561779-277872671.40

allocation of free shares

14:54:02 09/08/23

10.80

EUR

120

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691582149-277872643.12

allocation of free shares

14:54:02 09/08/23

10.80

EUR

72

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691582149-277872643.13

allocation of free shares

14:54:02 09/08/23

10.80

EUR

46

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691582149-277872643.14

allocation of free shares

14:54:02 09/08/23

10.80

EUR

150

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691561779-277872671.41

allocation of free shares

14:54:02 09/08/23

10.80

EUR

42

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691561779-277872671.42

allocation of free shares

14:54:05 09/08/23

10.78

EUR

19

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691561779-277872671.43

allocation of free shares

14:54:09 09/08/23

10.78

EUR

141

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691561779-277872671.44

allocation of free shares

14:54:09 09/08/23

10.78

EUR

71

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691561779-277872671.45

allocation of free shares

14:55:22 09/08/23

10.78

EUR

31

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691561779-277872671.46

allocation of free shares

14:55:53 09/08/23

10.78

EUR

56

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691561779-277872671.47

allocation of free shares

14:56:19 09/08/23

10.78

EUR

138

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691585674-277872652.3

allocation of free shares

15:03:49 09/08/23

10.78

EUR

109

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691585674-277872652.4

allocation of free shares

15:09:44 09/08/23

10.78

EUR

144

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691561779-277872671.48

allocation of free shares

15:09:44 09/08/23

10.78

EUR

253

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691585674-277872652.5

allocation of free shares

15:11:54 09/08/23

10.78

EUR

55

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691561779-277872671.49

allocation of free shares

15:17:11 09/08/23

10.78

EUR

119

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691561779-277872671.50

allocation of free shares

15:17:11 09/08/23

10.78

EUR

4

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691585674-277872652.6

allocation of free shares

15:25:55 09/08/23

10.80

EUR

12

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691561779-277872671.51

allocation of free shares

15:27:33 09/08/23

10.80

EUR

56

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691561779-277872671.52

allocation of free shares

15:30:03 09/08/23

10.80

EUR

141

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691561779-277872671.53

allocation of free shares

15:35:55 09/08/23

10.80

EUR

222

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691561779-277872671.54

allocation of free shares

15:56:00 09/08/23

10.82

EUR

47

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691561779-277872671.55

allocation of free shares

15:57:39 09/08/23

10.82

EUR

93

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691561779-277872671.56

allocation of free shares

16:17:54 09/08/23

10.82

EUR

114

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691561779-277872671.57

allocation of free shares

16:24:02 09/08/23

10.82

EUR

38

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691561779-277872671.58

allocation of free shares

16:26:45 09/08/23

10.84

EUR

360

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691561779-277872671.59

allocation of free shares

16:26:45 09/08/23

10.84

EUR

87

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691561779-277872671.60

allocation of free shares

16:26:46 09/08/23

10.82

EUR

68

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691585674-277872652.10

allocation of free shares

16:26:47 09/08/23

10.82

EUR

80

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691585674-277872652.11

allocation of free shares

16:27:02 09/08/23

10.82

EUR

48

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691585674-277872652.12

allocation of free shares

16:33:14 09/08/23

10.82

EUR

46

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691585674-277872652.13

allocation of free shares

16:50:13 09/08/23

10.82

EUR

72

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691585674-277872652.14

allocation of free shares

16:54:15 09/08/23

10.82

EUR

30

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691585674-277872652.15

allocation of free shares

16:54:17 09/08/23

10.82

EUR

152

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691585674-277872652.16

allocation of free shares

16:55:39 09/08/23

10.82

EUR

51

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691591496-277872661.6

allocation of free shares

16:55:39 09/08/23

10.82

EUR

150

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691591496-277872661.7

allocation of free shares

16:55:39 09/08/23

10.82

EUR

90

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691591496-277872661.8

allocation of free shares

16:55:39 09/08/23

10.82

EUR

501

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691591496-277872661.9

allocation of free shares

16:55:39 09/08/23

10.82

EUR

208

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691591496-277872661.10

allocation of free shares

16:55:39 09/08/23

10.82

EUR

150

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691561779-277872671.64

allocation of free shares

16:55:39 09/08/23

10.82

EUR

313

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691561779-277872671.65

allocation of free shares

17:00:23 09/08/23

10.82

EUR

375

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691593223-277872669.3

allocation of free shares

17:00:23 09/08/23

10.82

EUR

125

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691593223-277872669.4

allocation of free shares

17:00:23 09/08/23

10.82

EUR

89

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691593223-277872669.5

allocation of free shares

17:00:23 09/08/23

10.82

EUR

52

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691593223-277872669.6

allocation of free shares

17:00:23 09/08/23

10.82

EUR

125

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691593223-277872669.7

allocation of free shares

17:00:25 09/08/23

10.82

EUR

155

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691593223-277872669.8

allocation of free shares

17:00:25 09/08/23

10.82

EUR

36

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691593223-277872669.10

allocation of free shares

17:00:25 09/08/23

10.82

EUR

79

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691593223-277872669.9

allocation of free shares

09:41:45 10/08/23

10.90

EUR

47

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691647336-277872679.10

allocation of free shares

10:24:29 10/08/23

10.88

EUR

82

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691647336-277872679.11

allocation of free shares

10:29:57 10/08/23

10.88

EUR

144

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691647336-277872679.12

allocation of free shares

10:29:57 10/08/23

10.88

EUR

217

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691647336-277872679.13

allocation of free shares

10:29:57 10/08/23

10.88

EUR

92

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691647336-277872679.14

allocation of free shares

10:29:57 10/08/23

10.88

EUR

82

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691647336-277872679.15

allocation of free shares

10:30:07 10/08/23

10.860

EUR

44

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691647336-277872679.16

allocation of free shares

10:30:07 10/08/23

10.860

EUR

88

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691647336-277872679.17

allocation of free shares

10:54:23 10/08/23

10.860

EUR

73

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691647336-277872679.18

allocation of free shares

10:54:23 10/08/23

10.860

EUR

44

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691647336-277872679.19

allocation of free shares

11:01:19 10/08/23

10.860

EUR

220

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691647336-277872679.20

allocation of free shares

12:07:09 10/08/23

10.840

EUR

166

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691647336-277872679.21

allocation of free shares

12:07:09 10/08/23

10.840

EUR

54

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691647336-277872679.22

allocation of free shares

12:07:09 10/08/23

10.840

EUR

235

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691647336-277872679.23

allocation of free shares

14:40:05 10/08/23

10.820

EUR

130

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691647336-277872679.24

allocation of free shares

14:40:06 10/08/23

10.820

EUR

122

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691647336-277872679.25

allocation of free shares

14:40:06 10/08/23

10.820

EUR

122

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691647336-277872679.26

allocation of free shares

15:51:28 10/08/23

10.880

EUR

125

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691647336-277872679.33

allocation of free shares

15:51:28 10/08/23

10.880

EUR

50

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691647336-277872679.34

allocation of free shares

15:51:28 10/08/23

10.880

EUR

5

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691647336-277872679.35

allocation of free shares

16:14:33 10/08/23

10.900

EUR

430

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691647336-277872679.36

allocation of free shares

16:20:51 10/08/23

10.860

EUR

119

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691647336-277872679.37

allocation of free shares

16:20:51 10/08/23

10.860

EUR

35

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691647336-277872679.38

allocation of free shares

16:20:51 10/08/23

10.860

EUR

125

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691647336-277872679.39

allocation of free shares

16:20:51 10/08/23

10.860

EUR

125

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691647336-277872679.40

allocation of free shares

16:20:51 10/08/23

10.860

EUR

3

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691647336-277872679.41

allocation of free shares

16:38:19 10/08/23

10.860

EUR

38

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691647336-277872679.42

allocation of free shares

16:38:19 10/08/23

10.860

EUR

125

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691647336-277872679.43

allocation of free shares

16:38:19 10/08/23

10.860

EUR

125

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691647336-277872679.44

allocation of free shares

16:38:19 10/08/23

10.860

EUR

82

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691647336-277872679.45

allocation of free shares

16:38:20 10/08/23

10.860

EUR

114

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691647336-277872679.46

allocation of free shares

09:39:55 10/08/23

10.900

EUR

125

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1691647336-277872679.6

allocation of free shares

