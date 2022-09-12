CHARGEURS : Disclosure of transactions in own shares - week 36
French Société Anonyme with a capital of 3,935,194.24 euros
Registered office: 7 rue Kléber - 75 116 Paris
390 474 898 RCS Paris
Disclosure of transactions in own shares
****
Week from September 5
th, 2022 to September 9 th, 2022
Aggregated presentation by day and market:
Name of the
Identity code of
Total daily
Daily weighted
Day of the
volume (in
average
Identity code of the issuer
the financial
Market
issuer
transaction
number of
purchase price of
instrument
shares)
the shares
CHARGEURS 969500ZPQQLG72TQND21
05/09/2022
FR0000130692
8 000
15,02 €
XPAR
CHARGEURS 969500ZPQQLG72TQND21
06/09/2022
FR0000130692
7 769
15,05 €
XPAR
CHARGEURS 969500ZPQQLG72TQND21
08/09/2022
FR0000130692
8 000
13,46 €
XPAR
CHARGEURS 969500ZPQQLG72TQND21
09/09/2022
FR0000130692
10 000
14,04 €
XPAR
CHARGEURS 969500ZPQQLG72TQND21
09/09/2022
FR0000130692
18 141
13,98 €
XOFF
Transaction by transaction details:
Name of the issuer
CHARGEURS
LEI code of the issuer
969500ZPQQLG72TQND21
Name of the Broker
Rothschild
Identity code of the Broker
969500IKNV38EK1P8O50
FR0000130692
Day/Hour of the
Price per
Quantity
Identity code
Reference
Currency
of
number of the
Purpose of the buyback
transaction (CET)
unit
bought
the Market
transaction
17:07:35 05/09/2022
15,01
EUR
54
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.109
Allocation to free share
17:07:35 05/09/2022
15,01
EUR
212
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.108
Allocation to free share
16:43:40 05/09/2022
14,98
EUR
212
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.84
Allocation to free share
16:43:40 05/09/2022
14,98
EUR
34
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.85
Allocation to free share
16:43:40 05/09/2022
14,98
EUR
46
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.86
Allocation to free share
16:43:40 05/09/2022
14,98
EUR
46
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.87
Allocation to free share
16:43:40 05/09/2022
14,98
EUR
120
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.88
Allocation to free share
16:43:40 05/09/2022
14,98
EUR
92
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.89
Allocation to free share
16:43:40 05/09/2022
14,98
EUR
69
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.80
Allocation to free share
16:43:40 05/09/2022
14,98
EUR
50
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.81
Allocation to free share
16:43:40 05/09/2022
14,98
EUR
93
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.82
Allocation to free share
16:43:40 05/09/2022
14,98
EUR
300
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.83
Allocation to free share
16:31:49 05/09/2022
14,98
EUR
69
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.76
Allocation to free share
16:08:36 05/09/2022
14,98
EUR
112
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.75
Allocation to free share
16:08:36 05/09/2022
14,98
EUR
156
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.73
Allocation to free share
16:08:36 05/09/2022
14,98
EUR
160
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.74
Allocation to free share
16:05:15 05/09/2022
15,02
EUR
78
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.72
Allocation to free share
16:01:13 05/09/2022
15,01
EUR
45
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.71
Allocation to free share
16:01:13 05/09/2022
15,01
EUR
42
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.70
Allocation to free share
15:57:52 05/09/2022
14,99
EUR
78
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.69
Allocation to free share
15:57:52 05/09/2022
14,99
EUR
15
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.68
Allocation to free share
15:33:51 05/09/2022
14,95
EUR
158
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.63
Allocation to free share
15:33:51 05/09/2022
14,95
EUR
28
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.64
Allocation to free share
15:33:51 05/09/2022
14,95
EUR
86
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.65
Allocation to free share
15:33:51 05/09/2022
14,95
EUR
46
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.66
Allocation to free share
15:33:51 05/09/2022
14,95
EUR
74
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.67
Allocation to free share
15:33:51 05/09/2022
14,95
EUR
204
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.62
Allocation to free share
14:48:45 05/09/2022
15,00
EUR
62
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.61
Allocation to free share
14:48:45 05/09/2022
15,00
EUR
79
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.57
Allocation to free share
14:48:45 05/09/2022
15,00
EUR
427
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.58
Allocation to free share
14:48:45 05/09/2022
15,00
EUR
176
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.59
Allocation to free share
14:48:45 05/09/2022
15,00
EUR
124
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.60
Allocation to free share
14:19:41 05/09/2022
14,94
EUR
3
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.56
Allocation to free share
13:51:33 05/09/2022
14,94
EUR
100
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.54
Allocation to free share
13:51:33 05/09/2022
14,94
EUR
140
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.55
Allocation to free share
13:21:17 05/09/2022
14,93
EUR
78
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.53
Allocation to free share
13:16:02 05/09/2022
14,95
EUR
91
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.52
Allocation to free share
13:16:02 05/09/2022
14,95
EUR
50
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.50
Allocation to free share
13:16:02 05/09/2022
14,95
EUR
50
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.51
Allocation to free share
13:16:02 05/09/2022
14,95
EUR
66
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.49
Allocation to free share
12:41:15 05/09/2022
14,99
EUR
296
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.47
Allocation to free share
12:41:15 05/09/2022
14,99
EUR
49
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.48
Allocation to free share
12:41:15 05/09/2022
15,00
EUR
16
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.44
Allocation to free share
12:41:15 05/09/2022
15,00
EUR
34
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.45
Allocation to free share
12:41:15 05/09/2022
15,00
EUR
41
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.46
Allocation to free share
12:32:20 05/09/2022
15,00
EUR
50
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.43
Allocation to free share
12:31:05 05/09/2022
14,99
EUR
79
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.42
Allocation to free share
12:11:55 05/09/2022
14,98
EUR
28
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.41
Allocation to free share
11:51:49 05/09/2022
15,03
EUR
17
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.40
Allocation to free share
11:44:22 05/09/2022
14,95
EUR
109
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.39
Allocation to free share
11:44:15 05/09/2022
15,00
EUR
243
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.37
Allocation to free share
11:44:15 05/09/2022
15,00
EUR
79
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.38
Allocation to free share
11:35:44 05/09/2022
15,00
EUR
86
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.36
Allocation to free share
11:22:01 05/09/2022
15,02
EUR
50
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.34
Allocation to free share
11:22:01 05/09/2022
15,02
EUR
96
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.35
Allocation to free share
11:05:12 05/09/2022
15,05
EUR
93
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.33
Allocation to free share
11:05:12 05/09/2022
15,05
EUR
100
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.32
Allocation to free share
10:49:33 05/09/2022
15,07
EUR
149
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.30
Allocation to free share
10:49:33 05/09/2022
15,07
EUR
146
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.31
Allocation to free share
10:41:49 05/09/2022
15,09
EUR
72
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.27
Allocation to free share
Day/Hour of the
Price per
Quantity
Identity code
Reference
Currency
of
number of the
Purpose of the buyback
transaction (CET)
unit
bought
the Market
transaction
10:41:49 05/09/2022
15,09
EUR
72
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.28
Allocation to free share
10:41:49 05/09/2022
15,09
EUR
439
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.29
Allocation to free share
10:05:33 05/09/2022
15,06
EUR
228
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.26
Allocation to free share
09:53:15 05/09/2022
15,04
EUR
4
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.22
Allocation to free share
09:53:15 05/09/2022
15,04
EUR
50
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.23
Allocation to free share
09:53:15 05/09/2022
15,04
EUR
50
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.24
Allocation to free share
09:53:15 05/09/2022
15,04
EUR
10
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.25
Allocation to free share
09:53:15 05/09/2022
15,04
EUR
100
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662362798-277872648.7
Allocation to free share
09:53:15 05/09/2022
15,04
EUR
50
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662362798-277872648.8
Allocation to free share
09:53:15 05/09/2022
15,04
EUR
46
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662362798-277872648.9
Allocation to free share
09:50:26 05/09/2022
15,04
EUR
4
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662362798-277872648.6
Allocation to free share
09:44:22 05/09/2022
15,08
EUR
50
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.20
Allocation to free share
09:44:22 05/09/2022
15,08
EUR
168
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.21
Allocation to free share
09:39:34 05/09/2022
15,08
EUR
43
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.19
Allocation to free share
09:39:20 05/09/2022
15,08
EUR
24
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.18
Allocation to free share
09:39:20 05/09/2022
15,08
EUR
33
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.17
Allocation to free share
09:39:20 05/09/2022
15,08
EUR
6
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.16
Allocation to free share
09:39:12 05/09/2022
15,08
EUR
25
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.11
Allocation to free share
09:39:12 05/09/2022
15,08
EUR
21
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.12
Allocation to free share
09:39:12 05/09/2022
15,08
EUR
248
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.13
Allocation to free share
09:39:12 05/09/2022
15,08
EUR
16
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.15
Allocation to free share
09:39:12 05/09/2022
15,08
EUR
34
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.7
Allocation to free share
09:39:12 05/09/2022
15,08
EUR
51
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.10
Allocation to free share
09:39:12 05/09/2022
15,08
EUR
49
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.14
Allocation to free share
09:39:12 05/09/2022
15,08
EUR
10
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.8
Allocation to free share
09:39:12 05/09/2022
15,08
EUR
4
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.9
Allocation to free share
09:34:36 05/09/2022
15,08
EUR
7
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.6
Allocation to free share
09:20:44 05/09/2022
15,11
EUR
196
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662362273-277872689.7
Allocation to free share
09:20:23 05/09/2022
15,11
EUR
4
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662362273-277872689.6
Allocation to free share
10:41:54 06/09/2022
15,03
EUR
87
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.10
Allocation to free share
10:45:23 06/09/2022
15,04
EUR
53
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.11
Allocation to free share
10:49:47 06/09/2022
15,06
EUR
37
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.12
Allocation to free share
10:57:49 06/09/2022
15,05
EUR
144
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.13
Allocation to free share
10:57:49 06/09/2022
15,05
EUR
86
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.14
Allocation to free share
10:57:49 06/09/2022
15,05
EUR
86
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.15
Allocation to free share
11:02:11 06/09/2022
15,05
EUR
218
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.16
Allocation to free share
11:12:17 06/09/2022
14,97
EUR
132
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.17
Allocation to free share
11:50:23 06/09/2022
15,10
EUR
65
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.18
Allocation to free share
11:50:23 06/09/2022
15,10
EUR
16
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.19
Allocation to free share
11:50:45 06/09/2022
15,10
EUR
100
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.20
Allocation to free share
11:50:45 06/09/2022
15,10
EUR
43
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.21
Allocation to free share
11:55:51 06/09/2022
15,11
EUR
163
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.22
Allocation to free share
11:55:51 06/09/2022
15,11
EUR
243
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.23
Allocation to free share
11:56:34 06/09/2022
15,10
EUR
100
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.24
Allocation to free share
11:56:34 06/09/2022
15,10
EUR
22
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.25
Allocation to free share
11:58:56 06/09/2022
15,08
EUR
46
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.26
Allocation to free share
11:58:56 06/09/2022
15,08
EUR
100
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.27
Allocation to free share
11:58:56 06/09/2022
15,08
EUR
100
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.28
Allocation to free share
11:58:56 06/09/2022
15,08
EUR
49
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.29
Allocation to free share
10:13:00 06/09/2022
14,99
EUR
77
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.3
Allocation to free share
12:29:16 06/09/2022
15,05
EUR
182
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.30
Allocation to free share
12:29:16 06/09/2022
15,05
EUR
334
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.31
Allocation to free share
12:29:22 06/09/2022
15,12
EUR
50
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.32
Allocation to free share
12:29:22 06/09/2022
15,12
EUR
40
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.33
Allocation to free share
12:29:59 06/09/2022
15,09
EUR
124
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.34
Allocation to free share
12:51:37 06/09/2022
15,05
EUR
147
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.35
Allocation to free share
13:01:20 06/09/2022
15,04
EUR
48
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.36
Allocation to free share
13:01:20 06/09/2022
15,04
EUR
98
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.37
Allocation to free share
13:17:46 06/09/2022
15,03
EUR
34
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.38
Allocation to free share
13:17:46 06/09/2022
15,03
EUR
104
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.39
Allocation to free share
10:13:00 06/09/2022
14,99
EUR
165
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.4
Allocation to free share
13:37:12 06/09/2022
14,99
EUR
149
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.40
Allocation to free share
14:05:16 06/09/2022
15,02
EUR
79
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.41
Allocation to free share
14:19:01 06/09/2022
15,02
EUR
13
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.42
Allocation to free share
14:19:01 06/09/2022
15,02
EUR
23
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.43
Allocation to free share
14:19:01 06/09/2022
15,02
EUR
157
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.44
Allocation to free share
14:19:01 06/09/2022
15,02
EUR
14
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.45
Allocation to free share
14:27:49 06/09/2022
15,02
EUR
1
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.46
Allocation to free share
14:27:49 06/09/2022
15,02
EUR
13
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.47
Allocation to free share
14:27:49 06/09/2022
15,02
EUR
52
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.48
Allocation to free share
Day/Hour of the
Price per
Quantity
Identity code
Reference
Currency
of
number of the
Purpose of the buyback
transaction (CET)
unit
bought
the Market
transaction
14:27:49 06/09/2022
15,02
EUR
19
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.49
Allocation to free share
10:21:21 06/09/2022
14,96
EUR
139
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.5
Allocation to free share
14:34:42 06/09/2022
15,02
EUR
4
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.50
Allocation to free share
14:34:42 06/09/2022
15,02
EUR
50
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.51
Allocation to free share
14:34:42 06/09/2022
15,02
EUR
50
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.52
Allocation to free share
14:34:42 06/09/2022
15,02
EUR
50
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.53
Allocation to free share
14:34:42 06/09/2022
15,02
EUR
36
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.54
Allocation to free share
14:43:02 06/09/2022
15,04
EUR
141
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.55
Allocation to free share
14:59:20 06/09/2022
15,08
EUR
49
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.56
Allocation to free share
14:59:20 06/09/2022
15,08
EUR
49
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.57
Allocation to free share
14:59:20 06/09/2022
15,08
EUR
49
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.58
Allocation to free share
15:00:19 06/09/2022
15,08
EUR
50
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.59
Allocation to free share
10:31:14 06/09/2022
15,03
EUR
237
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.6
Allocation to free share
15:00:19 06/09/2022
15,08
EUR
50
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.60
Allocation to free share
15:00:19 06/09/2022
15,08
EUR
41
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.61
Allocation to free share
15:05:22 06/09/2022
15,06
EUR
50
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.62
Allocation to free share
15:05:22 06/09/2022
15,06
EUR
150
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.63
Allocation to free share
15:05:22 06/09/2022
15,06
EUR
50
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.64
Allocation to free share
15:05:22 06/09/2022
15,06
EUR
50
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.65
Allocation to free share
15:05:22 06/09/2022
15,06
EUR
75
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.66
Allocation to free share
15:25:23 06/09/2022
15,11
EUR
114
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.67
Allocation to free share
15:38:31 06/09/2022
15,06
EUR
83
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.68
Allocation to free share
15:38:31 06/09/2022
15,06
EUR
163
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.69
Allocation to free share
10:31:26 06/09/2022
14,99
EUR
100
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.7
Allocation to free share
15:40:58 06/09/2022
15,03
EUR
86
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.70
Allocation to free share
15:47:31 06/09/2022
15,02
EUR
72
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.71
Allocation to free share
15:47:31 06/09/2022
15,02
EUR
21
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.72
Allocation to free share
15:47:31 06/09/2022
15,02
EUR
83
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.73
Allocation to free share
15:50:58 06/09/2022
15,00
EUR
146
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.74
Allocation to free share
16:01:58 06/09/2022
14,97
EUR
50
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.75
Allocation to free share
16:01:58 06/09/2022
14,97
EUR
50
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.76
Allocation to free share
16:01:58 06/09/2022
14,97
EUR
50
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.77
Allocation to free share
16:01:58 06/09/2022
14,97
EUR
23
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.78
Allocation to free share
16:01:58 06/09/2022
14,97
EUR
2
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.79
Allocation to free share
10:31:26 06/09/2022
14,99
EUR
59
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.8
Allocation to free share
16:12:46 06/09/2022
14,90
EUR
146
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.80
Allocation to free share
16:24:04 06/09/2022
14,90
EUR
50
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.81
Allocation to free share
16:24:04 06/09/2022
14,90
EUR
63
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.82
Allocation to free share
16:24:04 06/09/2022
14,90
EUR
20
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.83
Allocation to free share
16:24:04 06/09/2022
14,90
EUR
92
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.84
Allocation to free share
16:37:16 06/09/2022
14,94
EUR
52
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.85
Allocation to free share
16:41:55 06/09/2022
15,02
EUR
86
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.86
Allocation to free share
16:41:55 06/09/2022
15,02
EUR
225
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.87
Allocation to free share
16:51:46 06/09/2022
15,07
EUR
164
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.88
Allocation to free share
17:00:14 06/09/2022
15,12
EUR
128
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.89
Allocation to free share
10:34:39 06/09/2022
14,95
EUR
150
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.9
Allocation to free share
17:14:10 06/09/2022
15,19
EUR
50
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.90
Allocation to free share
17:14:10 06/09/2022
15,19
EUR
258
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.91
Allocation to free share
16:12:49 09/12/2022
13,73
EUR
3
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662621002-277872715.62
Allocation to free share
16:25:07 09/12/2022
13,75
EUR
4
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662621002-277872715.65
Allocation to free share
09:19:02 09/12/2022
13,24
EUR
5
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662621002-277872715.7
Allocation to free share
16:25:07 09/12/2022
13,75
EUR
10
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662621002-277872715.67
Allocation to free share
09:27:28 09/12/2022
13,35
EUR
11
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662621002-277872715.16
Allocation to free share
15:46:50 09/12/2022
13,30
EUR
13
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662621002-277872715.58
Allocation to free share
09:19:02 09/12/2022
13,24
EUR
14
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662621002-277872715.6
Allocation to free share
16:48:08 09/12/2022
13,69
EUR
17
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662621002-277872715.84
Allocation to free share
14:15:01 09/12/2022
13,57
EUR
19
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662621002-277872715.46
Allocation to free share
14:12:02 09/12/2022
13,57
EUR
20
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662621002-277872715.45
Allocation to free share
16:25:07 09/12/2022
13,75
EUR
21
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662621002-277872715.63
Allocation to free share
09:40:26 09/12/2022
13,28
EUR
22
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662622496-277872657.24
Allocation to free share
10:53:02 09/12/2022
13,80
EUR
24
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662621002-277872715.28
Allocation to free share
16:25:07 09/12/2022
13,75
EUR
27
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662621002-277872715.66
Allocation to free share
09:40:26 09/12/2022
13,28
EUR
28
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662622496-277872657.25
Allocation to free share
15:46:50 09/12/2022
13,30
EUR
29
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662621002-277872715.56
Allocation to free share
11:24:25 09/12/2022
13,68
EUR
31
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662621002-277872715.32
Allocation to free share
16:48:08 09/12/2022
13,69
EUR
31
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662621002-277872715.86
Allocation to free share
16:25:07 09/12/2022
13,75
EUR
31
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662621002-277872715.68
Allocation to free share
16:48:08 09/12/2022
13,69
EUR
33
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662621002-277872715.87
Allocation to free share
14:39:27 09/12/2022
13,43
EUR
39
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662621002-277872715.49
Allocation to free share
13:52:48 09/12/2022
13,61
EUR
41
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662621002-277872715.43
Allocation to free share
Day/Hour of the
Price per
Quantity
Identity code
Reference
Currency
of
number of the
Purpose of the buyback
transaction (CET)
unit
bought
the Market
transaction
16:25:07 09/12/2022
13,75
EUR
41
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662621002-277872715.64
Allocation to free share
15:46:50 09/12/2022
13,30
EUR
50
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662621002-277872715.57
Allocation to free share
09:40:26 09/12/2022
13,28
EUR
52
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662622496-277872657.22
Allocation to free share
09:40:27 09/12/2022
13,28
EUR
53
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662622496-277872657.28
Allocation to free share
10:53:02 09/12/2022
13,80
EUR
53
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662621002-277872715.29
Allocation to free share
14:12:02 09/12/2022
13,57
EUR
55
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662621002-277872715.44
Allocation to free share
12:50:14 09/12/2022
13,72
EUR
56
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662621002-277872715.39
Allocation to free share
12:50:14 09/12/2022
13,72
EUR
59
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662621002-277872715.38
Allocation to free share
13:52:48 09/12/2022
13,61
EUR
66
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662621002-277872715.42
Allocation to free share
09:19:02 09/12/2022
13,24
EUR
67
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662621002-277872715.5
Allocation to free share
11:24:29 09/12/2022
13,68
EUR
69
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662621002-277872715.33
Allocation to free share
10:42:08 09/12/2022
13,60
EUR
70
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662621002-277872715.27
Allocation to free share
09:19:02 09/12/2022
13,24
EUR
82
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662621002-277872715.8
Allocation to free share
09:46:07 09/12/2022
13,40
EUR
84
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662621002-277872715.23
Allocation to free share
14:47:24 09/12/2022
13,38
EUR
85
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662621002-277872715.50
Allocation to free share
09:40:26 09/12/2022
13,28
EUR
86
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662621002-277872715.22
Allocation to free share
14:55:46 09/12/2022
13,22
EUR
87
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662621002-277872715.51
Allocation to free share
09:14:32 09/12/2022
13,81
EUR
87
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662621002-277872715.4
Allocation to free share
15:21:30 09/12/2022
13,18
EUR
88
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662621002-277872715.53
Allocation to free share
16:01:55 09/12/2022
13,59
EUR
88
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662621002-277872715.60
Allocation to free share
13:06:05 09/12/2022
13,55
EUR
91
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662621002-277872715.40
Allocation to free share
11:54:02 09/12/2022
13,84
EUR
91
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662621002-277872715.35
Allocation to free share
15:39:43 09/12/2022
13,29
EUR
92
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662621002-277872715.55
Allocation to free share
15:11:42 09/12/2022
13,16
EUR
93
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662621002-277872715.52
Allocation to free share
14:39:27 09/12/2022
13,43
EUR
93
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662621002-277872715.48
Allocation to free share
16:32:23 09/12/2022
13,63
EUR
93
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662621002-277872715.69
Allocation to free share
15:30:02 09/12/2022
13,25
EUR
96
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662621002-277872715.54
Allocation to free share
10:53:02 09/12/2022
13,80
EUR
97
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662621002-277872715.30
Allocation to free share
16:12:49 09/12/2022
13,73
EUR
100
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662621002-277872715.61
Allocation to free share
11:09:03 09/12/2022
13,61
EUR
101
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662621002-277872715.31
Allocation to free share
12:05:28 09/12/2022
13,64
EUR
103
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662621002-277872715.36
Allocation to free share
10:30:25 09/12/2022
13,63
EUR
104
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662621002-277872715.26
Allocation to free share
15:56:15 09/12/2022
13,52
EUR
105
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662621002-277872715.59
Allocation to free share
09:40:26 09/12/2022
13,28
EUR
110
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662622496-277872657.23
Allocation to free share
14:25:07 09/12/2022
13,52
EUR
116
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662621002-277872715.47
Allocation to free share
13:31:09 09/12/2022
13,59
EUR
120
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662621002-277872715.41
Allocation to free share
11:46:02 09/12/2022
13,88
EUR
121
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662621002-277872715.34
Allocation to free share
12:23:02 09/12/2022
13,65
EUR
127
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662621002-277872715.37
Allocation to free share
10:00:27 09/12/2022
13,47
EUR
135
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662621002-277872715.24
Allocation to free share
09:35:06 09/12/2022
13,21
EUR
136
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662621002-277872715.21
Allocation to free share
09:40:26 09/12/2022
13,28
EUR
139
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662622496-277872657.26
Allocation to free share
09:40:26 09/12/2022
13,28
EUR
139
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662622496-277872657.27
Allocation to free share
16:48:08 09/12/2022
13,69
EUR
149
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662621002-277872715.83
Allocation to free share
09:33:33 09/12/2022
13,36
EUR
167
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662621002-277872715.17
Allocation to free share
10:22:21 09/12/2022
13,660
EUR
168
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662621002-277872715.25
Allocation to free share
16:48:08 09/12/2022
13,690
EUR
178
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662621002-277872715.82
Allocation to free share
09:10:39 09/12/2022
14,020
EUR
178
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662621002-277872715.3
Allocation to free share
09:27:24 09/12/2022
13,350
EUR
200
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662621002-277872715.15
Allocation to free share
16:48:08 09/12/2022
13,690
EUR
250
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662621002-277872715.85
Allocation to free share
09:35:06 09/12/2022
13,210
EUR
351
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662622496-277872657.3
Allocation to free share
09:36:05 09/12/2022
13,280
EUR
351
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662622496-277872657.10
Allocation to free share
09:36:05 09/12/2022
13,280
EUR
351
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662622496-277872657.11
Allocation to free share
09:36:05 09/12/2022
13,280
EUR
351
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662622496-277872657.12
Allocation to free share
09:36:06 09/12/2022
13,280
EUR
351
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662622496-277872657.13
Allocation to free share
09:40:26 09/12/2022
13,280
EUR
351
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662622496-277872657.21
Allocation to free share
09:36:21 09/12/2022
13,300
EUR
351
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662622496-277872657.17
Allocation to free share
09:52:01 09/09/2022
13,970
EUR
55
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662708210-277872688.10
Allocation to free share
15:55:20 09/09/2022
14,150
EUR
111
XPAR
.EMS.1792.1662708210-277872688.100
Allocation to free share
15:57:21 09/09/2022
14,140
EUR
82
XPAR
.EMS.1792.1662708210-277872688.101
Allocation to free share
15:57:21 09/09/2022
14,140
EUR
5
XPAR
.EMS.1792.1662708210-277872688.102
Allocation to free share
16:07:52 09/09/2022
14,120
EUR
116
XPAR
.EMS.1792.1662708210-277872688.103
Allocation to free share
16:07:52 09/09/2022
14,120
EUR
3
XPAR
.EMS.1792.1662708210-277872688.104
Allocation to free share
16:09:15 09/09/2022
14,100
EUR
87
XPAR
.EMS.1792.1662708210-277872688.105
Allocation to free share
16:17:28 09/09/2022
14,060
EUR
45
XPAR
.EMS.1792.1662708210-277872688.106
Allocation to free share
16:21:56 09/09/2022
14,100
EUR
129
XPAR
.EMS.1792.1662708210-277872688.107
Allocation to free share
16:33:40 09/09/2022
14,070
EUR
48
XPAR
.EMS.1792.1662708210-277872688.108
Allocation to free share
16:42:50 09/09/2022
14,140
EUR
91
XPAR
.EMS.1792.1662708210-277872688.109
Allocation to free share
09:56:20 09/09/2022
13,880
EUR
128
XPAR
F.EMS.1792.1662708210-277872688.11
Allocation to free share
16:43:02 09/09/2022
14,140
EUR
6
XPAR
.EMS.1792.1662708210-277872688.110
Allocation to free share
16:43:02 09/09/2022
14,140
EUR
101
XPAR
.EMS.1792.1662708210-277872688.111
Allocation to free share
