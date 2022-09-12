CHARGEURS : Disclosure of transactions in own shares - week 36

Financials EUR USD Sales 2022 791 M 801 M 801 M Net income 2022 26,7 M 27,1 M 27,1 M Net Debt 2022 140 M 142 M 142 M P/E ratio 2022 12,6x Yield 2022 5,12% Capitalization 348 M 353 M 353 M EV / Sales 2022 0,62x EV / Sales 2023 0,57x Nbr of Employees - Free-Float 69,4% Chart CHARGEURS Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends CHARGEURS Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 5 Last Close Price 13,98 € Average target price 27,76 € Spread / Average Target 98,6% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Michaël Fribourg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Olivier Buquen Group Chief Financial Officer Gustave Gauquelin Chief Operating Officer Isabelle Guichot Independent Director Cécilia Ragueneau Independent Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) CHARGEURS -46.35% 336 BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. -4.62% 629 682 HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC. -8.07% 129 140 SIEMENS AG -31.23% 83 305 GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY -21.63% 81 189 3M COMPANY -30.70% 68 177