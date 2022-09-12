Advanced search
    CRI   FR0000130692

CHARGEURS

(CRI)
  Report
09/12/2022
14.54 EUR   +4.01%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CHARGEURS : Disclosure of transactions in own shares - week 36

09/12/2022 | 03:20pm EDT
French Société Anonyme with a capital of 3,935,194.24 euros

Registered office: 7 rue Kléber - 75 116 Paris

390 474 898 RCS Paris

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

****

Week from September 5th, 2022 to September 9th, 2022

Aggregated presentation by day and market:

Name of the

Identity code of

Total daily

Daily weighted

Day of the

volume (in

average

Identity code of the issuer

the financial

Market

issuer

transaction

number of

purchase price of

instrument

shares)

the shares

CHARGEURS 969500ZPQQLG72TQND21

05/09/2022

FR0000130692

8 000

15,02 €

XPAR

CHARGEURS 969500ZPQQLG72TQND21

06/09/2022

FR0000130692

7 769

15,05 €

XPAR

CHARGEURS 969500ZPQQLG72TQND21

08/09/2022

FR0000130692

8 000

13,46 €

XPAR

CHARGEURS 969500ZPQQLG72TQND21

09/09/2022

FR0000130692

10 000

14,04 €

XPAR

CHARGEURS 969500ZPQQLG72TQND21

09/09/2022

FR0000130692

18 141

13,98 €

XOFF

1 / 1

Transaction by transaction details:

Name of the issuer

CHARGEURS

LEI code of the issuer

969500ZPQQLG72TQND21

Name of the Broker

Rothschild

Identity code of the Broker

969500IKNV38EK1P8O50

FR0000130692

Day/Hour of the

Price per

Quantity

Identity code

Reference

Currency

of

number of the

Purpose of the buyback

transaction (CET)

unit

bought

the Market

transaction

17:07:35 05/09/2022

15,01

EUR

54

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.109

Allocation to free share

17:07:35 05/09/2022

15,01

EUR

212

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.108

Allocation to free share

16:43:40 05/09/2022

14,98

EUR

212

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.84

Allocation to free share

16:43:40 05/09/2022

14,98

EUR

34

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.85

Allocation to free share

16:43:40 05/09/2022

14,98

EUR

46

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.86

Allocation to free share

16:43:40 05/09/2022

14,98

EUR

46

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.87

Allocation to free share

16:43:40 05/09/2022

14,98

EUR

120

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.88

Allocation to free share

16:43:40 05/09/2022

14,98

EUR

92

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.89

Allocation to free share

16:43:40 05/09/2022

14,98

EUR

69

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.80

Allocation to free share

16:43:40 05/09/2022

14,98

EUR

50

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.81

Allocation to free share

16:43:40 05/09/2022

14,98

EUR

93

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.82

Allocation to free share

16:43:40 05/09/2022

14,98

EUR

300

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.83

Allocation to free share

16:31:49 05/09/2022

14,98

EUR

69

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.76

Allocation to free share

16:08:36 05/09/2022

14,98

EUR

112

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.75

Allocation to free share

16:08:36 05/09/2022

14,98

EUR

156

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.73

Allocation to free share

16:08:36 05/09/2022

14,98

EUR

160

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.74

Allocation to free share

16:05:15 05/09/2022

15,02

EUR

78

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.72

Allocation to free share

16:01:13 05/09/2022

15,01

EUR

45

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.71

Allocation to free share

16:01:13 05/09/2022

15,01

EUR

42

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.70

Allocation to free share

15:57:52 05/09/2022

14,99

EUR

78

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.69

Allocation to free share

15:57:52 05/09/2022

14,99

EUR

15

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.68

Allocation to free share

15:33:51 05/09/2022

14,95

EUR

158

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.63

Allocation to free share

15:33:51 05/09/2022

14,95

EUR

28

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.64

Allocation to free share

15:33:51 05/09/2022

14,95

EUR

86

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.65

Allocation to free share

15:33:51 05/09/2022

14,95

EUR

46

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.66

Allocation to free share

15:33:51 05/09/2022

14,95

EUR

74

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.67

Allocation to free share

15:33:51 05/09/2022

14,95

EUR

204

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.62

Allocation to free share

14:48:45 05/09/2022

15,00

EUR

62

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.61

Allocation to free share

14:48:45 05/09/2022

15,00

EUR

79

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.57

Allocation to free share

14:48:45 05/09/2022

15,00

EUR

427

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.58

Allocation to free share

14:48:45 05/09/2022

15,00

EUR

176

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.59

Allocation to free share

14:48:45 05/09/2022

15,00

EUR

124

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.60

Allocation to free share

14:19:41 05/09/2022

14,94

EUR

3

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.56

Allocation to free share

13:51:33 05/09/2022

14,94

EUR

100

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.54

Allocation to free share

13:51:33 05/09/2022

14,94

EUR

140

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.55

Allocation to free share

13:21:17 05/09/2022

14,93

EUR

78

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.53

Allocation to free share

13:16:02 05/09/2022

14,95

EUR

91

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.52

Allocation to free share

13:16:02 05/09/2022

14,95

EUR

50

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.50

Allocation to free share

13:16:02 05/09/2022

14,95

EUR

50

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.51

Allocation to free share

13:16:02 05/09/2022

14,95

EUR

66

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.49

Allocation to free share

12:41:15 05/09/2022

14,99

EUR

296

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.47

Allocation to free share

12:41:15 05/09/2022

14,99

EUR

49

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.48

Allocation to free share

12:41:15 05/09/2022

15,00

EUR

16

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.44

Allocation to free share

12:41:15 05/09/2022

15,00

EUR

34

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.45

Allocation to free share

12:41:15 05/09/2022

15,00

EUR

41

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.46

Allocation to free share

12:32:20 05/09/2022

15,00

EUR

50

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.43

Allocation to free share

12:31:05 05/09/2022

14,99

EUR

79

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.42

Allocation to free share

12:11:55 05/09/2022

14,98

EUR

28

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.41

Allocation to free share

11:51:49 05/09/2022

15,03

EUR

17

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.40

Allocation to free share

11:44:22 05/09/2022

14,95

EUR

109

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.39

Allocation to free share

11:44:15 05/09/2022

15,00

EUR

243

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.37

Allocation to free share

11:44:15 05/09/2022

15,00

EUR

79

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.38

Allocation to free share

11:35:44 05/09/2022

15,00

EUR

86

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.36

Allocation to free share

11:22:01 05/09/2022

15,02

EUR

50

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.34

Allocation to free share

11:22:01 05/09/2022

15,02

EUR

96

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.35

Allocation to free share

11:05:12 05/09/2022

15,05

EUR

93

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.33

Allocation to free share

11:05:12 05/09/2022

15,05

EUR

100

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.32

Allocation to free share

10:49:33 05/09/2022

15,07

EUR

149

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.30

Allocation to free share

10:49:33 05/09/2022

15,07

EUR

146

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.31

Allocation to free share

10:41:49 05/09/2022

15,09

EUR

72

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.27

Allocation to free share

1 / 6

Day/Hour of the

Price per

Quantity

Identity code

Reference

Currency

of

number of the

Purpose of the buyback

transaction (CET)

unit

bought

the Market

transaction

10:41:49 05/09/2022

15,09

EUR

72

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.28

Allocation to free share

10:41:49 05/09/2022

15,09

EUR

439

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.29

Allocation to free share

10:05:33 05/09/2022

15,06

EUR

228

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.26

Allocation to free share

09:53:15 05/09/2022

15,04

EUR

4

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.22

Allocation to free share

09:53:15 05/09/2022

15,04

EUR

50

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.23

Allocation to free share

09:53:15 05/09/2022

15,04

EUR

50

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.24

Allocation to free share

09:53:15 05/09/2022

15,04

EUR

10

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.25

Allocation to free share

09:53:15 05/09/2022

15,04

EUR

100

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662362798-277872648.7

Allocation to free share

09:53:15 05/09/2022

15,04

EUR

50

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662362798-277872648.8

Allocation to free share

09:53:15 05/09/2022

15,04

EUR

46

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662362798-277872648.9

Allocation to free share

09:50:26 05/09/2022

15,04

EUR

4

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662362798-277872648.6

Allocation to free share

09:44:22 05/09/2022

15,08

EUR

50

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.20

Allocation to free share

09:44:22 05/09/2022

15,08

EUR

168

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.21

Allocation to free share

09:39:34 05/09/2022

15,08

EUR

43

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.19

Allocation to free share

09:39:20 05/09/2022

15,08

EUR

24

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.18

Allocation to free share

09:39:20 05/09/2022

15,08

EUR

33

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.17

Allocation to free share

09:39:20 05/09/2022

15,08

EUR

6

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.16

Allocation to free share

09:39:12 05/09/2022

15,08

EUR

25

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.11

Allocation to free share

09:39:12 05/09/2022

15,08

EUR

21

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.12

Allocation to free share

09:39:12 05/09/2022

15,08

EUR

248

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.13

Allocation to free share

09:39:12 05/09/2022

15,08

EUR

16

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.15

Allocation to free share

09:39:12 05/09/2022

15,08

EUR

34

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.7

Allocation to free share

09:39:12 05/09/2022

15,08

EUR

51

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.10

Allocation to free share

09:39:12 05/09/2022

15,08

EUR

49

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.14

Allocation to free share

09:39:12 05/09/2022

15,08

EUR

10

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.8

Allocation to free share

09:39:12 05/09/2022

15,08

EUR

4

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.9

Allocation to free share

09:34:36 05/09/2022

15,08

EUR

7

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662362629-277872646.6

Allocation to free share

09:20:44 05/09/2022

15,11

EUR

196

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662362273-277872689.7

Allocation to free share

09:20:23 05/09/2022

15,11

EUR

4

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662362273-277872689.6

Allocation to free share

10:41:54 06/09/2022

15,03

EUR

87

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.10

Allocation to free share

10:45:23 06/09/2022

15,04

EUR

53

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.11

Allocation to free share

10:49:47 06/09/2022

15,06

EUR

37

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.12

Allocation to free share

10:57:49 06/09/2022

15,05

EUR

144

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.13

Allocation to free share

10:57:49 06/09/2022

15,05

EUR

86

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.14

Allocation to free share

10:57:49 06/09/2022

15,05

EUR

86

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.15

Allocation to free share

11:02:11 06/09/2022

15,05

EUR

218

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.16

Allocation to free share

11:12:17 06/09/2022

14,97

EUR

132

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.17

Allocation to free share

11:50:23 06/09/2022

15,10

EUR

65

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.18

Allocation to free share

11:50:23 06/09/2022

15,10

EUR

16

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.19

Allocation to free share

11:50:45 06/09/2022

15,10

EUR

100

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.20

Allocation to free share

11:50:45 06/09/2022

15,10

EUR

43

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.21

Allocation to free share

11:55:51 06/09/2022

15,11

EUR

163

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.22

Allocation to free share

11:55:51 06/09/2022

15,11

EUR

243

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.23

Allocation to free share

11:56:34 06/09/2022

15,10

EUR

100

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.24

Allocation to free share

11:56:34 06/09/2022

15,10

EUR

22

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.25

Allocation to free share

11:58:56 06/09/2022

15,08

EUR

46

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.26

Allocation to free share

11:58:56 06/09/2022

15,08

EUR

100

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.27

Allocation to free share

11:58:56 06/09/2022

15,08

EUR

100

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.28

Allocation to free share

11:58:56 06/09/2022

15,08

EUR

49

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.29

Allocation to free share

10:13:00 06/09/2022

14,99

EUR

77

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.3

Allocation to free share

12:29:16 06/09/2022

15,05

EUR

182

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.30

Allocation to free share

12:29:16 06/09/2022

15,05

EUR

334

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.31

Allocation to free share

12:29:22 06/09/2022

15,12

EUR

50

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.32

Allocation to free share

12:29:22 06/09/2022

15,12

EUR

40

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.33

Allocation to free share

12:29:59 06/09/2022

15,09

EUR

124

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.34

Allocation to free share

12:51:37 06/09/2022

15,05

EUR

147

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.35

Allocation to free share

13:01:20 06/09/2022

15,04

EUR

48

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.36

Allocation to free share

13:01:20 06/09/2022

15,04

EUR

98

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.37

Allocation to free share

13:17:46 06/09/2022

15,03

EUR

34

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.38

Allocation to free share

13:17:46 06/09/2022

15,03

EUR

104

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.39

Allocation to free share

10:13:00 06/09/2022

14,99

EUR

165

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.4

Allocation to free share

13:37:12 06/09/2022

14,99

EUR

149

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.40

Allocation to free share

14:05:16 06/09/2022

15,02

EUR

79

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.41

Allocation to free share

14:19:01 06/09/2022

15,02

EUR

13

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.42

Allocation to free share

14:19:01 06/09/2022

15,02

EUR

23

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.43

Allocation to free share

14:19:01 06/09/2022

15,02

EUR

157

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.44

Allocation to free share

14:19:01 06/09/2022

15,02

EUR

14

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.45

Allocation to free share

14:27:49 06/09/2022

15,02

EUR

1

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.46

Allocation to free share

14:27:49 06/09/2022

15,02

EUR

13

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.47

Allocation to free share

14:27:49 06/09/2022

15,02

EUR

52

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.48

Allocation to free share

2 / 6

Day/Hour of the

Price per

Quantity

Identity code

Reference

Currency

of

number of the

Purpose of the buyback

transaction (CET)

unit

bought

the Market

transaction

14:27:49 06/09/2022

15,02

EUR

19

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.49

Allocation to free share

10:21:21 06/09/2022

14,96

EUR

139

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.5

Allocation to free share

14:34:42 06/09/2022

15,02

EUR

4

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.50

Allocation to free share

14:34:42 06/09/2022

15,02

EUR

50

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.51

Allocation to free share

14:34:42 06/09/2022

15,02

EUR

50

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.52

Allocation to free share

14:34:42 06/09/2022

15,02

EUR

50

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.53

Allocation to free share

14:34:42 06/09/2022

15,02

EUR

36

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.54

Allocation to free share

14:43:02 06/09/2022

15,04

EUR

141

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.55

Allocation to free share

14:59:20 06/09/2022

15,08

EUR

49

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.56

Allocation to free share

14:59:20 06/09/2022

15,08

EUR

49

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.57

Allocation to free share

14:59:20 06/09/2022

15,08

EUR

49

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.58

Allocation to free share

15:00:19 06/09/2022

15,08

EUR

50

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.59

Allocation to free share

10:31:14 06/09/2022

15,03

EUR

237

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.6

Allocation to free share

15:00:19 06/09/2022

15,08

EUR

50

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.60

Allocation to free share

15:00:19 06/09/2022

15,08

EUR

41

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.61

Allocation to free share

15:05:22 06/09/2022

15,06

EUR

50

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.62

Allocation to free share

15:05:22 06/09/2022

15,06

EUR

150

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.63

Allocation to free share

15:05:22 06/09/2022

15,06

EUR

50

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.64

Allocation to free share

15:05:22 06/09/2022

15,06

EUR

50

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.65

Allocation to free share

15:05:22 06/09/2022

15,06

EUR

75

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.66

Allocation to free share

15:25:23 06/09/2022

15,11

EUR

114

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.67

Allocation to free share

15:38:31 06/09/2022

15,06

EUR

83

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.68

Allocation to free share

15:38:31 06/09/2022

15,06

EUR

163

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.69

Allocation to free share

10:31:26 06/09/2022

14,99

EUR

100

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.7

Allocation to free share

15:40:58 06/09/2022

15,03

EUR

86

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.70

Allocation to free share

15:47:31 06/09/2022

15,02

EUR

72

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.71

Allocation to free share

15:47:31 06/09/2022

15,02

EUR

21

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.72

Allocation to free share

15:47:31 06/09/2022

15,02

EUR

83

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.73

Allocation to free share

15:50:58 06/09/2022

15,00

EUR

146

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.74

Allocation to free share

16:01:58 06/09/2022

14,97

EUR

50

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.75

Allocation to free share

16:01:58 06/09/2022

14,97

EUR

50

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.76

Allocation to free share

16:01:58 06/09/2022

14,97

EUR

50

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.77

Allocation to free share

16:01:58 06/09/2022

14,97

EUR

23

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.78

Allocation to free share

16:01:58 06/09/2022

14,97

EUR

2

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.79

Allocation to free share

10:31:26 06/09/2022

14,99

EUR

59

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.8

Allocation to free share

16:12:46 06/09/2022

14,90

EUR

146

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.80

Allocation to free share

16:24:04 06/09/2022

14,90

EUR

50

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.81

Allocation to free share

16:24:04 06/09/2022

14,90

EUR

63

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.82

Allocation to free share

16:24:04 06/09/2022

14,90

EUR

20

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.83

Allocation to free share

16:24:04 06/09/2022

14,90

EUR

92

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.84

Allocation to free share

16:37:16 06/09/2022

14,94

EUR

52

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.85

Allocation to free share

16:41:55 06/09/2022

15,02

EUR

86

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.86

Allocation to free share

16:41:55 06/09/2022

15,02

EUR

225

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.87

Allocation to free share

16:51:46 06/09/2022

15,07

EUR

164

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.88

Allocation to free share

17:00:14 06/09/2022

15,12

EUR

128

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.89

Allocation to free share

10:34:39 06/09/2022

14,95

EUR

150

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.9

Allocation to free share

17:14:10 06/09/2022

15,19

EUR

50

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.90

Allocation to free share

17:14:10 06/09/2022

15,19

EUR

258

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662451661-277872663.91

Allocation to free share

16:12:49 09/12/2022

13,73

EUR

3

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662621002-277872715.62

Allocation to free share

16:25:07 09/12/2022

13,75

EUR

4

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662621002-277872715.65

Allocation to free share

09:19:02 09/12/2022

13,24

EUR

5

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662621002-277872715.7

Allocation to free share

16:25:07 09/12/2022

13,75

EUR

10

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662621002-277872715.67

Allocation to free share

09:27:28 09/12/2022

13,35

EUR

11

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662621002-277872715.16

Allocation to free share

15:46:50 09/12/2022

13,30

EUR

13

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662621002-277872715.58

Allocation to free share

09:19:02 09/12/2022

13,24

EUR

14

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662621002-277872715.6

Allocation to free share

16:48:08 09/12/2022

13,69

EUR

17

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662621002-277872715.84

Allocation to free share

14:15:01 09/12/2022

13,57

EUR

19

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662621002-277872715.46

Allocation to free share

14:12:02 09/12/2022

13,57

EUR

20

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662621002-277872715.45

Allocation to free share

16:25:07 09/12/2022

13,75

EUR

21

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662621002-277872715.63

Allocation to free share

09:40:26 09/12/2022

13,28

EUR

22

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662622496-277872657.24

Allocation to free share

10:53:02 09/12/2022

13,80

EUR

24

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662621002-277872715.28

Allocation to free share

16:25:07 09/12/2022

13,75

EUR

27

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662621002-277872715.66

Allocation to free share

09:40:26 09/12/2022

13,28

EUR

28

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662622496-277872657.25

Allocation to free share

15:46:50 09/12/2022

13,30

EUR

29

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662621002-277872715.56

Allocation to free share

11:24:25 09/12/2022

13,68

EUR

31

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662621002-277872715.32

Allocation to free share

16:48:08 09/12/2022

13,69

EUR

31

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662621002-277872715.86

Allocation to free share

16:25:07 09/12/2022

13,75

EUR

31

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662621002-277872715.68

Allocation to free share

16:48:08 09/12/2022

13,69

EUR

33

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662621002-277872715.87

Allocation to free share

14:39:27 09/12/2022

13,43

EUR

39

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662621002-277872715.49

Allocation to free share

13:52:48 09/12/2022

13,61

EUR

41

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662621002-277872715.43

Allocation to free share

3 / 6

Day/Hour of the

Price per

Quantity

Identity code

Reference

Currency

of

number of the

Purpose of the buyback

transaction (CET)

unit

bought

the Market

transaction

16:25:07 09/12/2022

13,75

EUR

41

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662621002-277872715.64

Allocation to free share

15:46:50 09/12/2022

13,30

EUR

50

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662621002-277872715.57

Allocation to free share

09:40:26 09/12/2022

13,28

EUR

52

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662622496-277872657.22

Allocation to free share

09:40:27 09/12/2022

13,28

EUR

53

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662622496-277872657.28

Allocation to free share

10:53:02 09/12/2022

13,80

EUR

53

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662621002-277872715.29

Allocation to free share

14:12:02 09/12/2022

13,57

EUR

55

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662621002-277872715.44

Allocation to free share

12:50:14 09/12/2022

13,72

EUR

56

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662621002-277872715.39

Allocation to free share

12:50:14 09/12/2022

13,72

EUR

59

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662621002-277872715.38

Allocation to free share

13:52:48 09/12/2022

13,61

EUR

66

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662621002-277872715.42

Allocation to free share

09:19:02 09/12/2022

13,24

EUR

67

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662621002-277872715.5

Allocation to free share

11:24:29 09/12/2022

13,68

EUR

69

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662621002-277872715.33

Allocation to free share

10:42:08 09/12/2022

13,60

EUR

70

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662621002-277872715.27

Allocation to free share

09:19:02 09/12/2022

13,24

EUR

82

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662621002-277872715.8

Allocation to free share

09:46:07 09/12/2022

13,40

EUR

84

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662621002-277872715.23

Allocation to free share

14:47:24 09/12/2022

13,38

EUR

85

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662621002-277872715.50

Allocation to free share

09:40:26 09/12/2022

13,28

EUR

86

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662621002-277872715.22

Allocation to free share

14:55:46 09/12/2022

13,22

EUR

87

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662621002-277872715.51

Allocation to free share

09:14:32 09/12/2022

13,81

EUR

87

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662621002-277872715.4

Allocation to free share

15:21:30 09/12/2022

13,18

EUR

88

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662621002-277872715.53

Allocation to free share

16:01:55 09/12/2022

13,59

EUR

88

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662621002-277872715.60

Allocation to free share

13:06:05 09/12/2022

13,55

EUR

91

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662621002-277872715.40

Allocation to free share

11:54:02 09/12/2022

13,84

EUR

91

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662621002-277872715.35

Allocation to free share

15:39:43 09/12/2022

13,29

EUR

92

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662621002-277872715.55

Allocation to free share

15:11:42 09/12/2022

13,16

EUR

93

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662621002-277872715.52

Allocation to free share

14:39:27 09/12/2022

13,43

EUR

93

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662621002-277872715.48

Allocation to free share

16:32:23 09/12/2022

13,63

EUR

93

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662621002-277872715.69

Allocation to free share

15:30:02 09/12/2022

13,25

EUR

96

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662621002-277872715.54

Allocation to free share

10:53:02 09/12/2022

13,80

EUR

97

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662621002-277872715.30

Allocation to free share

16:12:49 09/12/2022

13,73

EUR

100

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662621002-277872715.61

Allocation to free share

11:09:03 09/12/2022

13,61

EUR

101

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662621002-277872715.31

Allocation to free share

12:05:28 09/12/2022

13,64

EUR

103

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662621002-277872715.36

Allocation to free share

10:30:25 09/12/2022

13,63

EUR

104

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662621002-277872715.26

Allocation to free share

15:56:15 09/12/2022

13,52

EUR

105

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662621002-277872715.59

Allocation to free share

09:40:26 09/12/2022

13,28

EUR

110

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662622496-277872657.23

Allocation to free share

14:25:07 09/12/2022

13,52

EUR

116

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662621002-277872715.47

Allocation to free share

13:31:09 09/12/2022

13,59

EUR

120

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662621002-277872715.41

Allocation to free share

11:46:02 09/12/2022

13,88

EUR

121

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662621002-277872715.34

Allocation to free share

12:23:02 09/12/2022

13,65

EUR

127

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662621002-277872715.37

Allocation to free share

10:00:27 09/12/2022

13,47

EUR

135

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662621002-277872715.24

Allocation to free share

09:35:06 09/12/2022

13,21

EUR

136

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662621002-277872715.21

Allocation to free share

09:40:26 09/12/2022

13,28

EUR

139

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662622496-277872657.26

Allocation to free share

09:40:26 09/12/2022

13,28

EUR

139

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662622496-277872657.27

Allocation to free share

16:48:08 09/12/2022

13,69

EUR

149

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662621002-277872715.83

Allocation to free share

09:33:33 09/12/2022

13,36

EUR

167

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662621002-277872715.17

Allocation to free share

10:22:21 09/12/2022

13,660

EUR

168

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662621002-277872715.25

Allocation to free share

16:48:08 09/12/2022

13,690

EUR

178

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662621002-277872715.82

Allocation to free share

09:10:39 09/12/2022

14,020

EUR

178

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662621002-277872715.3

Allocation to free share

09:27:24 09/12/2022

13,350

EUR

200

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662621002-277872715.15

Allocation to free share

16:48:08 09/12/2022

13,690

EUR

250

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662621002-277872715.85

Allocation to free share

09:35:06 09/12/2022

13,210

EUR

351

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662622496-277872657.3

Allocation to free share

09:36:05 09/12/2022

13,280

EUR

351

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662622496-277872657.10

Allocation to free share

09:36:05 09/12/2022

13,280

EUR

351

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662622496-277872657.11

Allocation to free share

09:36:05 09/12/2022

13,280

EUR

351

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662622496-277872657.12

Allocation to free share

09:36:06 09/12/2022

13,280

EUR

351

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662622496-277872657.13

Allocation to free share

09:40:26 09/12/2022

13,280

EUR

351

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662622496-277872657.21

Allocation to free share

09:36:21 09/12/2022

13,300

EUR

351

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662622496-277872657.17

Allocation to free share

09:52:01 09/09/2022

13,970

EUR

55

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662708210-277872688.10

Allocation to free share

15:55:20 09/09/2022

14,150

EUR

111

XPAR

.EMS.1792.1662708210-277872688.100

Allocation to free share

15:57:21 09/09/2022

14,140

EUR

82

XPAR

.EMS.1792.1662708210-277872688.101

Allocation to free share

15:57:21 09/09/2022

14,140

EUR

5

XPAR

.EMS.1792.1662708210-277872688.102

Allocation to free share

16:07:52 09/09/2022

14,120

EUR

116

XPAR

.EMS.1792.1662708210-277872688.103

Allocation to free share

16:07:52 09/09/2022

14,120

EUR

3

XPAR

.EMS.1792.1662708210-277872688.104

Allocation to free share

16:09:15 09/09/2022

14,100

EUR

87

XPAR

.EMS.1792.1662708210-277872688.105

Allocation to free share

16:17:28 09/09/2022

14,060

EUR

45

XPAR

.EMS.1792.1662708210-277872688.106

Allocation to free share

16:21:56 09/09/2022

14,100

EUR

129

XPAR

.EMS.1792.1662708210-277872688.107

Allocation to free share

16:33:40 09/09/2022

14,070

EUR

48

XPAR

.EMS.1792.1662708210-277872688.108

Allocation to free share

16:42:50 09/09/2022

14,140

EUR

91

XPAR

.EMS.1792.1662708210-277872688.109

Allocation to free share

09:56:20 09/09/2022

13,880

EUR

128

XPAR

F.EMS.1792.1662708210-277872688.11

Allocation to free share

16:43:02 09/09/2022

14,140

EUR

6

XPAR

.EMS.1792.1662708210-277872688.110

Allocation to free share

16:43:02 09/09/2022

14,140

EUR

101

XPAR

.EMS.1792.1662708210-277872688.111

Allocation to free share

4 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Chargeurs SA published this content on 12 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2022 19:19:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
