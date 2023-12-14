Chargeurs SA is a world leader in high value-added niche markets. The group is organized around two strategic business segments: Technologies and Luxury Goods. - Technologies. This segment comprises Chargeurs Advanced Materials, the world leader in high-tech surface solutions, Chargeurs PCC Fashion Technologies, the world leader in interlining for the luxury and fashion industries, and Chargeurs Healthcare Solutions, which designs, manufactures and markets health protection products; - The Luxury Goods division. It includes Chargeurs Museum Studio, the world's leading creator of cultural content for institutions and brands, Chargeurs Luxury Fibers, the world's leading producer of premium, traceable merino wool fibers, and Chargeurs Personal Goods, a recently created business line dedicated to developing brands for luxury accessories and personal goods.

Sector Consumer Goods Conglomerates