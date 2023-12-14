CHARGEURS - Projet d'offre publique d'achat volontaire sur les actions Chargeurs

14 Dec 2023 20:18 CET

Subscribe
Issuer

CHARGEURS

See attachment(s) / Voir document(s) joint(s) / Zie bijlage / Ver documento(s) em anexo

Appendix

Source

CHARGEURS

Provider

Les Echos

Company Name

CHARGEURS

ISIN

FR0000130692

Symbol

CRI

Market

Euronext

Attachments

Disclaimer

Chargeurs SA published this content on 14 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2023 19:21:58 UTC.