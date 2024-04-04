Chargeurs: 502,000 shares tendered to the reopened public tender offer
As a result, the concert consisting of Colombus Holding and Colombus Holding 2 holds 16,802,818 Chargeurs shares, representing 67.58% of the share capital and 68.46% of the voting rights. Settlement and delivery will take place according to the timetable communicated by Euronext Paris.
