Chargeurs: 502,000 shares tendered to the reopened public tender offer

April 04, 2024 at 08:19 am EDT Share

Euronext Paris has informed the AMF that, as of April 3, the final date set for submitting orders for the reopened public tender offer for Chargeurs shares, it had received 502,456 shares.



As a result, the concert consisting of Colombus Holding and Colombus Holding 2 holds 16,802,818 Chargeurs shares, representing 67.58% of the share capital and 68.46% of the voting rights. Settlement and delivery will take place according to the timetable communicated by Euronext Paris.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.