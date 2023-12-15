Chargeurs: CEO plans takeover bid

Chargeurs announces the intention of companies controlled by its CEO, Michaël Fribourg, to file a voluntary takeover bid, with a view to 'reinforcing the coherence of the shareholder structure with its diversified model, changes and objectives'.



The proposed price of 12 euros per share represents a premium of 36.2% to the weighted average share price over the last month. The offeror does not intend to request the implementation of a squeeze-out procedure if the offer is successful.



Welcoming the proposed offer in principle, the Board of Directors has set up an ad hoc committee and appointed an independent expert to prepare a report on which it will issue a reasoned opinion on the offer.



