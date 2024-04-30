Chargeurs got off to a good start in 2024 with 10% yoy organic revenue growth, boosted by all of its divisions. As in the previous quarters, the Luxury segment continued to be the Group’s main driving force, bolstered by the museum activity. The positive surprise of this release, however, was Advanced Materials, which returned to growth territory after 6 consecutive quarters of decline, lifted by a volume effect, even in an adverse pricing environment.

Chargeurs started the new year on a high note with organic sales growth of 10% yoy to €178m, underpinned by a resilient performance across all the divisions, particularly at Chargeurs Advanced Materials (CAM) (+2.7% organic growth yoy) and Chargeurs Museum Studio (CMS) (+35% organic growth yoy).

Recovery underway in the Advanced Materials division

After nearly six quarters of decline, CAM was back in positive growth territory, with sales up by 2.7% yoy to €72.4m. This achievement was powered by a positive volume effect (+6% yoy) against the backdrop of a recovery gaining strength in Europe, which had already got underway in Asia and America. This performance is all the more commendable in a context of a 13% drop in polyethylene prices vs. Q1-23. The outlook is good for the division, which has regained an order backlog close to its Q1-22 levels. Given the positive trend in terms of volume, and its solid order book, the division should gradually return to proper profitability as the Group progresses with its contracts, even if the management remains cautious in view of the structurally low visibility (the order book covers 6 to 8 weeks at most).

Still no signs of fragility in fashion

While the current environment would suggest a decline in Chargeurs’ Fashion Technologies (CFT-PCC) business, CFT-PCC’s figures proved otherwise, with organic sales growth of 11% to €51.3m. This performance was driven by solid growth in Asia (which accounts for over 50% of sales), which offset the sluggish performance experienced in Europe. In view of the solid order book and its strategy of targeting high-margin customers, Chargeurs is confident about the prospects for the division which, like CAM, has good visibility. The division was nevertheless hit by the devaluation of the Argentine peso, which reduced the reported growth to zero. Argentina had already marred the Q4-2023 reported sales.

Chargeurs Museum Studio builds on momentum

As in recent quarters, CMS continues to be Chargeurs’ main growth driver. CMS recorded remarkable revenue growth of 35% organic yoy to €28m. This was due to the projects won in 2021 and 2022, which are progressing as planned by Chargeurs. Although we are still a long way from the €150m expected for 2024, there is no need to worry. The quarterly figures are bound to be bouncy as the projects complete. Chargeurs is confident about this figure and has reiterated its guidance.

NATIVA expansion pursued at Chargeurs Luxury Fibers

Like the other divisions, Chargeurs Luxury Fibers (CLF) reported robust figures for Q1-24, with organic revenue growth of 7.4% to €23.1m. Sales of conventional wool continued to grow. Chargeurs intends to extend its offer to various European and American brands, and also to broaden its offer to cotton fibers, starting in Europe.

Personal goods: a marginal yet promising division

Personal Goods, the Group’s smallest division with sales of €2.8m, showed continued growth. The division recorded organic growth of 5%, underpinned by demand for Altesse Studio’s high-end accessories and Swaine’s increased visibility since the opening of its flagship store in London’s New Bond Street.