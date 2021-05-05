Log in
    CRI   FR0000130692

CHARGEURS

(CRI)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Chargeurs : Minor EPS adjustments following Q1 top-line publication

05/05/2021 | 10:40am EDT
Minor EPS adjustments following Q1 top-line publication
TARGET CHANGE
CHANGE IN TARGET PRICE
€ 33.9 vs 34.0 -0.32 %

The adjustments made to our FY21-22 EPS estimates have a negligible effect on our target price. We remain convinced on Chargeurs' solid business models and operational strengths, which are set to benefit from supportive demand trends including the progressive recovery of sectors such as construction and the lifting of lockdown restrictions in Western markets. The latter should also lead to an improvement in market conditions in the retail and fashion industries, ameliorating the outlook for CFT-PCC, CLM and the technical substrates business under CMS, all of which were most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.


CHANGE IN EPS
2021 : € 1.13 vs 1.21 -6.73 %
2022 : € 1.30 vs 1.33 -2.84 %

Following the publication of the record Q1 revenues, we have adjusted our FY21-22 EPS slightly; notably we have rectified our forecasts for the Protective Films division which overestimated the effect on revenues from the strong demand recovery seen across sectors such as construction due to a "restocking effect". This results in CPF's FY21e revenues reaching €317m instead of €385m. We have also adjusted our profitability assumptions for the division in 2021, rising more in line with the 2019 performance. These changes have only a minor impact on our FY21e EPS.

Financials
Sales 2021 641 M 769 M 769 M
Net income 2021 16,0 M 19,2 M 19,2 M
Net Debt 2021 156 M 188 M 188 M
P/E ratio 2021 27,6x
Yield 2021 1,95%
Capitalization 530 M 637 M 636 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,07x
EV / Sales 2022 0,88x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 68,2%
Technical analysis trends CHARGEURS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 26,20 €
Last Close Price 22,42 €
Spread / Highest target 33,8%
Spread / Average Target 16,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michaël Fribourg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Olivier Buquen Group Chief Financial Officer
Joelle Fabre-Hoffmeister Secretary & Compliance Officer
Isabelle Guichot Independent Director
Cécilia Ragueneau Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHARGEURS39.20%637
XINFENGMING GROUP CO., LTD.27.19%3 828
TEIJIN LIMITED-7.32%3 157
HYOSUNG TNC CORPORATION242.18%2 765
KOLON INDUSTRIES, INC.52.74%1 575
HYOSUNG ADVANCED MATERIALS CORPORATION162.75%1 552
