Chargeurs : Minor EPS adjustments following Q1 top-line publication

The adjustments made to our FY21-22 EPS estimates have a negligible effect on our target price. We remain convinced on Chargeurs' solid business models and operational strengths, which are set to benefit from supportive demand trends including the progressive recovery of sectors such as construction and the lifting of lockdown restrictions in Western markets. The latter should also lead to an improvement in market conditions in the retail and fashion industries, ameliorating the outlook for CFT-PCC, CLM and the technical substrates business under CMS, all of which were most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following the publication of the record Q1 revenues, we have adjusted our FY21-22 EPS slightly; notably we have rectified our forecasts for the Protective Films division which overestimated the effect on revenues from the strong demand recovery seen across sectors such as construction due to a "restocking effect". This results in CPF's FY21e revenues reaching €317m instead of €385m. We have also adjusted our profitability assumptions for the division in 2021, rising more in line with the 2019 performance. These changes have only a minor impact on our FY21e EPS.