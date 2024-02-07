Chargeurs: proposed tender offer declared compliant by the AMF
The initiators have irrevocably undertaken to acquire, at a unit price of 12 euros, all the 17,447,549 shares they do not hold, representing 70.18% of the share capital. They do not intend to request the implementation of a squeeze-out at the end of the offer.
The offer will lapse if, at its closing date, the initiators do not jointly hold a number of shares representing a fraction of the company's capital or voting rights in excess of 50%.
