Chargeurs: proposed tender offer declared compliant by the AMF

February 07, 2024 at 09:30 am EST Share

The AMF has declared compliant the proposed public tender offer for Chargeurs shares, filed by BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole CIB and Banque Palatine, on behalf of the concert consisting of Colombus Holding and Colombus Holding 2.



The initiators have irrevocably undertaken to acquire, at a unit price of 12 euros, all the 17,447,549 shares they do not hold, representing 70.18% of the share capital. They do not intend to request the implementation of a squeeze-out at the end of the offer.



The offer will lapse if, at its closing date, the initiators do not jointly hold a number of shares representing a fraction of the company's capital or voting rights in excess of 50%.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.