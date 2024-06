5,857,805 Ordinary Shares of Chariot Corporation Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 23-JUN-2024.

June 22, 2024 Share

Details:

It is proposed that up to 44,010,357 of the existing Shares on issue as at the date of this Prospectus will be subject to voluntary escrow for a period of 6 months from the date of Official Quotation.



Otherwise, it is anticipated that the balance of the Shares already on issue will be required to be held in escrow for up to 24 months from the date of Official Quotation.