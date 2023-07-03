Award of Rissana Offshore licence ("Rissana") located around Lixus captured basin scale opportunity with 2U prospective resource estimates of 7Tcf.

Post-well analysis confirmed excellent, consistent gas, delivered a material increase in resources totalling 1.4 TCF in total remaining recoverable resources (2C and 2U) and de-risked a number of high potential future targets.

Significant gas discovery and drilling operations successfully completed on the Anchois Gas Development ("Anchois") project, located in the Lixus licence, ("Lixus") offshore Morocco.

Front end engineering design ("FEED") initiated on Anchois alongside Subsea Integration Alliance ("SIA") in June 2022 and materially completed post period end.

Societe Generale appointed as financial advisor to project - keen interest received from a number of Moroccan, African and European banks in providing future project finance.

Gas sales principles agreed with Office National de l'Electricité et de l'Eau Potable ("ONEE") for up to 0.6 BCM per year (c.60 mmscf per day) on