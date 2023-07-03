CHARIOT LIMITED
Annual Report & Accounts 2022
WELCOME
OUR MISSION IS TO CREATE VALUE AND DELIVER POSITIVE CHANGE THROUGH INVESTMENT IN PROJECTS THAT ARE DRIVING THE ENERGY REVOLUTION.
STRATEGIC REPORT
1-36
The global energy transition
4
Our business model and strategy
6
Our values
8
Our stakeholders
9
Chairman's statement
10
Chief Executive Officer's Review
12
Chief Financial Officer's Review
16
Technical Director's review of operations
18
ESG
32
Risks
36
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE
Board of Directors
37
37-46
Corporate Governance Statement
38
Audit Committee Report
41
Directors' Remuneration Report
42
Report of the Directors
45
Directors' Responsibility Statement
46
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
47-IBC
Independent Auditor's Report
47
Consolidated Statement
of Comprehensive Income
52
Consolidated Statement
of Changes in Equity
53
Consolidated Statement
of Financial Position
54
Consolidated Cash Flow Statement
55
Notes forming part of the Financial Statements
56
Advisor details
IBC
VISIT US ONLINE
For the latest news and information on our Company and its activities check out our corporate website to stay up to date.
chariotenergygroup.com
Chariot Limited - Annual Report & Accounts 2022
Strategic Report
Corporate Governance
Financial Statements
WHO WE ARE
WE ARE AN AFRICA FOCUSED TRANSITIONAL ENERGY GROUP.
Chariot is focused on providing cleaner energy across the African continent via our Transitional Gas, Transitional Power and Green Hydrogen business streams.
GREEN HYDROGEN
Mauritania
10
GW
ESSAKANE
Burkina Faso
15
MW
THARISA
South Africa
40
MW
637
BCF
ANCHOIS GAS
DEVELOPMENT
Morocco
ETANA
South Africa
Pilot
Trading
FIRST QUANTUM
Zambia
430
MW
WATER
Djibouti
50
m3/day
KARO
Zimbabwe
30
MW
Chariot Transitional Gas
Chariot Transitional Power
Chariot Green Hydrogen
Chariot Limited - Annual Report & Accounts 2022
1
HIGHLIGHTS
2022 HIGHLIGHTS
TRANSITIONAL GAS - fast-tracking the Anchois development project and unlocking a new gas province in Morocco
Significant gas discovery and drilling operations successfully completed on the Anchois Gas Development ("Anchois") project, located in the Lixus licence, ("Lixus") offshore Morocco.
Post-well analysis confirmed excellent, consistent gas, delivered a material increase in resources totalling 1.4 TCF in total remaining recoverable resources (2C and 2U) and de-risked a number of high potential future targets.
Award of Rissana Offshore licence ("Rissana") located around Lixus captured basin scale opportunity with 2U prospective resource estimates of 7Tcf.
Front end engineering design ("FEED") initiated on Anchois alongside Subsea Integration Alliance ("SIA") in June 2022 and materially completed post period end.
Societe Generale appointed as financial advisor to project - keen interest received from a number of Moroccan, African and European banks in providing future project finance.
Gas sales principles agreed with Office National de l'Electricité et de l'Eau Potable ("ONEE") for up to 0.6 BCM per year (c.60 mmscf per day) on
- take-or-paybasis for a minimum of 10 years - discussions are ongoing with other offtake parties and negotiations progressing well.
Pipeline tie-in agreement for the Maghreb-Europe Gas Pipeline ('GME') signed, underlining strategic proximity of Anchois to domestic and international market.
Partnership agreed with Vivo Energy to develop
- gas-to-industrymarket in Morocco - further commercialises future production.
Competitive partnering process well advanced on Anchois.
TRANSITIONAL POWER - providing reliable renewable energy solutions across Africa
Partnership with Total Eren extended from
January 2022 with Chariot having the right to invest up to 49% into the co-developed mining projects.
Acquisition of renewable water production business, owned by ENEO Water PTE Limited ("ENEO"), in response to increasing water scarcity in Africa and as a complementary fit for both the Transitional Power and Green Hydrogen pillars; first project in Djibouti has been commissioned.
Over 500 MW added to the mining pipeline over the past year in partnership with Total Eren:
- Development of a 40 MW photovoltaic solar project at the Tharisa platinum mine in South Africa.
- Partnership with First Quantum to develop a 430 MW solar and wind project in Zambia.
- Development of a 30 MW solar plant at Karo Mining's platinum mine in Zimbabwe.
Diversification through shareholding in Etana Energy (Pty) Ltd ("Etana") - an active joint venture company ("JV") which holds one of only three electricity trading licences in South Africa. The JV provides access to transmit, trade and re-trade energy through national grid and unlocks future participation in further renewable projects.
H2
GREEN HYDROGEN - developing a critical energy source of the future
Pre-feasibility study completed on Project Nour in Mauritania confirms project's world-class potential.
Total Eren announced as partner to co-develop Nour and progress offtake and feasibility studies.
Memorandum of Understanding signed with the Port of Rotterdam to establish early import supply chains into the European market.
Other green hydrogen projects under evaluation with plans to further expand portfolio in Africa.
Pilot projects signed in Morocco with Mohammed VI Polytechnic ("UM6P") and Oort Energy to evaluate large-scale green hydrogen production in country.
CORPORATE
Placing and oversubscribed open offer successfully raised $29.5 million in June 2022.
Cash of $12.1 million as at 31 December 2022 with no debt and minimal remaining work commitments.
2
Chariot Limited - Annual Report & Accounts 2022
Strategic Report
Corporate Governance
Financial Statements
WHY INVEST
EIGHT REASONS TO
INVEST IN CHARIOT
1. SCALABLE, MATERIAL
2. DEVELOPING A
ASSETS SPANNING THE
SIGNIFICANT DISCOVERY
ENERGY TRANSITION
WITH THE ANCHOIS GAS
SPECTRUM
PROJECT
CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT
GAS
Read more on page 10
Read more on page 20
3. GROWING RENEWABLE
4. BUILDING A DIVERSIFIED
POWER PROJECT PIPELINE
SUSTAINABLE ENERGY
ACROSS AFRICA
GROUP
TRANSITIONAL POWER
CEO'S REPORT
Read more on page 25
Read more on page 12
5. UNLOCKING A NEW GAS PROVINCE IN MOROCCO WITH GIANT SCALE POTENTIAL
GAS
Read more on page 22
7. LEVERAGING EXTENSIVE NETWORK AND EXPERTISE
BOARD
Read more on page 37
6. DEVELOPING ONE OF THE TOP 10 GREEN HYDROGEN PROJECTS IN THE WORLD
GREEN HYDROGEN
H2
Read more on page 28
8. EXPANDING THE GENERATION AND TRADE OF ELECTRICITY ACROSS SOUTH AFRICA'S NATIONAL GRID
TRANSITIONAL POWER
Read more on page 26
Chariot Limited - Annual Report & Accounts 2022
3
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Chariot Oil & Gas Ltd. published this content on 03 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2023 13:43:07 UTC.