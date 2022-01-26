Log in
    CHAR   GG00B2R9PM06

CHARIOT LIMITED

(CHAR)
  
Chariot : Investor Webcast 26th Jan 2022 pdf

01/26/2022 | 02:16am EST
26 January 2022

Chariot Limited

("Chariot", the "Company" or the "Group")

Investor Webcast

As previously announced, following the Company's transformational drilling campaign at the Anchois Gas field on the Lixus Licence, offshore Morocco, Chariot (AIM: CHAR), the Africa focused transitional energy company, will host a webcast for investors.

The audio webcast will commence at 12 noon GMT today. Investors are able to register for the event ahead of time and can do so by clicking on the below link. There will be a question and answer session at the end and participants will be able to submit their questions during the webcast.

https://webcasting.brrmedia.co.uk/broadcast/61eed11539080c1e712a80f7

For further information please contact:

Chariot Limited

+44 (0)20 7318 0450

Adonis Pouroulis, Acting CEO

Julian Maurice-Williams, CFO

finnCap (Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker)

+44 (0)20 7220 0500

Christopher Raggett, Simon Hicks, Edward Whiley

Peel Hunt (Joint Broker)

+44 (0)20 7418 8900

Richard Crichton, David McKeown

Celicourt Communications (Financial PR)

+44 (0)20 8434 2754

Mark Antelme, Jimmy Lea

NOTES FOR EDITORS:

About Chariot

Chariot is an African focused transitional energy group with two business streams, Transitional Gas and Power.

Chariot Transitional Gas is a high value, low risk gas development project with strong ESG credentials in a fast-growing emerging economy with a clear route to early monetisation, delivery of free cashflow and material exploration upside. Chariot Transitional Power, looking to transform the energy market for mining operations in Africa, providing a giant largely untapped market with cleaner, sustainable, and more reliable power. Additionally in September 2021, Chariot announced its partnership with the Government of Mauritania for the potential development of a large-scale green hydrogen project.

The ordinary shares of Chariot Limited are admitted to trading on the AIM under the symbol 'CHAR'.

Disclaimer

Chariot Oil & Gas Ltd. published this content on 26 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2022 07:15:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
