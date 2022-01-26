Chariot : Investor Webcast 26th Jan 2022 pdf

26 January 2022

Chariot Limited

("Chariot", the "Company" or the "Group")

Investor Webcast

As previously announced, following the Company's transformational drilling campaign at the Anchois Gas field on the Lixus Licence, offshore Morocco, Chariot (AIM: CHAR), the Africa focused transitional energy company, will host a webcast for investors.

The audio webcast will commence at 12 noon GMT today. Investors are able to register for the event ahead of time and can do so by clicking on the below link. There will be a question and answer session at the end and participants will be able to submit their questions during the webcast.

https://webcasting.brrmedia.co.uk/broadcast/61eed11539080c1e712a80f7

